US to impose sanctions on Russia over Navalny's death

STORY: The US is set for fresh sanctions on Russia this week.

“We'll have a major package announced on Friday."

U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters from the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday.

Officials say the sanctions will, quote “hold Russia accountable for what happened to Alexei Navalny,” as well as the two-year war in Ukraine.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the sanctions package would target a range of items, including the country’s defense and industrial bases, as well as “sources of revenue for the Russian economy that power Russia’s war machine.”

Navalny, the fiercest domestic critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin, fell unconscious and died suddenly Friday after a walk at the Arctic prison where he was serving a three-decade sentence, according to the prison service.

National Security Spokesman John Kirby said the United States is pressing Russia for "complete transparency" on how Navalny died, while Biden has blamed Putin.

A senior U.S. official said a sanctions package had already been in the works to mark the second anniversary of the war, which Washington would reconsider and supplement in response to Navalny’s death.

Washington previously imposed sanctions over the 2020 poisoning and imprisonment of Navalny, and over Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine including on Putin, officials and banks.