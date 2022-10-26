US imposes more Iranian sanctions over Mahsa Amini's death

Demonstrators rally at the National Mall to protest against the Iranian regime, in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, following the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the Islamic republic's notorious "morality police." (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
4
FATIMA HUSSEIN
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Wednesday imposed new sanctions on members of Iran's intelligence agency, leaders of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, prison wardens and others, acting 40 days since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while being held by the morality police.

The U.S. government's sanctions arm designated 10 members of Iran's leadership with financial blocks and penalties, continuing a string of actions imposed against Tehran for its repression of protestors and disrupting internet access.

Targeted in the latest sanctions were the commander of the Guard's intelligence organization, its deputy commander, wardens from a number of prisons and an Iranian company that conducts social media filtering.

Separate sanctions from the State Department were levied against individuals and companies that engage in and train people in hacking, and others.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. “will continue to impose costs on individuals and entities in Iran who engage in the brutal repression of the Iranian people.”

Iran’s morality police arrested Amini on Sept. 13 in Tehran, where she was visiting from her hometown in the country’s western Kurdish region. Police detained her over wearing her hijab too loosely. Iran requires women to wear the headscarf in a way that completely covers their hair when in public.

She collapsed at a police station and died three days later.

Amini remains a potent symbol in protests that have posed one of the most serious challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 2009 Green Movement protests drew millions to the streets.

Her death set off protests in dozens of cities across the country of 80 million people, with young women marching in the streets and publicly exposing and cutting off their hair. The government has responded with a fierce crackdown, blaming the protests on foreign interference.

Rights groups say that since the protests, security forces have killed over 200 people, including children.

“Forty days after the tragic death of Mahsa Amini, Iranians continue to bravely protest in the face of brutal suppression and disruption of internet access,” said Brian Nelson, the treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence. He said the sanctions are "part of our commitment to hold all levels of the Iranian government accountable for its repression.”

___

Follow AP's coverage of Iran at: https://apnews.com/hub/iran

Recommended Stories

  • Thousands flock to hometown of Mahsa Amini to commemorate 40 days since her death

    Watch as thousands of protesting Iranians flock to the hometown of Mahsa Amini, Saqqez, to commemorate 40 days since her death at the hands of the policeIran International

  • Iran protests: Clashes after crowds gather at Mahsa Amini’s grave

    Thousands of mourners flocked to the cemetery where Mahsa Amini is buried on Wednesday, with Iranian security forces clashing with crowds in the city of Saqqez.

  • Opinion: Women, life, liberty: It is not just about Iran

    Many Iranian women have had the experience of being harassed, humiliated, threatened or beaten by police forces in the streets of Iranian cities.

  • Iran says 13 people killed in shrine attack, Raisi vows to respond

    DUBAI (Reuters) -An attack on a Shi'ite Muslim shrine in the Iranian city of Shiraz killed 13 people on Wednesday, authorities said, and President Ebrahim Raisi vowed that the shooting by suspected Sunni Muslim militants would not go unanswered. The killing of Shi'ite pilgrims praying at the Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz increased tension in a country reeling from weeks of protests sparked by the killing in custody of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini. Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said many people had been injured in the Shiraz incident and the death toll could rise further.

  • Gunmen attack major Shiite holy site in Iran, killing 15

    Gunmen attacked a major Shiite holy site in Iran on Wednesday, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens. The attack came as protesters elsewhere in Iran marked a symbolic 40 days since a woman's death in custody ignited the biggest anti-government movement in over a decade. The attack appeared to be unrelated to the demonstrations.

  • "This Time Is Different Because Iranian Women Are Willing to Sacrifice Everything"

    Iran-born reporter and senior researcher for the Committee to Protect Journalists Yeganeh Rezaian traces the four-decades-long road that led to an unfolding revolution against the Islamic Republic.

  • Crowds march to Mahsa Amini burial site in Iran

    STORY: The convoy of bikes, cars and pedestrians travelled towards the Aichi cemetery near Saqez, which is in Kurdistan province. Many were cheering, clapping or banging as they travelled along the road.Reuters was able to confirm the location of the video by the road layout, overpass over the highway as well as mountains in the background, which match satellite imagery. Reuters was not able to independently confirm the date the video was filmed but confirmed it using multiple corroborating visuals from the scene.Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency said about 10,000 people had gathered at the cemetery, adding that the internet was cut off after clashes between security forces and people there.

  • Biden meets with Israeli president ahead of Israel's election for prime minister

    President Joe Biden is meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog days before Israel's election to pick a new prime minister.

  • Arab voters key to breaking deadlock in Israeli election

    The voices of Israel’s Palestinian citizens are often drowned out or delegitimized in the country's noisy politics. The country remains divided over former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fitness to serve while on trial for corruption. What could tip the scales is the vote of one-fifth of Israelis who are of Palestinian descent, with family ties in adjacent territories Israel captured in 1967.

  • US issues new sanctions as women-led Iran protests hit 40 days

    The Biden administration on Wednesday issued sanctions on more than a dozen Iranian officials and three entities in response to Tehran’s brutal crackdown on women-led, anti-government protests. The sanctions were published the same day Iranian protesters are holding a memorial for Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman who was allegedly beaten to death by Iran’s “morality…

  • Audi to team up with Sauber for Formula One entry in 2026

    German manufacturer Audi has chosen Formula One team Sauber as its factory works team when it enters the racing series in 2026. Sauber said in a statement on Wednesday that Audi also plans to acquire a stake in the Sauber Group, although no financial details on the shareholding or the timing of it were given. It was not immediately clear if Audi will run its own team or only supply engines to Switzerland-based Sauber.

  • Dnipropetrovsk Oblast comes under Grad and suicide drone attack overnight

    Russia attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with Iranian suicide drones overnight on Oct. 25, the governor of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Valentyn Reznichenko, wrote on Telegram.

  • Ukraines Armed Forces destroy Russian mortars, anti-aircraft missile system, and ammunition storage point

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO- WEDNESDAY, 26 OCTOBER 2022, 03:30 Ukrainian defenders have repelled Russians attempts to break the defence line in the south of Ukraine and have killed 26 invaders, destroying their mortars, an anti-aircraft missile system, and an ammunition storage point.

  • An exiled actress stars in a piercing portrait of Iran

    Ninety-nine lashes and a prison sentence awaited Zar Amir Ebrahimi in 2008 when she decided to flee Iran. Ebrahimi, then a well-known TV star in Iran, was charged with having sexual relations outside wedlock. Ebrahimi, now 41, decided she wouldn’t take any more punishment.

  • Sunni cleric challenges Iran's leaders as protests rage

    A prominent Sunni cleric who directed unprecedented criticism at Iran's supreme leader over a bloody crackdown in his hometown appeared unbowed this week by warnings from security forces, pressing his demands for more rights for his minority and voicing support for other groups in country-wide unrest. Molavi Abdolhamid has long been a dissenting voice seeking better living standards and more political representation for the Sunni minority in the mostly Shi'ite Islamic Republic, including the Baluchi ethnic group to which he belongs and the Kurdish population. Iran's government denies discrimination against Sunnis.

  • Rishi Sunak richer than King Charles III thanks to wife Akshata Murthy's $800 million tech company stake

    Rishi Sunak is worth $830 million, almost double that of reigning monarch King Charles III, who inherited an estate and assets valued at $420 million from Queen Elizabeth II.

  • Armed Forces destroy 40 troops on southern axis, 3 helicopters downed

    The Russian invasion forces used multiple launch rocket systems, artillery, and mortars during the day to attack Ukrainian military personnel and civilians.

  • Ukrainian forces repel 11 Russian attacks and strike 3 command posts General Staff report

    ALONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 26 OCTOBER 2022, 19:04 The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 11 Russian attacks on 26 October and struck three Russian command posts, six clusters of military personnel, weapons and equipment, and two ammunition storage points.

  • Photos of students in Philippines wearing ‘anti-cheating’ hats go viral

    Photos of students wearing “anti-cheating hats” they were instructed to make for their exams have gone viral in the Philippines.

  • Biden to take on ‘junk fees’ as part of his plan to combat inflation

    President Biden on Wednesday announced that the administration will take on so-called junk fees as a way to help bring down costs for Americans during high inflation. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is taking new steps to eliminate billions in banking fees, hidden charges and added fees on cable bills, airline tickets and hotel bookings.…