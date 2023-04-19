US imposes sanctions on companies that help Iran manufacture drones

On Wednesday, the United States imposed sanctions on one individual and six entities named as members of a network facilitating Iran's drone programme and other military programmes.

Source: statement by the US Treasury Department, reported by European Pravda

Details: The US sanctions particularly target the head of the Iranian company Pardazan System Namad Arman (which has been under restrictions since 2018), as well as the company's shell companies and suppliers based in Iran, Malaysia, Hong Kong and China, which have enabled Pardazan System’s procurement of goods and technology.

The US Treasury Department's restrictive measures also apply to Iranian citizen Mehdi Khoshgadam, who is the managing director of Pardazan System and is responsible for the company's circumvention of sanctions.

"Iran's proliferation of drones and other weapons continues to destabilise the Middle East and beyond," the US Treasury Department said in the statement.

The sanctions include freezing the assets of sanctioned individuals in the United States and prohibiting US persons from engaging in any business with them without separate authorisation.

Since September 2022, the United States has imposed several sanctions packages targeting Iran's UAV and missile programmes, including elements related to production, procurement and proliferation.



In particular, in March 2022, the US Treasury Department announced new sanctions against four companies and three individuals in Iran and Türkiye in connection with the Iranian production of drones used to strike civilians in Ukraine.

