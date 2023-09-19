US imposes sanctions on companies that exported drone and aircraft components to Iran

On Tuesday, the US Department of the Treasury announced sanctions against a network of companies from Iran, China, Russia and Türkiye that facilitated the smuggling of components for the production of Iranian aircraft and drones.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the US Department of the Treasury

Details: The new US sanctions targeted seven individuals and four legal entities from Iran, China, Russia, and Türkiye that facilitated the supply and financing of Iranian military aircraft and drones.

The company in question is the Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company (HESA), which, among other things, produces Shahed drones used by Russia against Ukraine; although it has been under US sanctions since 2008, it has been using a new name for contracts since last year.

The current head of HESA, his deputy and production director, as well as one Chinese company and its head, three Russian companies and two Turkish citizens involved in the network of supplying components to Iran, were subject to US sanctions.

Media outlets reported that the United States is trying to persuade Iran to stop selling attack drones to Russia as part of a broader "unwritten agreement" between Washington and Tehran to calm down the tensions.

At the same time, evidence has already been revealed of Iranian drone production in Russia.

