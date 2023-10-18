US imposes new sanctions for assisting Iran's military programs

The United States has imposed sanctions on about 20 entities and individuals associated with Iran's development of ballistic missiles and drones.

Source: Press release of the US Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)

Quote: "Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned 11 individuals, eight entities, and one vessel based in Iran, Hong Kong, the People’s Republic of China (PRC), and Venezuela that are enabling Iran’s destabilising ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) programs.

The persons designated today have materially supported Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), or their subordinates in the production and proliferation of missiles and UAVs."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Quote from Brian Nelson, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence: "Iran’s reckless choice to continue its proliferation of destructive UAVs and other weapons prolongs numerous conflicts in regions around the world."

Details: The document says that the US Department of Treasury, in coordination with the Department of State, the Department of Commerce and the Department of Justice, has issued new guidelines for private industry on the purchase of Iranian-made missiles.

They clarify the responsibility for such actions and the risks associated with new US sanctions and other restrictions.

Background: On 18 October, the requirements of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 regarding Iran's missile program and the "freezing of assets of certain individuals and legal entities" in Iran expired.

Russia said on Tuesday that it would not comply with the UN Security Council's restrictions on providing Iran with missile technology.

Support UP or become our patron!