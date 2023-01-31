US to increase weapons deployment to counter North Korea

81
KIM TONG-HYUNG
·3 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday said the United States will increase its deployment of advanced weapons such as fighter jets and bombers to the Korean Peninsula as it strengthens joint training and operational planning with South Korea in response to a growing North Korean nuclear threat.

Austin made the comments in Seoul after he and South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-Sup agreed to further expand their combined military exercises, including a resumption of live-fire demonstrations, and continue a “timely and coordinated” deployment of U.S. strategic assets to the region, according to their offices.

Austin and Lee also discussed preparations for a simulated exercise between the allies in February aimed at sharpening their response if North Korea uses nuclear weapons.

Austin’s trip comes as South Korea seeks stronger assurances that the United States will swiftly and decisively use its nuclear capabilities to protect its ally in face of a North Korean nuclear attack.

South Korea’s security jitters have risen since North Korea test-fired dozens of missiles in 2022, including potentially nuclear-capable ones designed to strike targets in South Korea and the U.S. mainland.

South Korea and the United States have also been strengthening their security cooperation with Japan, which has included trilateral missile defense and anti-submarine warfare exercises in past months amid the provocative run in North Korean weapons tests.

In a joint news conference following their meeting, Austin and Lee said they agreed that their countries' resumption of large-scale military drills last year, including an aerial exercise involving U.S. strategic bombers in November, effectively demonstrated their combined capabilities to deter North Korean aggression.

The allies had downsized their training in recent years to create room for diplomacy with North Korea during the Trump administration and because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We deployed fifth-generation aircraft, F-22s and F-35s, we deployed a carrier strike group to visit the peninsula, you can look for more of that kind of activity going forward,” Austin said.

He said the U.S. commitment to protecting its allies with its full range of military capabilities, including nuclear ones, remains “ironclad.”

North Korea’s ramped-up missile tests have been punctuated by threats to preemptively use its nuclear weapons in a broad range of scenarios in which it perceives its leadership to be under threat, including conventional clashes or non-war situations.

Tensions could further rise in coming months with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un doubling down on his nuclear ambitions.

During a political conference in December, Kim called for an “exponential increase” in nuclear warheads, mass production of battlefield tactical nuclear weapons targeting South Korea, and development of more powerful long-range missiles designed to reach the U.S. mainland.

Experts say Kim’s nuclear push is aimed at forcing the United States to accept the idea of North Korea as a nuclear power and negotiating badly needed economic concessions from a position of strength.

Nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea have been derailed since 2019 because of disagreements over a relaxation of U.S.-led economic sanctions against the North in exchange for steps by North Korea to wind down its nuclear weapons and missiles programs.

North Korea’s growing nuclear arsenal and provocations have raised the urgency for South Korea and Japan to strengthen their defense postures in line with their alliances with the United States.

In an interview with The Associated Press this month, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said his government was discussing with the Biden administration joint military planning potentially involving U.S. nuclear assets.

In December, Japan made a major break from its strictly self-defense-only post-World War II principle, adopting a new national security strategy that includes the goals of acquiring preemptive strike capabilities and cruise missiles to counter growing threats from North Korea, China and Russia.

Recommended Stories

  • Defence chiefs of U.S., S.Korea vow to step up drills to counter North

    The defence chiefs of the United States and South Korea vowed on Tuesday to expand military drills and boost nuclear deterrence planning to counter North Korea's weapons development and prevent a war. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in Seoul for talks as Washington seeks to reassure a key Asian ally over its nuclear commitment amid growing threats from North Korea. Austin met South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup, following their annual security talks in Washington in November, and was set to meet President Yoon Suk-yeol before flying to the Philippines.

  • US, South Korea to Bolster Military Drills That Anger Kim

    (Bloomberg) -- The US and South Korea are planning to step up the scale of their joint military exercises, a move that has in the past prompted threats and weapons tests by North Korea.Most Read from BloombergSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsBrexit Is Costing the UK £100 Billion a Year in Lost OutputWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpPutin’s War in Ukraine Pushe

  • Russia claims control of Blahodatne north of Ukraine's Bakhmut

    Blahodatne, about 5 km (3 miles) north of Bakhmut, was captured with the help of aerial support, Moscow's defence ministry said. Reuters was not able to independently verify Russia's battlefield account. The Wagner Group, designated by the United States as a transnational criminal organisation, had already said on Saturday its units had taken control of Blahodatne, but Kyiv said that it had repelled an attack on the village.

  • Ukraine to receive 120-140 tanks in 'first wave' of deliveries - minister

    Ukraine will receive 120 to 140 Western tanks in a "first wave" of deliveries from a coalition of 12 countries, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday. Kyiv secured pledges from the West this month to supply main battle tanks to help fend off Russia's full-scale invasion, with Moscow mounting huge efforts to make incremental advances in eastern Ukraine.

  • Ukraine ‘needs up to 200 multipurpose aircraft, F-16 most likely candidate to replace Soviet-era jets’

    Ukraine for its defense needs to replace obsolete Soviet warplanes of various types with a single multipurpose fighter, perhaps the F-16, Air Force Command spokesman Yuriy Ihnat told French TV channel La Chaîne Info, NV’s sister publication UkrainskaPravda reported on Jan. 31.

  • China accuses Washington of wanting 'technology hegemony'

    China’s government accused Washington on Tuesday of pursuing “technology hegemony,” following reports the United States might step up pressure on tech giant Huawei by blocking all access to American suppliers. The Biden administration is weighing further limiting the Chinese tech giant's ability to purchase essential components from U.S. suppliers, which could restrict Huawei’s access to processor chips and other technology, according to a person familiar with the matter. The company, which makes network equipment and smartphones, since 2019 has been on the U.S. Commerce Department's entity list, comprising those subject to licensing requirement, but has been allowed to buy some less-advanced components.

  • U.S. General’s Prediction of War With China ‘in 2025’ Risks Turning Worst Fears Into Reality

    A sensational memo by head of the Air Mobility Command Mike Minihan has provoked consternation on both sides of the Pacific.

  • Withdrawal of Russian troops is condition for negotiations with Russia Scholz

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that any peace negotiations must be conditioned on Russia's withdrawal of its troops from the territory of Ukraine. Source: Scholz at a press conference with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil, reported European Pravda, referring to DPA Details: In addition, no peace agreement can be concluded with Russia behind the backs of Ukrainians, Scholz said.

  • 16-year-old among 3 arrested in ‘brutal’ execution of men in Florida home, cops say

    It was “a heinous act of violence,” the sheriff says.

  • Nigeria cost-of-living crisis sparks exodus of doctors

    A cost-of-living crisis in Nigeria is forcing thousands of young professionals to flee abroad.

  • Ukraine official gloats after drone strike on weapons facility in Russian-allied Iran: 'Ukraine did warn you'

    Mykhailo Polodyak, a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, made the comment after multiple reports of a drone strike on a building in Isfahan.

  • Russian embassy says North Korea lifted lockdown in capital

    Russia’s embassy in North Korea says the country has eased stringent epidemic controls in capital Pyongyang that were placed during the past five days to slow the spread of respiratory illnesses. The embassy posted a notice Monday issued by North Korea’s Foreign Ministry informing foreign diplomats that the “intensified anti-epidemic period” imposed in Pyongyang since Wednesday was lifted as of Monday.

  • New French protests, strikes target Macron pensions plan

    French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday faced a new wave of anger over his plan to reform pensions, with nationwide strikes and protests causing widespread disruption in transport, schools and other public services.Union-led protesters came out for mass demonstrations for the second time in less than two weeks, hoping to force Macron to drop his plan to raise the age of retirement from 62 to 64, a flagship reform of his second mandate in power.A police source said the authorities were bracing for up to 1.2 million people to take to the streets across the country.If confirmed, the number could exceed the 1.1 million who came out on January 19 against the proposed shake-up -- already the largest protests since the last major round of pension reform in 2010."We hope to be at least that many again," the boss of the hard-left CGT union, Philippe Martinez, told media Tuesday, adding there would be 250 protest marches.But Macron has shown no sign of stepping back, insisting on Monday that the reform is "essential" to "save our system" of pensions distribution.Some 11,000 police were mobilised, with 4,000 deployed in Paris where several hundred extremist troublemakers were expected, according to the interior ministry.The first marches kicked off at 10:00 am (0900 GMT), with several prominent opposition politicians taking part.- 'Certain to lose' -"Mr Macron is certain to lose," said Jean-Luc Melenchon, a figurehead for the far left and former presidential candidate, as he marched in the southern port city of Marseille.Millions had to find alternative means of transport Tuesday, work from home or take time off to look after their school-age children, with workers in transport and education sectors among those staging walkouts."This is about more than pensions, it is about what kind of society we want," 59-year-old university professor Martine Beugnet told AFP.Paris metro and suburban rail services were severely restricted, as was intercity travel.In the southwestern city of Bordeaux, Cheikh Sadibou Tamamate, 36, arrived at the train station in the small hours of Tuesday, hoping to catch a train to Paris after the one he was booked on around 5:00 am (0400 GMT) never left."Unfortunately it was cancelled," he said.Air travel appeared to be less affected, and there were only minor disruptions on international train services including the Eurostar.&nbsp;Around half of all nursery and primary school teachers were on strike.&nbsp;France's oil industry was mostly paralysed, with the CGT union at energy giant TotalEnergies reporting between 75 and 100 percent of workers on strike.- 'The less they support it' -High school and university students also joined the movement, with a few dozen students at the prestigious Sciences-Po university occupying its main building overnight."It's important to get young people involved in the pensions debate," Jean-Baptiste Bonnet, a student there, told AFP."Obviously this is young people's business," said Colin Champion, a student leader at the Lycee Voltaire in Paris, one of several schools blockaded by pupils in the capital.Even a prison, in the southwestern city of Nimes, was blocked by staff protesting, a union source said.Sixty-one percent of French people support the protest movement,&nbsp;a poll by the OpinionWay survey group showed on Monday -- a rise of three percentage points from January 12."The more French people find out about the reform, the less they support it," said Frederic Dabi, a prominent pollster at the Ifop institute."This is not good at all for the government," he told AFP.The most controversial part of the overhaul is hiking the minimum retirement age.But the changes are also to increase the&nbsp;number of years people have to make contributions before they can receive a full pension.France has the lowest qualifying age for a state pension among major European economies.&nbsp;The government has said the changes are necessary to guarantee the future financing of the pension system, which is forecast to tip into deficit in the next few years.But opponents point out that the system is not in trouble, insisting pension spending is not out of control.The government has signalled there could be wiggle room on some of the suggested measures, but Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has declared raising the age of retirement "non-negotiable".Parliament committees started examining the bill on Monday.Macron's centrist allies, short of an absolute majority, will need votes from conservatives to push through the new legislation.burs-jh/sjw/bp

  • Russian recruitment offices to "detect" Russians who want to fight against Ukraine BBC

    Russian recruitment offices were tasked with detecting those willing to enlist as volunteer soldiers for the war against Ukraine via "personal conversations". Source: Russian BBC service with reference to the Russian Defence Ministry's decree package published on the portal of normative acts drafts Details: The Russian Defence Ministry prepared draft orders about volunteers participating in the war against Ukraine.

  • U.S. urges Kosovo to back peace deal and form group of Serb municipalities

    The United States ambassador to Kosovo on Tuesday urged Pristina to press ahead with forming an association of Serb municipalities and help complete an EU-brokered peace deal with its former master, Serbia. Jeffrey M. Hovenier said the U.S. expected Kosovo to "follow through on its obligations," describing the formation of the association as "critical, important and urgent". Kosovo in 2013 pledged to give more autonomy to local Serbs, who refuse to recognise its 2008 independence, through such an association as part of a peace deal.

  • U.S. curbs exports to Iranian firms for producing drones for Russia

    The United States on Tuesday put new trade restrictions on seven Iranian entities for producing drones that Russia has used to attack Ukraine, the U.S. Department of Commerce said. The firms and other organizations were added to a U.S. export control list for those engaged in activities contrary to U.S. national security and foreign policy interests. The additions to the Commerce Department's "entities list" were posted in a preliminary filing in the U.S. Federal Register, the government's daily journal, and will be officially published on Wednesday.

  • Biden Secures Another Win in China Chip War. These Stocks Are Impacted.

    The White House has reached a deal with Japan and the Netherlands to limit the export of critical semiconductor technologies to China.

  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet amid outbreak of violence in the region

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss several topics, including Israeli-Palestinian relations. CBS News anchor Tony Dokoupil and Lilia Luciano spoke with BBC reporter Anna Foster about peacekeeping efforts in the region, which is seeing its outbreak of violence in years.

  • New Orleans teens accused in carjacking death of Linda Frickey will not have separate trials

    New Orleans teens accused in carjacking death of Linda Frickey will not have separate trials

  • A complete timeline of Shakira and Gerard Piqué's relationship and separation

    Shakira and Piqué announced their breakup in June 2022, more than 11 years after they first began their relationship. Here's a complete timeline.