  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

US implicates Saudi crown prince in journalist's killing

ERIC TUCKER and AAMER MADHANI
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Saudi Arabia's crown prince likely approved the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, according to a newly declassified U.S. intelligence report released Friday. The finding could escalate pressure on the Biden administration to hold the kingdom accountable for a murder that drew widespread outrage in the U.S. and abroad.

The public blaming of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman amounted to an extraordinary rebuke and was likely to set the tone for the new administration’s relationship with a country President Joe Biden has criticized but which the White House also regards in some contexts as a strategic partner.

The conclusion that the prince approved an operation to kill or capture Khashoggi, a critic of his authoritarian consolidation of power, was based on what intelligence officials know about his role in decision-making inside the kingdom as well as the involvement of one of his key advisers, Saud al-Qahtani, and members of his protective detail, according to the report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Officials also factored in the prince's past support for using violent measures to silence dissidents abroad, the report said.

As Democrats in Congress clamored for aggressive action, the State Department responded by announcing visa restrictions on 76 Saudi individuals involved in threatening dissidents abroad.

“As a matter of safety for all within our borders, perpetrators targeting perceived dissidents on behalf of any foreign government should not be permitted to reach American soil,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The declassified document was released one day after a later-than-usual courtesy call from Biden to Saudi King Salman, though a White House summary of the conversation made no mention of the killing and said instead that the men had discussed the countries’ longstanding partnership. The kingdom’s state-run Saudi Press Agency similarly did not mention Khashoggi’s killing in its report about the call, rather focusing on regional issues such as Iran and the ongoing war in Yemen.

The milder tone on the call was in contrast to Biden's pledge as a candidate to make Saudi Arabia “a pariah” over the killing.

Once in office, Biden has said he would maintain whatever scale of relations with Saudi Arabia that U.S. interests required. He also ordered an end to U.S. support for the Saudi-led bombing campaign in Yemen and said he would stop the sale of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia. He’s given few details of what weapons and support he meant.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Friday that the administration has been clear that it will “recalibrate our relationship” with Saudi Arabia.

Democrats, meanwhile, pressed for strong action.

Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, urged the Biden administration to make sure the report leads to “serious repercussions against all of the responsible parties it has identified, and also reassess our relationship with Saudi Arabia.” And Sen. Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat and Intelligence Committee member, called for consequences for the prince — such as sanctions — as well as for the Saudi kingdom as a whole.

Khashoggi had gone to the Saudi consulate to pick up documents needed for his wedding. Once inside, he died at the hands of more than a dozen Saudi security and intelligence officials and others who had assembled ahead of his arrival. Surveillance cameras had tracked his route and those of his alleged killers in Istanbul in the hours leading up to his killing.

A Turkish bug planted at the consulate reportedly captured the sound of a forensic saw, operated by a Saudi colonel who was also a forensics expert, dismembering Khashoggi’s body within an hour of his entering the building. The whereabouts of his remains remain unknown.

The prince said in 2019 he took “full responsibility” for the killing since it happened on his watch, but denied ordering it. Saudi officials have said Khashoggi’s killing was the work of rogue Saudi security and intelligence officials. Saudi Arabian courts last year announced they had sentenced eight Saudi nationals to prison in Khashoggi’s killing. They were not identified.

___

Associated Press writers Ellen Knickmeyer in Oklahoma City and Aamer Madhani in Chicago contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Jamal Khashoggi: US says Saudi prince approved Khashoggi killing

    An official report says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the journalist's murder.

  • Intel report finds MBS approved "capture or kill" Khashoggi

    The 59-year-old Washington Post columnist was killed after entering a Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

  • Saudi Crown Prince Is Directly to Blame for Khashoggi Killing: U.S. Intel

    Sarah Silbiger via ReutersAn unclassified intel report detailing the heinous assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi has just been released by the Biden administration—and it points the finger directly at Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. “We assess that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi,” the four-page report, released on Friday, said. “We base this assessment on the Crown Prince’s control of decision making in the Kingdom since 2017, the direct involvement of a key adviser and members of Muhammad bin Salman's protective detail in the operation, and the Crown Prince’s support for using violent measures to silence dissidents abroad, including Khashoggi.” While the long-anticipated assessment places the blame for Khashoggi’s death squarely on the shoulders of the Saudi crown prince, it did not offer any bombshell revelations about his murder. Ahead of the report’s release, President Joe Biden spoke to King Salman on Thursday afternoon in a call that “affirmed the importance the United States places on universal human rights and the rule of law,” the White House said.On Friday, Secretary of State Tony Blinken announced the Biden administration’s “Khashoggi Ban” that has already imposed visa restrictions on 76 Saudi individuals.“The Khashoggi Ban allows the State Department to impose visa restrictions on individuals who, acting on behalf of a foreign government, are believed to have been directly engaged in serious, extraterritorial counter-dissident activities, including those that suppress, harass, surveil, threaten, or harm journalists, activists, or other persons perceived to be dissidents for their work, or who engage in such activities with respect to the families or other close associates of such persons,” he said in a statement.The Friday report states that since 2017, MBS had “absolute control” of the Kingdom’s security and intelligence operations—making it “highly unlikely that Saudi officials would have carried out an operation of his nature without” his authorization.The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence after previously being held back by the Trump administration, is based on a CIA report that concluded in November 2018 that the Saudi crown prince ordered the killing. Biden called Saudi Arabia’s King Salman late Thursday but the White House readout did not mention the report, instead saying the two discussed continued work on “mutual issues of concern.”The report also points the finger at MBS’ ruling style, stating that at the time of the murder, he “probably fostered an environment in which aides were afraid that failure to complete assigned tasks might result in him firing or arresting him.” That fear may have made it unlikely that any aides would question his orders.“The Crown Prince viewed Khashoggi as a threat to the Kingdom and broadly support using violent measures if necessary to silence him,” the report states. “Although Saudi officials had pre-planned an unspecified operation against Khashoggi we do not know how far in advance Saudi officials decided to hear him.”How Trump Sided With Saudi Murderers Over Their Victim Jamal Khashoggi Khashoggi, a 59-year-old Saudi Arabian dissident and columnist who fled his native country in 2017, disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate office in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018, to retrieve documents for his impending marriage. While there, he was restrained, murdered and at some point dismembered by a doctor who wielded a bone saw, according to audio caught on listening devices inside the consulate. Turkish journalists who heard the surveillance tapes wrote in a book that Saudi agents had planned the killing. “We will first tell him that we are taking him to Riyadh. If he fails to comply, we will kill him here and get rid of the body,” they were overheard saying. Khashoggi is later heard asking, “Are you going to give me drugs?” His final words were, “I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe.”A struggle then ensued before a man asked, “Did he sleep?” Another voice commanded: “Keep pushing.” Later, a doctor is heard describing the dismemberment. “Joints will be separated,” he is heard saying. “If we take plastic bags and cut it into pieces, it will be finished.” His body has never been found. The Saudi government initially denied he had been killed, but later said rogue agents had carried out the horrific crime. A body double dressed in his clothes was seen leaving the consulate in an effort to cover up the killing.General Ahmed al-Assiri, a Saudi intelligence agent, later admitted he had formally ordered agents to try to convince Khashoggi to return to Saudi Arabia but had not authorized the use of force if he refused, according to The Washington Post. How Trump Sided With Saudi Murderers Over Their Victim Jamal Khashoggi Eight Saudi men were eventually charged and convicted for their role in a questionable trial. All five who were sentenced to death saw their sentences commuted to 20 years. The Saudi court said the Khashoggi relatives had forgiven them, paving the way to a lighter sentence.The report released Friday names at least 2o individuals that the U.S. believes “participated in, ordered, or were otherwise complicit in or responsible for the death of Jamal Khashoggi on behalf of Muhammad bin Salman.” It was not immediately known if the individuals knew in advance that the operation would result in the journalist’s death, the report adds. Hatice Cengiz, Khashoggi’s fiance, filed a lawsuit in the United States against Bin Salman, who is widely known as MBS, over the murder. It is unclear how this report will impact that suit. During the presidential campaign, Biden accused MBS of ordering the murder and vowed the U.S. would not sell weapons to Saudis, instead making them “the pariah that they are.” He told reporters earlier this week that he had read the intel report on Khashoggi’s killing and planned to speak to Saudi Arabian King Salman over the phone soon. By contrast, the Trump administration had refused to release the report, claiming that revealing it would “compromise the national intelligence office’s sources and methods.”Biden has also ended American support for the Saudi-led conflict in Yemen and discussed resuming talks with Iran—moves the Saudi kingdom adamantly opposes. Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Murder in the consulate: Pressure grows on Saudi crown prince

    A declassified U.S. intelligence assessment released on Friday said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the operation against Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a royal insider-turned-critic who was killed at the kingdom's Istanbul consulate in 2018 and his body dismembered. The disclosure poses a fresh challenge to the 35-year-old prince's reputation as the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden places Saudi Arabia's human rights record under close scrutiny. While Riyadh eventually admitted that Khashoggi was killed in a "rogue" extradition operation gone wrong, it has denied any involvement by the crown prince, often known in the West by his initials MbS.

  • Biden orders airstrikes in Syria, retaliating against Iranian-backed militias

    The president approved the bombings even as he pursues a diplomatic initiative with Iran to revive a 2015 nuclear agreement.

  • Saudi Arabia's Mohammad Bin Salman complicit in Jamal Khashoggi's murder, US report says

    Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Mohammad Bin Salman approved the operation "to capture or kill" Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, according to a newly declassified U.S. intelligence report released Friday.

  • A Harvard Professor Called Wartime Sex Slaves 'Prostitutes.' One Pushed Back.

    SEOUL, South Korea — The students and the survivor were divided by two generations and 7,000 miles, but they met on Zoom to discuss a common goal: turning a Harvard professor’s widely disputed claims about sexual slavery during World War II into a teachable moment. A recent academic journal article by the professor — in which he described as “prostitutes” the Korean and other women forced to serve Japan’s troops — prompted an outcry in South Korea and among scholars in the United States. It also offered a chance, on the Zoom call last week, for the aging survivor of the Japanese Imperial Army’s brothels to tell her story to a group of Harvard students, including her case for why Japan should issue a full apology and face international prosecution. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “The recent remarks by the professor at Harvard are something that you should all ignore,” Lee Yong-soo, a 92-year-old in South Korea and one of just a handful of so-called comfort women still living, told the students. But the remarks were a “blessing in disguise” because they created a huge controversy, added Lee, who was kidnapped by Japanese soldiers during World War II and raped repeatedly. “So this is kind of a wake-up call.” The dispute over the academic paper has echoes of the early 1990s, a time when the world was first beginning to hear the voices of survivors of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery in Asia — traumas that the region’s conservative patriarchal cultures had long downplayed. Now, survivors’ testimony drives much of the academic narrative on the topic. Yet many scholars say that conservative forces are once again trying to marginalize the survivors. “This is so startling, 30 years later, to be dragged back, because in the meantime survivors from a wide range of countries found a voice,” Alexis Dudden, a historian of Japan and Korea at the University of Connecticut who has interviewed the women. The uproar began after an academic journal’s website published an article in December in which J. Mark Ramseyer, a Harvard Law School professor, argued that the women were “prostitutes” who had willingly entered into indenture contracts. An international chorus of historians called for the article to be retracted, saying that his arguments ignored extensive historical evidence and sounded more like a page from Japan’s far-right playbook. A group of more than 1,900 economists wrote this week that the article used game theory, law and economics as “cover to legitimize horrific atrocities.” The Korean International Student Association at Harvard has also demanded an apology from Ramseyer, expressing concern that the university’s name “could lend credibility to the argument” that Japan’s wartime government was not responsible for the trafficking and enslavement of women. A petition with similar language has been signed by hundreds of Harvard students. Several scholars noted that Ramseyer’s argument was flawed because he did not produce any signed contracts with Korean women as evidence — and that focusing on contracts in the first place was misleading because the women, many of whom were teenagers, did not have free agency. Ramseyer’s paper also ignored a 1996 United Nations report that concluded that comfort women, who came from a number of countries, mostly in Asia, were sex slaves, said Yang Kee-ho, a professor of Japanese studies at Sungkonghoe University in Seoul. “There are many details in the paper which contradict facts and distort truth,” he added. The paper, “Contracting for Sex in the Pacific War,” argues that the Japanese army created standards for licensing so-called comfort stations around Asia during World War II as a way of preventing the spread of venereal disease. Ramseyer, an expert on Japanese law, wrote that “prostitutes” who worked in the brothels signed contracts that were similar to those used in Tokyo brothels, but with shorter terms and higher pay to reflect the danger of working in war zones. Ramseyer declined an interview request. He has previously argued that relying on survivors’ testimony is problematic because some of the women have changed their accounts over the years. “Claims about enslaved Korean comfort women are historically untrue,” he wrote in Japan Forward, an English-language website affiliated with a right-wing Japanese newspaper, last month. The International Review of Law and Economics, which published Ramseyer’s recent paper online, posted an “expression of concern” this month saying that it was investigating the paper’s historical evidence. But the journal’s editorial team said through a spokesman that the article would still be published in the March edition and was “considered final.” Another publication, the European Journal of Law and Economics, said this week that it was investigating concerns that had been raised about a paper by Ramseyer that it published last week about the experiences of Korean migrants in Japan. Ramseyer’s supporters include a group of six Japan-based academics who told the editors of the International Review of Law and Economics in a letter that the article that caused the recent outcry was “well within the academic and diplomatic mainstream” and supported by work from scholars in Japan, South Korea and the United States. They did not name any specific scholars. One academic who signed the letter, Kanji Katsuoka, said in an interview that he had only read the abstract of the “Contracting for Sex” article, but felt that the term “prostitute” was appropriate because the women had been paid for their services. “Harvard University is the top school in the United States,” added Katsuoka, a lecturer at Meisei University and the secretary-general of a right-wing research organization. “If they lose freedom of speech, I have to judge that no freedom of speech exists in the United States.” Three decades ago, when survivors like Lee began speaking publicly about their sexual slavery for Japan’s troops, they were embraced by a nascent feminist movement in East Asia that prioritized the right of women to claim their own history. Even though the testimonials prompted an official apology from Japan in 1993, the issue remains deeply contentious. The governments of Japan and South Korea agreed to resolve it in 2015, when Japan expressed responsibility, apologized anew to the women and promised to set up an $8.3 million fund to help provide old-age care. Some of the survivors accepted a portion of the funds, but Lee and a few others rejected the overture, saying it failed to provide official reparations or specify Japan’s legal responsibility. More recently, people on Japan’s political right, including former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, have insisted that the Korean women were not sex slaves because there is no proof that they were physically forced into the brothels. Survivors have long challenged that claim. Lee has said that Japanese soldiers dragged her from her home when she was a teenager, covering her mouth so she could not call to her mother. Ji Soo Janet Park, a Harvard law student who helped organize the recent Zoom event with Lee, said it was designed to combat “denialists and revisionists” who sought to erase the accounts of wartime sexual slavery. “We’re the next generation that’s responsible for making sure that this remains a part of history,” said Park, 27, whose undergraduate thesis explored how memorials to former sex slaves shape Korean American identity. In an interview this week, Lee, the survivor, said that she was dismayed to see people in Japan echo Ramseyer’s “absurd” remarks. She said that she had not given up her campaign to have the issue prosecuted at the International Court of Justice. “As my last work, I would like to clarify the matter at the ICJ,” she said, referring to the court. “When I die and meet the victims who have already passed away, I can tell them that I resolved this issue.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Meghan McCain responds to critics of her hair and makeup on 'The View': 'Let a b**** live!'

    "The View" co-host is often on the receiving end of insults about her appearance.

  • Woods moved to new hospital to continue recovery

    The 15-time major winner underwent surgery to stabilize compound fractures of his tibia and fibula, after the grisly accident on Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff said Woods, 45, would not face criminal charges in the crash. "Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for continuing orthopaedic care and recovery," Harbor-UCLA Medical Center interim CEO Anish Mahajan said on the hospital's Twitter account.

  • Former Sanders co-chair Nina Turner puts pressure on Biden administration: ‘That $2,000 should have been there on day one’

    Nina Turner, former national co-chair of Sen. Bernie Sanders's 2020 presidential campaign, says middle- and lower-income Americans are “drowning” and need a substantial relief package from the White House and congressional Democrats. Turner, along with a large number of progressive leaders within and outside Congress, are pushing the Biden administration to go big and go fast on COVID-19 relief to families that they say are in dire need of help to pay for food, rent and more.“When you have people enduring a pandemic of this nature, they need instant relief,” Turner told Yahoo News. “And so that $2,000 should have been there on day one."

  • Covid 'angels': the volunteers helping at-risk strangers get vaccinated

    Thousands of Washington state residents have found vaccine appointments with help from a Facebook group Bev Belgau receives her first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic by the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe in Sequim, Washington. Photograph: Lindsey Wasson/Reuters Sign up for the Guardian Today US newsletter Nicole D’Abreau had spent weeks searching for a Covid-19 vaccine slot for her 62-year-old, diabetic mother when she launched a desperate attempt. “I keep searching having a hard time. Any help or direction would be greatly appreciated,” D’Abreau, a 36-year-old Olympia, Washington, resident, wrote to the “Find a Covid shot WA” Facebook group. Within hours, one of the group’s 50 volunteers, or “angels” as they have come to be known, contacted D’Abreau and in less than 48 hours, her mother was scheduled for a Moderna shot. D’Abreau’s mother is one of thousands of people across the Pacific north-west state who, after qualifying for the Covid-19 vaccine and then struggling to locate appointments online, have found a shot through this Facebook page. The site is one of several that have sprung up across the United States as technical woes and online difficulties have complicated vaccination efforts. The rapidly growing Facebook group launched a month ago and already has 29,300 members. It allows users to crowdsource information about availability of the vaccine in Washington, uses a system of hashtags to let users search and prioritizes high-risk cases. Members post constantly, with requests for help or alerts about a location with vaccine openings, so others can quickly register before the appointments disappear. But the real magic, according to Sharla, who founded the group along with her brother Steve (They have both requested their last names not be included because of the harassing messages they have started receiving), are the group’s volunteers. The group pairs people considered at especially high risk for Covid – which the group defines as members of the Bipoc community, people 70 years or older, individuals with limited English, and/or those with disabilities – who seek help on the site with a trained volunteer, who guides them to a vaccine appointment. “I was speechless,” D’Abreau told the Guardian about her experience with the group. Before contacting them, she had spent mornings, lunch breaks and evenings scouring the state’s health department website for shot locations for her mother, who is black, at high risk for Covid complications and lives with D’Abreau. “I still am speechless, because it seems so surreal to have somebody find something.” “It just helps close that equity gap where they wouldn’t be able to do it on their own,” said Sharla. Patients wait and are observed for an adverse reactions following their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Amazon Meeting Center in downtown Seattle. Photograph: Grant Hindsley/AFP/Getty Images Steve had just received a message from a woman desperately looking for a vaccine for her mother, who would be starting chemo the following week. He had already tried setting her up with an appointment earlier that morning, but she missed it because she was helping her dad get a Covid-19 test before cataract surgery. He elevated her request to what the group calls “super seekers”. “This just sort of makes everyone aware that, ‘hey, we’ve got this high-risk scenario that’s time sensitive, everybody keep an eye out and we will find her something,’” he said. The challenges people using the group have reported are myriad. For some, it came when they tried to search the hundreds of individual vaccine locations listed on the Washington department of health website, fill out a series of forms and yet repeatedly miss out on openings because they are snatched up so quickly. Others simply struggled to understand the website or connect to the internet. Steve, 37, and Sharla, 31, explained they don’t have any super-secret formula for finding vaccines. A lot of it comes down to simply their volunteers devoting hours a day to searching vaccination locations’ websites and alerting others when there are openings, as well as crowdsourcing information through the group’s broader community base. Steve said: “That’s the power of 29,000 sets of eyeballs, checking these different websites.” According to Washington’s health department, the state has distributed more than 1.2m doses, or about 83% of the doses delivered to the state’s providers and long-term care programs. Steve said he wants to see state officials create one centralized platform to help make the distribution process easier on the community. But, referencing statistics showing the especially harmful toll the virus has had on communities of color, he would also like to see state officials start considering the Bipoc community as high risk when organizing distribution That’s the power of 29,000 sets of eyeballs, checking these different websites Steve In addition to its main group, the Washington Facebook group has a virtually identical group entirely in Spanish. Ivönne Radovich, a volunteer fluent in Spanish who helps to lead that work, said she became involved after struggling to find her own 75-year-old mother a vaccine slot. She ultimately found an appointment through the group, and now wants to help others like her mom. “I think of the fact that my mother has so many issues with her health and the barriers – she doesn’t speak English – and how complicated just using the computer is for her, that I’m always thinking, I know there [are] so many seniors in the same situation,” said Radovich. Bela Bhatt, a special education teacher and group volunteer fluent in Hindi and Gujarati, described a recent experience where she was able to help a woman find a vaccine for her elderly father, who speaks Gujarati, before his open-heart surgery. Bhatt said she received a photo of him beaming as he got the shot. “It brings tears in my eyes that this is at least something I can do for our community, for people in need,” she said. Another person helped by the group was Kim Piira, 47, of Duvall, Washington, about 25 miles north-east of Seattle. She said she remembers searching the health department’s website for a vaccine for her 77-year-old mother, a recent breast cancer survivor who has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and high blood pressure, every day for two weeks before coming across the group. Just days later, she was sitting in her car after her daughter’s soccer game and started scrolling through the page. She spotted a new post that said, “Monroe Safeway has vaccines,” clicked on the link and, as her daughter jumped in the car, was able to grab an appointment.

  • New Zealand edges Australia by four runs in 2nd T20

    Martin Guptill made a spectacular return to form, hitting eight sixes in a 50-ball innings of 97 which lifted New Zealand to a thrilling win over Australia by four runs in the second Twenty20 cricket international. Guptill led New Zealand to 219-7 as it batted first after losing the toss Thursday and Australia seemed out of the match when it slumped to 113-6 after 13 overs.

  • You Can Catch COVID From This Surface for Three Days, Says Study

    According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 is thought to primarily spread through close contact from person to person, including between people who are physically near each other. However, they note that it can also be spread by airborne transmission, and less commonly, through contact with contaminated surfaces. Previous research has determined that how long the virus can live, depends on the type of surface it lands on. And now, a new study reveals that COVID-19 can survive a surprisingly long time on one that all of us come into contact with endless times daily. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. COVID-19 Can Live on Fabrics for Three Days, New Study FindsAccording to the study conducted by scientists at De Montfort University Leicester (DMU) in the UK, the virus which causes COVID-19 can live on fabrics—including clothing or upholstery—for up to three days. Polyester gave the virus the most life, at over 72 hours, while it could survive on cotton for one day and poly-cotton, for six hours. For their experiment, scientists used a model coronavirus called HCoV-OC43—which has a very similar structure and survival pattern to that of SARS-CoV-2—adding droplets to the various textiles. “When the pandemic first started, there was very little understanding of how long coronavirus could survive on textiles,” Dr. Katie Laird, Head of the Infectious Disease Research Group at DMU, explains in a press release on the university’s website. “Our findings show that three of the most commonly used textiles in healthcare pose a risk for transmission of the virus. If nurses and healthcare workers take their uniforms home, they could be leaving traces of the virus on other surfaces.” The good news? Researchers determined that soap and hot water—153 degrees Fahrenheit (67 degrees Celsius) could effectively sanitize 100% cotton fabric. The bad? Most household washing machines only go up to 130 degrees. Because only hospital machines can get that hot, Dr. Laird suggests hospital staff leaving their uniforms at work and having them laundered there. “This research has reinforced my recommendation that all health-care uniforms should be washed on site at hospitals or at an industrial laundry,” she said. “These wash methods are regulated and nurses and health-care workers do not have to worry about potentially taking the virus home.”RELATED: If You Feel This You May Have Already Had COVID Says Dr. FauciHow to Stay Safe During the PandemicSo follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a clean face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • How the left plans to shrink the Democratic establishment

    Progressives are aggressively contesting upcoming special elections in deep-blue House districts. The goal? Electing the most liberal members possible.

  • George Clooney and Julia Roberts Reunite for Rom-Com ‘Ticket to Paradise’ at Universal

    George Clooney and Julia Roberts are reuniting on screen. The pair of Hollywood royals will star in an original romantic comedy called “Ticket to Paradise” that’s set at Universal. Ol Parker, the director behind “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” will direct the film from a script by Parker and Daniel Pipski. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Clooney and Roberts previously starred together in “Ocean’s Eleven” and “Ocean’s Twelve” and last reunited for “Money Monster” from director Jodie Foster in 2011. Also Read: George Clooney to Receive Cinema Audio Society's Filmmaker Award Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title will produce “Ticket to Paradise” alongside Sarah Harvey and Deborah Balderstone. Clooney will also produce with his partner Grant Heslov for their Smokehouse Pictures alongside Red Om Films’ Roberts, Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill. Senior executive vice president of production Erik Baiers and director of development Lexi Barta will oversee the project on behalf of Universal. George Clooney most recently directed and starred in Netflix’s “The Midnight Sky.” Up next, he’s directing “The Tender Bar” at Amazon starring Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan, he’s being eyed to star in a Buck Rogers movie and he’s producing a docuseries about an Ohio State University sexual abuse scandal. Also Read: Julia Roberts, Sean Penn to Star in Watergate Series 'Gaslit' at Starz Julia Roberts is starring in an upcoming Apple TV+ series from Reese Witherspoon called “The Last Thing He Told Me.” The actress will also star in a Watergate series called “Gaslit” with Sean Penn and a Netflix project with Denzel Washington. Clooney is represented by CAA and Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman & Clark. Roberts is represented by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman. Parker is represented by UTA, Knight Hall Agency Ltd, Management 360 and attorney Eric Brooks at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP. Pipski is represented by Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Deadline first reported the news. Read original story George Clooney and Julia Roberts Reunite for Rom-Com ‘Ticket to Paradise’ at Universal At TheWrap

  • Gunmen kidnap 300 schoolgirls in increasingly lawless northwest Nigeria

    An operation to rescue more than 300 girls kidnapped in Nigeria had failed to pinpoint their location by late on Friday, almost 24 hours after gunmen seized them in a raid on their school. The raid in Zamfara state, where the governor ordered all boarding schools to close immediately, was the second such kidnapping in little over a week in the country's northwest, a region increasingly targeted by militants and criminal gangs. Zamfara police said they had begun search-and-rescue operations with the army to find the "bandits" who took the 317 girls from the Government Girls Science Secondary School in the town of Jangebe.

  • How Eva Longoria is celebrating and empowering women

    The L’Oréal Paris spokesperson sat down with “GMA” to talk about beauty inclusivity and supporting women.

  • Bill Polian: 68 percent of all first-round QBs fail

    Polian broke down the misses between 2009 and 2016

  • Dickinson impresses as No. 3 Michigan routs No. 9 Iowa 79-57

    Dickinson gave Garza fits around the basket, and Franz Wagner scored 21 points to lead No. 3 Michigan to a 79-57 victory over No. 9 Iowa on Thursday night.

  • Sen. John Cornyn wants to join Bidens on Houston trip to examine storm aftermath

    John Cornyn, who has been criticized for not being in the state during rolling blackouts, said he'd like to join Biden on his Friday trip to Houston.