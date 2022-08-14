US inflation isn’t going away. Small businesses must plan ahead

Gene Marks
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Bloomberg/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Bloomberg/Getty Images

Inflation is the top challenge facing small businesses this year, according to a report issued by the National Federation of Independent Businesses this past month, with a whopping 91% admitting that rising prices are having either a “substantial” or “moderate” impact on their companies.

The US Chamber of Commerce says that nearly seven in 10 small businesses have raised prices to cope with inflation, which is also considered their “dominating challenge”. Sixty-five percent of small business respondents in a Goldman Sachs study said rising input costs have forced them to raise the price of their goods and services this year, with almost 80% saying the economy has gotten worse over the past three months.

If you’re having inflationary challenges in your business, you’re not alone. However, there is some good news for you. And, unfortunately, some bad news. The good news is that inflation appears to be plateauing.

Related: Is inflation finally on the decline in the US? It’s complicated

Prices for core materials such as industrial chemicals, construction supplies, copper, aluminum, plastics, packaging, iron and steel and even agriculture products like fertilizer and processed feeds are either leveling off or not rising quickly. The price of lumber products has dropped significantly from their highs last year. Oil prices are down 30% from earlier this summer.

This is partly because the world’s supply chain is beginning to show signs of normalcy (port traffic in Long Beach, California, is down to 84 ships off the coast, significantly less than during the pandemic, mass lockdowns in China have ended and the Baltic Dry Index, a key measure of freight costs and shipping demand, has fallen almost 30% since the beginning of the year). There’s also been a general slowdown in the world’s demand for goods which, while not great, has certainly affected prices.

It’s doubtful whether the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act – regardless of the positive impact it should have on our climate and healthcare problems – will have much impact on inflation. Penn’s Wharton School says that the bill would actually increase inflation until 2024 and has “low confidence that the legislation will have any impact on inflation”. But the good news is that government spending has significantly decreased and the Fed is no longer pouring fuel on the fire.

This brings me to the bad news: we are still struggling with rising costs and the situation isn’t going to change any time in the near future. Producer prices – at 11.3% as of June – are still up well over historical levels and, because the Producer Price Index is considered a leading indicator, that means that ultimately consumer prices will remain at elevated levels for months to come. It took a year and half for inflation to reach these levels (consumer prices began rising in March 2021 and hit 7% by the end of 2021, well before Russia invaded Ukraine). It’s going to take at least that long for it – hopefully – to return to the more sustainable levels we’ve seen in the past. It may take even longer.

That’s because there are lots of obstacles in the way of significantly taming inflation. Some economists, notably former treasury secretary Larry Summers, believe the Fed’s moves aren’t aggressive enough.

Further pressure from the Ukraine war could elevate energy and food prices, particularly as we head into the winter months. More Covid cases in China could once again disrupt the supply chain. Even if the world economy begins to grow significantly again in the near future, that growth could put strains on our fragile supply chains and disrupt pricing for many of the core materials we buy.

So what to do if you’re a small business? You leverage your accounting and customer relationship management systems to stay on top of your product lines, customer profits and margins. You raise prices discriminately and carefully. You communicate frequently with your customers and you expand your relationship with your suppliers. You constantly hunt for other sources of supply. You try to lock in long-term contracts and, like so many big brands, practice “shrink-flation”, where you charge the same price for a little less product. You keep your inventories under control, your overhead low and your cash balances as high as possible.

You do all of this because, even though it has probably peaked, inflation isn’t going away any time soon. It’s no longer 2012, when rates hovered around 2%. It’s 2022, and you can expect the prices of your core materials to remain significantly elevated for at least the next six to 12 months. My best clients are always planning ahead. So plan for that.

Recommended Stories

  • Nancy Pelosi To GOP: Stop 'Instigating Assaults' On Law Enforcement Over FBI Trump Raid

    "You would think there would be an adult in the Republican room that would say, 'Just calm down, see what the facts are,'" the speaker said.

  • 2023 Social Security COLA Estimate Dips Slightly After April CPI Report but Still Sees Highest Adjustment in 41 Years

    A slight deceleration in the U.S. inflation rate in April led one senior citizens advocacy group to lower its 2023 cost-of-living adjustment estimate for Social Security recipients, though it's still...

  • Could China Be Our Next Move?

    U.S. equity traders seem a bit too giddy lately so I decided to take a look at some charts from China - the elephant in the room. Let me show you what I was thinking. In this daily bar chart of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF , below, we can see that prices made a low in March and a retest in May but the subsequent rally stalled before reaching the underside of the declining 200-day moving average line.

  • How much tax revenue is NJ legal weed bringing in?

    There are 18 medical marijuana dispensaries licensed to sell NJ legal weed to recreational marijuana customers.

  • Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022

    In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...

  • Blow for Germany as Rhine falls below critical water level

    Western sanctions have ‘limited impact’ on Putin regime, warns International Energy Agency GDP fell by 0.1pc in second quarter, first decline since early 2021 FTSE 100 adds 0.5pc Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The next PM should not be bounced into stupid energy policies by this mood of near hysteria Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Retirees could see highest increase in Social Security in decades

    Retirees might not see a double-digit increase in their Social Security benefits next year, as inflation cools, but close to it, according to several new estimates.

  • GOP under fire for rhetoric over IRS

    Republicans are coming under fire for their rhetoric over $80 billion in funding for the IRS included a massive climate, tax and health care bill that Democrats in Congress are sending to the White House. The funding, over 10 years, is intended to help the IRS enforce various provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, which…

  • Hong Kong's Population Shrinks Due to Emigration Wave

    Since the introduction of a detested National Security Law, more than 200,000 Hong Kongers have left, taking their wealth and skills with them.

  • Putin’s War Sends Russian Economy Back to 2018 in Single Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine set Russia’s economy back four years in the first full quarter after the attack, putting it on track for one of the longest downturns on record even if less sharply than initially feared.Most Read from BloombergAnshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Chief in a Pivotal Era, Dies at 59Trump Search’s Revelations Open New Political Front for MidtermsExtreme Heat Uncovers Lost Villages, Ancient Ruins and ShipwrecksEvery Wall Street Trend Goes Haywire a

  • US Inflation Forecasts Marked Higher for 2023, Survey Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- Economists boosted their inflation estimates for each quarter in 2023, a potentially worrying sign for Federal Reserve policy makers trying to keep price expectations anchored.Most Read from BloombergAuthor Salman Rushdie Stabbed on Lecture Stage in New YorkAnshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Chief in Trading Heyday, Dies at 59Extreme Heat Uncovers Lost Villages, Ancient Ruins and ShipwrecksTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May

  • U.S. consumer sentiment up more than expected in August, survey shows

    The University of Michigan's preliminary August reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment came in at 55.1, up from 51.5 in the prior month. "All components of the expectations index improved this month, particularly among low- and middle-income consumers for whom inflation is particularly salient," survey director Joanne Hsu said in a statement. Indeed, the survey's one-year inflation expectation fell to a six-month low of 5.0% from 5.2%, while its five-year inflation outlook edged up to 3.0% from 2.9%, holding within a range that has prevailed for the past year.

  • ‘Irrational expectations’ are keeping commodity prices unsustainably low, warns Goldman

    Investors are hoping a softer economy will yield lower commodity prices. They're probably not right, warns Goldman Sachs.

  • Mexico's Pemex requests $6.5 billion more funding for 'Dos Bocas' refinery -documents, source

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's state-oil company Pemex requested this week almost $6.5 billion in additional funding from the government to pay for works at the 'Dos Bocas' refinery this year, according to a document and two sources familiar with the matter. The additional funding is to cover works not initially included in the project's proposal, higher construction and startup costs, according to the document and sources. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador considers the new refinery a signature project and has argued it will help the country cut a longstanding dependence on gasoline and diesel imports.

  • Mr. Big Short Issues a Dire Warning About the Economy

    Michael Burry, who bet on the collapse of subprime mortgages ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, is worried about the economy.

  • The Inflation Reduction Act is about to become law. What it will do for Californians

    What will the Inflation Reduction Act do for you?

  • The US economy is in a better spot than naysayers believe

    For weeks, Republicans and conservative commentators have been declaring the US is in a recession, warning that it’s careening towards a worst case scenario of runaway prices and cratering economic activity.

  • The Big Winners—and Losers —in the Inflation Bill

    The proposals aim at boosting domestic energy production, extending healthcare benefits and lowering the costs of prescription drugs, and increasing federal tax enforcement.

  • Portugal: EU eyes Iberia-Italy pipeline to get gas to Europe

    European authorities are considering a liquefied natural gas pipeline from Spain to Italy as a way of getting around France’s opposition to a gas link-up across the Pyrenees between the Iberian peninsula and central Europe, Portugal's prime minister said Friday. Portugal and Spain could send a lot of the liquefied natural gas, or LNG, they receive from around the world to other European Union countries, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said.

  • Analysis suggests Inflation Reduction Act will reduce annual inflation by only 0.1 percentage points

    A Penn Wharton analysis found that the Inflation Reduction Act would reduce annual inflation by about 0.1 percentage points in five years, having minimal impact on tacking inflation during the economic recession.