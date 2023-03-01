US increases military support for Somalia against al-Shabab

1
OMAR FARUK and CARA ANNA
·2 min read

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The United States is increasing its military assistance to Somalia as the country sees success in battling what the U.S. calls “the largest and most deadly al-Qaida network in the world.”

Sixty-one tons of weapons and ammunition arrived Tuesday in Mogadishu, the U.S. said in a statement of support for a historic Somalia-led military offensive against al-Shabab extremists that has recaptured dozens of communities since August.

In a separate joint statement with other leading security partners Qatar, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Britain, the U.S. said they will support Somalia’s efforts to manage weapons and ammunition that could allow the United Nations Security Council to lift its arms embargo on the country.

“A very productive meeting,” Somalia’s national security adviser, Hussein Sheikh-Ali, tweeted after the Washington gathering.

The government of Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared “total war” last year on the thousands of al-Shabab extremists who for more than a decade have controlled parts of the country and carried out devastating attacks while exploiting clan divisions and extorting millions of dollars a year in their quest to impose an Islamic state.

The current offensive was sparked in part by local communities and militias driven to the brink by al-Shabab’s harsh taxation policies amid the country’s worst drought on record. Somalia’s government quickly lent support. Now neighbors Ethiopia, Kenya and Djibouti have agreed to a joint “search and destroy” military campaign.

Somalia is recovering from decades of conflict, and the federal government is eager to shed the country’s history as a failed state and attract investment. Under the current president, the government is cracking down on al-Shabab’s financial network and encouraging religious authorities to reject the extremist group’s propaganda — even enlisting a former deputy al-Shabab leader as Somalia’s current minister for religious affairs.

The U.S. has an estimated 450 military personnel in Somalia after President Joe Biden reversed his predecessor Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces. The U.S. supports Somali forces and a multinational African Union force with drone strikes, intelligence and training.

The increased support for the Somalia-led offensive comes as the AU force is set to withdraw from the country and hand over security responsibilities to Somalia by the end of 2024.

___

Anna reported from Nairobi, Kenya.

Recommended Stories

  • "I heard a bang, then chaos" -Greece train crash survivors

    It took a bang, and just seconds to turn a long holiday weekend into a nightmare for hundreds of Greeks caught up in a deadly train wreck on Tuesday night. Tuesday's train crash 220 miles north of Athens killed at least 36 people when a high-speed passenger train heading to the northern city of Thessaloniki careered into a freight train from the opposite direction, flying off the track and bursting into flames. "My child is not picking up the phone," one woman said as she waited at a train station in Thessaloniki.

  • In Egypt, government and poor struggle with troubled economy

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine, now in its second year, has pushed up food and energy prices worldwide, adding another layer to Egypt’s economic crisis. Hany Hassan has found himself struggling to feed his four school-age children. Annual inflation reached 26.5% in January, the highest in five years, with food prices in urban areas soaring 48%, according to official figures.

  • ICC asked to investigate Turkish government over persecution of opponents around the world

    European legal experts compiled a dossier of witness testimonies giving details of torture, state sponsored kidnapping, and wrongful imprisonment

  • Judge upholds acquittal in 9 hurricane nursing home deaths

    A Florida judge rejected a prosecutor's impassioned plea Monday, saying he would not reconsider his acquittal of a nursing home administrator in the overheating deaths of nine patients after Hurricane Irma knocked out the facility's air conditioning in 2017. Circuit Judge John J. Murphy III listened impassively as prosecutor Charles Morton made his case Monday morning for reconsideration. Murphy agreed with Carballo's attorneys that it would be double jeopardy to reverse his decision and let the trial continue.

  • Coastal erosion: The villages at risk of falling into sea as beach loses '10ft of land in two days'

    The beach at the village of Hemsby, Norfolk, has been closed after it lost 10ft of land to coastal erosion in just two days.

  • Whales are turning up dead on beaches — and our online shopping addiction is partly to blame

    Nearly two dozen whales have washed up along the Atlantic coast in recent months. Experts say climate change is sending whales into the path of ships.

  • State of Bergen County address: Mental health, Route 17, master plan top to-do list

    In his ninth State of the County address, County Executive James Tedesco highlighted past accomplishments while setting up future plans.

  • 3 arrested in connection to Clayton County drive-by shooting that left 1 dead

    The victim was Harold Irving.

  • South Korea's Yoon renews hopes for improved ties with Japan

    South Korea’s president on Wednesday called Japan “a partner that shares the same universal values” and renewed hopes to repair ties frayed over Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula. Since taking office in May last year, President Yoon Suk Yeol has been pushing to mend the historical grievance with Japan and boost a Seoul-Tokyo-Washington security cooperation to better cope with increasing North Korean nuclear threats.

  • Arizona Coyotes roll through Chicago Blackhawks

    Coyotes roll through Chicago Blackhawks in 4-1 win

  • Exclusive-Tesla readies revamp of Model Y codenamed 'Juniper' - sources

    Tesla is readying a production revamp of its top-selling Model Y, according to three people with knowledge of the plan. The changes to the Model Y – code-named Project Juniper at Tesla - involve the exterior and interior of the crossover electric vehicle with a target of starting production in 2024, according to two of the people, who asked not to be identified because the planning remains private. A revamp of the Model Y would mean Tesla is on track to offer new versions of its top-selling models over the next two years, addressing pressure in markets like China and the United States for a visible reboot of its best-selling vehicles in the face of increasing options for EV buyers.

  • A total Russian collapse is surprisingly close

    As Moscow’s latest offensive in Ukraine slowly but bloodily cranks up, the next phase of this ghastly war has well and truly arrived. Contrary to expectations, the Ukrainians are bravely, and successfully, resisting the tens of thousands of fresh Russian recruits being thrown at them. Nevertheless, according to many Western observers, the chances of a total Russian collapse in the coming year are slim.

  • Putin issues alert after drone strikes 60 miles from Moscow; Russian death toll surpasses all wars since WWII: Ukraine updates

    A flurry of drone attacks targeted regions inside Russia. The Russian death toll in the Ukraine invasion surpasses all of its wars since WWII.

  • Drones Attack Russia From All Sides

    Evgenia Novozhenina/ReutersChaos erupted in Russia overnight as drones swarmed multiple regions, sparking an explosion at an oil depot and the deployment of fighter jets near St. Petersburg, according to local reports.One strike at around 2 a.m. in the Krasnodar region was less than 100 feet from a Russian Defense Ministry barracks, the independent Agentstvo News reports. Two drones filled with explosives landed at a nearby Rosneft oil depot in Tuapse, sparking a blaze that was “quickly extingui

  • House Oversight Chair Laments That Joe Biden’s Dead Son Was Never Prosecuted

    EVELYN HOCKSTEINHouse Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer invoked the late son of President Joe Biden on Tuesday, lamenting that Beau Biden was never prosecuted over an investigation into illegal contributions involving his father’s 2008 presidential campaign.When he’s not busy threatening pay-TV providers for not carrying his favorite right-wing channels, or warning that Chinese spy balloons may drop “bioweapons” on the U.S., Comer has devoted much of his energy to launching an investigati

  • Russian invaders refusing to go on offensive in Vuhledar area en masse

    Russian forces have significantly reduced activity in the Vuhledar area due to the mass refusal of their troops to go on the offensive, spokesperson for the Ukrainian military’s Tavriiskyi District forces, Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyi, said on Feb. 27.

  • Weapons from 1939 spotted in Mariupol, mayor advisor says

    Russian weapons dating back to 1939 have been spotted being placed around the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the city mayor's advisor Petro Andriushchenko wrote on Telegram on Feb. 28.

  • Russian general 'performs striptease' in leaked video

    A video appearing to show a Russian military leader performing a striptease has been leaked online after one of Moscow's spy planes worth £274m was severely damaged under his watch.

  • DeSantis' new memoir skips juicy details about his life that could emerge in a presidential bid. Here's what he left out.

    DeSantis published his first memoir, which keeps many details about his life and work private. Insider read the book and identified missing pieces.

  • Santos Proposes SALT Increase as New Yorkers Seek His Ouster

    (Bloomberg) -- Representative George Santos may not be well liked by his colleagues or constituents, but his first bill in Congress deals with something wildly popular in his district on New York’s Long Island — the state and local tax deduction. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Nigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes