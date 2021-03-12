US, India, Australia, Japan agree to send one billion vaccines across Asia by end-2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alasdair Pal and Euan Rocha
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Alasdair Pal and Euan Rocha

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Leaders of the United States, India, Australia and Japan agreed to pool financing, manufacturing and distribution capacity to send 1 billion coronavirus vaccines across Asia by the end of 2022, India's foreign secretary said on Friday.

The so-called "Quad" group of four nations want to expand global vaccinations and counter China's growing vaccination diplomacy in Southeast Asia and around the world. India is the world's biggest vaccine maker.

The collaboration was "most pressing and valuable", foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told a news conference in India's capital New Delhi after the four-way virtual summit.

"The four countries have agreed to a plan to pool their financial resources, manufacturing capabilities and capacities, and logistical strengths so as to ramp up the manufacturing and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines in the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

"We believe this will speed up the process of post-pandemic recovery and enable families and businesses to put the COVID-19 crisis behind them."

India will use its manufacturing capacity to make U.S. vaccines, with financing coming from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation.

Australia will finance training and provide last-mile logistical support for the distribution of vaccines, he added, that will predominantly go to the Pacific Islands, Southeast Asia and countries in the Indian Ocean.

The initiative, however, may be hampered by U.S. export restrictions on critical raw materials for India's vaccine supply chain.

Shringla said the issue is a bilateral one with the United States that has been raised by India's ambassador in Washington.

"Consideration is being given to this very important point," he said, without elaborating.

The tie-up will not impact the production of vaccines for India's 1.4 billion people, Shringla added.

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal in New Delhi and Euan Rocha in Mumbai; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla investor sues Musk, claims tweets violate SEC settlement

    According to a complaint unsealed late Thursday in Delaware Chancery Court, Musk's "erratic" tweets, including a post last May 1 that Tesla's stock price was "too high," and the failure of Tesla's board to monitor his compliance with the SEC settlement have exposed shareholders to billions of dollars of losses. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Nonprofits hail anti-poverty aspects of COVID relief measure

    Nonprofit advocates have hailed Congress’ passage of a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief measure that has the potential to lift millions of people out of poverty at a scale not seen since the New Deal. The legislation, signed by President Joe Biden on Thursday, expands a key loan program for nonprofits, boosts AmeriCorps funding and enacts or expands several programs aimed at providing direct relief to individuals. Independent Sector, an advocacy coalition of foundations and nonprofits, said the legislation “contains important and hard-fought victories for the nonprofit sector and the people we serve during Covid-19 and these challenging economic times.”

  • Michelle Obama: Former US first lady says she is 'moving towards retirement'

    The former US first lady has opened up about the pandemic, mental health and ambitions for the future.

  • Maskless, boozing JetBlue passenger faces $14,500 FAA fine

    An airline passenger could wind up paying $14,500 for refusing to wear a face mask and drinking alcohol that he had brought on board. The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday it proposed the civil penalty against a passenger on a Dec. 23 JetBlue Airways flight that left New York's John F. Kennedy Airport bound for the Dominican Republic, but turned back to JFK because of the man's behavior. The FAA said the man crowded a passenger in the next seat, spoke loudly and ignored a flight attendant's request to wear his mask.

  • England thumps India by 8 wickets in first T20

    England flattened India’s fancied batting lineup to win the first Twenty20 by eight wickets on Friday. Led by Jofra Archer’s 3-23, England restricted India to 124-7. Jason Roy and Jos Buttler opened with 72 and England won at 130-2 with 27 balls to spare.

  • Fox News guest Candace Owens claims Meghan isn’t Black enough to be a victim of racism

    Conservative commentator refers to duchess as ‘typical leftist narcissist’ in latest attack to air on network

  • U.S. looks to ease China’s monopoly on rare earths

    Rare-earth metals are used to make just about everything, from smartphones and display panels, to speakers and televisions, and while China currently dominates the market for these commodities, the U.S. has taken interest --- and resource investors should too.

  • AOC says Republicans ‘took a week to read Cat in the Hat’ while Democrats passed Covid relief

    Republicans protested ‘cancel culture’ as the Seuss estate pulled out six books from publication

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’

  • ‘I couldn’t be there to protect them.’ 3 kids and their moms killed in Florida tragedy

    A Florida pastor is grieving the loss of his two daughters and three grandchildren who were among the five people killed in a car crash in Orlando Thursday night.

  • Stabler addresses 'SVU' exit in new promo: 'I know I didn't handle that well'

    Time for a little mea-culpa'ing, we think!

  • Trump reportedly showed people at a shiva photos of naked women on a yacht and called his CFO's Long Island house 'embarrassing'

    The traditional Jewish mourning event follows the burial of a close family member and is not designed to include photos of naked women.

  • Trump Org Ex-Wife: Trump Showed Nudes at Weisselberg’s Mom’s Shivah, but We Got a Free Apartment

    Reuters/Carlo AllegriManhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance announced Friday that he will not run for re-election—but it sure sounds like he’s trying his hardest to ensure his last months in office come to a dramatic climax as he weighs up whether to charge a case against former President Donald Trump.In a piece for The New Yorker, investigative journalist Jane Mayer reports that Vance’s office has dramatically accelerated the investigation into Trump’s business dealings in recent weeks—particularly since it got its hands on Trump’s tax records at the end of a long legal battle last month. As one person said to be closely involved in the investigation told The New Yorker: “They mean business now... It hit me—they’re closer.”One interesting new detail from the probe comes from Jennifer Weisselberg—the former daughter-in-law of Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. Allen Weisselberg has reportedly been identified by prosecutors as the most likely candidate to flip against Trump and spill all the gory details of his business dealings. And, by the sounds of it, his former daughter-in-law has already picked her side.In her first substantial public comments on the case, Jennifer Weisselberg confirmed that she’s spoken to investigators about ex-husband Barry Weisselberg’s time managing the Trump-operated ice-skating rink and carousel in Central Park. Specifically, Jennifer Weisselberg said that investigators have asked about the seven rent-free years they spent in a Trump-owned apartment overlooking Central Park.“Only a small part of your salary is reported,” she said. “They pay you with apartments and other stuff, as a control tactic, so you can’t leave. They own you! You have to do whatever corrupt crap they ask.” If this alleged gift wasn’t declared in tax forms, prosecutors could use it against the couple—and as leverage to tempt Allen Weisselberg into cooperating.Allen Weisselberg Is the Trump Exec Who Could Take Down the DonaldHowever, Jennifer Weisselberg thinks it’s unlikely her ex-father-in-law will play ball, saying: “He has more feelings and adoration for Donald than for his wife... For Donald, it’s a business. But for Allen it’s a love affair.” As an example, she recalled to Mayer being hit on by Trump in front of her then father-in-law—at a shivah for Allen’s deceased mother—and said with incredulity: “He didn’t stand up for me!” Jennifer Weisselberg also said that, at the same event to mourn the dead, Trump showed people photographs of naked women with him on a yacht.Separately, Mayer also reported the first details of the whereabouts of Trump’s tax documents after they were provided to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in February. The hard drive is believed to be in an incredibly high-security chamber within the Louis J. Lefkowitz State Office Building. The chamber is reported to be sealed by bank-vault-style doors, and lined with copper foil to stop remote tampering attempts.Meanwhile, CNN reported Friday that Trump’s time in the White House has given New York prosecutors an possible boost for any case against Trump. Prosecutors have reportedly discussed using a section of New York criminal procedure that allows for the extension of the statute of limitations if a defendant has been out of state “continuously,” as Trump has been since he took office in 2017. According to CNN, prosecutors think that could afford them more time to investigate Trump’s business dealings.House Intel Will Call Trump Org Moneyman Allen Weisselberg to TestifyHowever, while the investigation is heating up, there is clearly still a lot of work to do before Vance departs office in nine months—and there’s still a possibility that the investigation will be closed with no charges.Preet Bharara, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, told The New Yorker: “All the signals indicate that there’s a belief on the part of that office that there’s a good chance of a charge... [But] no one should be under the illusion that this is easy or a slam-dunk case.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Porsche driver filmed and taunted 4 police officers as they lay dying on the highway at a crash scene

    Richard Pusey of Melbourne pleaded guilty this week to outraging public decency. The officers had stopped him for speeding in his Porsche.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Is Trying To Launch a Social Media Site, and It’s Already Resulted in a Legal Threat

    Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesMyPillow founder and staunch Trump ally Mike Lindell plans to launch a social network of his own in the next few weeks, creating a haven for the kind of pro-Trump conspiracy theories that have been banned on more prominent social-media sites. On Lindell’s “Vocl” social media platform, users will be free to claim that a supercomputer stole the election from Donald Trump, or that vaccines are a tool of the devil.Any new social media network faces serious challenges. But Vocl must grapple with a daunting problem before it even launches: a website called “Vocal,” spelled with an “A,” already exists.On Thursday, lawyers for Vocal’s publicly traded parent company, Creatd, Inc., warned Lindell, in a letter reviewed by The Daily Beast, to change his social media network’s name and surrender ownership of the Vocl.com domain name. If Lindell refuses to change the name, he could face a lawsuit.While Lindell has promised to turn Vocl into a “cross between Twitter and YouTube,” Vocal is a publishing platform similar to Medium where writers can post and monetize articles.“It is clear that you are acting with bad faith and with intent to profit from Creatd’s mark,” the letter reads, claiming Lindell’s Vocl would “tarnish” the Vocal brand.“It’s not like anything you’ve ever seen,” Lindell previously told Insider, describing his similarly named social network. “It’s all about being able to be vocal again and not to be walking on eggshells.”Creatd owns the trademark for using “Vocal” in a number of ways related to social networking, including creating “virtual communities” and “online networking services.” Along with surrendering ownership of the Vocl.com domain name, Creatd wants Lindell to destroy any products with Vocl branding and never use the name again.“Creatd is prepared to take all steps necessary to protect Creatd’s valuable intellectual property rights, without further notice to you,” the letter reads.When asked on Friday morning about the new legal warning, the embattled MyPillow CEO and Trump friend replied, “It has nothing to do with their trademark. I haven't even launched yet. But it has nothing to do with us.”Lindell claims Vocl is also an acronym.“Ours stands for the ‘Victory of Christ's Love,’” Lindell added.Dominion Says It Will Sue MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Over Election Fraud Claims Early Friday afternoon, he called back to say, “We looked into it, and we believe it would be confusing, so we are going to announce a different name and URL by Monday.”Lindell is already facing one major lawsuit. In February, voting-tech company Voting Systems sued Lindell and MyPillow over his baseless allegations that Dominion was involved in a scandalous election theft. Concurrently, Lindell, with the help of Trump attorney and Gawker-slayer Charles Harder, has also recently sued the Daily Mail tabloid, over the publication’s January article that the Trump pal had a “secret romance” with 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Jane Krakowski, a story that both parties have flatly denied.For years, the pillow mogul has been a personal friend of former President Donald Trump, and a diehard MAGA supporter and campaigner. During the 2020 presidential election, Lindell served as Trump 2020’s Minnesota co-chair, and following Trump’s loss in the Electoral-College and popular vote to Democrat Joe Biden, the MyPillow CEO became one of the loudest voices in the country supporting the broader Trump effort to nullify the outcome of the presidential race. (Trump’s anti-democratic crusade on this, of course, climaxed with his instigation of the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, an event that led to the ex-president’s second impeachment in the House.)During the tumultuous presidential transition period, Lindell was a major behind-the-scenes funder of several efforts to challenge the 2020 results, and near the very end of Trump’s term even visited the then-president at the White House to brief him on discredited documents alleging that China and other foreign nations helped hack the election and throw it to Biden. Ever since the start of the Biden era, Lindell has not given up aggressively promoting the fiction that Trump actually won, even as it has resulted in his banishment from certain social media platforms, his business getting shunned by other companies, and ballooning legal risk.Alternative social media networks aimed at conservatives have been challenged by hacks and other technical issues, but Lindell claims Vocl won’t face those problems. Hackers recently hit far-right social network Gab, while social media platform Parler went offline for a month after the U.S. Capitol riot when Amazon Web Services pulled support for its hosting. In contrast, Lindell told Insider that Vocl will have its own servers, with “space-age stuff” to prevent hacking.Lindell told Insider that Vocl has a staff of roughly 10 people, but declined to describe them or where they’re working “for their safety.”Vocl users will be free to promote conspiracy theories about election fraud and vaccines, according to a speech Lindell gave Wednesday at a rally in Arizona.“Every word out of their mouths is going to say Dominion, Smartmatic fraud, vaccine fraud,” Lindell told the cheering crowd, describing the content on Vocl.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene falsely claims 'all those illegals' are celebrating with 'big barbacoas' on the border while thousands of migrant children are being detained

    Republican lawmakers are trying to raise alarm about "super-spreader caravans" of immigrants in an attempt to weaponize immigration against Biden.

  • Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards dumped a full water bottle on his new coach because he was confused about an NBA tradition

    Anthony Edwards explained that he drenched Chris Finch well after the celebrations had died down because he "didn't know it was a tradition."

  • 'Blockbuster blizzard' expected to hammer Denver area with feet of snow this weekend

    One of the biggest snowstorms in years, perhaps decades, is forecast to blast the Denver metro area with several feet of snow this weekend.

  • Razzies: Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway nominated for 'worst acting'

    Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway are up for Razzies, the annual alternative to the Oscars.

  • Progressive Democrats want to cancel rent and mortgage payments for the length of the pandemic

    The bill led by Rep. Ilhan Omar includes full payment forgiveness without any accumulation of debt, as well as relief funds for landlords and tenants.