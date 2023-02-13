US inflation likely eased again last month if more gradually

1
CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. inflation likely slowed again last month in the latest sign that consumer price increases are becoming less of a burden on America's households. But Tuesday's report from the government may also suggest that further progress in taming inflation could be slow and “bumpy,” as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has described it.

Consumer prices are expected to have risen 6.2% in January from 12 months earlier, down from a 6.5% year-over-year surge in December. It would amount to the seventh straight slowdown.

On a monthly basis, though, inflation is expected to have jumped 0.5% from December to January, according to a survey of economists by the data provider FactSet. That would be much faster than the 0.1% uptick from November to December.

So-called core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs to provide a clearer view of underlying inflation, are also expected to have slowed on a 12-month basis. They are forecast to have increased 5.5% in January from a year earlier, down from a 5.7% year-over-year rise in December.

But for January alone, economists estimate that core prices jumped 0.4% for a second straight month — roughly equivalent to a 5% annual pace, far above the Fed's target of 2%.

“The process of getting inflation down has begun,” Powell said in remarks last week. But “this process is likely to take quite a bit of time. It’s not going to be, we don’t think, smooth, it’s probably going to be bumpy.”

Average gasoline prices, which had declined in five of the past six months through December, likely rose about 3.5% in January, according to an estimate from Nationwide. Food prices are also expected to have risen, though more slowly than the huge spikes of last summer and fall.

On a brighter note, clothing and airfare costs are thought to have barely budged from December to January. And economists have estimated that hotel room prices fell sharply.

Overall, the government's inflation report will likely show the continuation of a pattern that has emerged in recent months: The costs of goods — ranging from furniture and clothing to toys and sporting goods — are falling. But the prices of services — restaurant meals, entertainment events, dental care and the like — are rising faster than they did before the pandemic struck and threaten to keep inflation elevated.

Goods have become less expensive because supply chain snarls that had inflated prices after the pandemic erupted in 2020 have unraveled. And Americans are shifting much of their spending toward services, after having splurged on items like furniture and exercise equipment during the pandemic.

Yet average wages are rising at a brisk pace of about 5% from a year ago. Those pay gains, spread across the economy, are likely inflating prices in labor-intensive services. Powell has often pointed to robust wage increases as a factor that's driving up services prices and keeping inflation high even as other categories, like rent, are likely to decelerate in price.

The Biden White House last week calculated a measure of wages in service industries excluding housing — the sector of the economy that Powell and the Fed are most closely tracking. The administration's Council of Economic Advisers concluded that wages in those industries for workers, excluding managers, soared 8% last January from a year earlier but have since slowed to about a 5% annual pace.

That suggests that services inflation could soon slow, especially if the trend continued. Still, wage gains of that level are still too high for the Fed's liking. The central bank's officials would prefer to see wage growth of about 3.5%, which they see as consistent with their 2% inflation target.

A key question for the economy this year is whether unemployment would have to rise significantly to achieve that slowdown in wage growth. Powell and other Fed officials have said that curbing high inflation would require some “pain” for workers. Higher unemployment typically reduces pressure on businesses to pay bigger wages and salaries.

Yet for now, the job market remains historically very strong. Earlier this month, the government reported that employers added 517,000 jobs in January — nearly twice December's gain. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969. Job openings remain high.

Powell said last week that the jobs data was “certainly stronger than anyone I know expected," and suggested that if such healthy readings were to continue, more rate hikes than are now expected could be necessary.

Other Fed officials, speaking last week, stressed their belief that more interest rate increases are on the way. The Fed foresees two more quarter-point rate hikes, at its March and May meetings. Those increases would raise its benchmark rate to a range of 5% to 5.25%, the highest level in 15 years.

The Fed lifted its key rate by a quarter-point when it last met on Feb. 1, after carrying out a half-point hike in December and four three-quarter-point increases before that.

The financial markets envision two more rate increases this year and don't expect the Fed to reverse course and cut rates until sometime in 2024. For now, those expectations have ended a standoff between the Fed and Wall Street investors, who had previously been betting that the Fed would be forced to cut rates in 2023 as inflation fell faster than expected and the economy weakened.

Recommended Stories

  • Federal Reserve Rhetoric Likely to Stay Hawkish, OCBC's Ling Says

    Selena Ling, chief economist and head of treasury research and strategy at OCBC Bank, discusses US inflation and its implications for Federal Reserve policy. She speaks with David Ingles, Yvonne Man and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Your best indicator for where the stock market is going in 2023 is the 2-year Treasury yield, Mohamed El-Erian says

    "That's the market indicator that has the most information. And if it continues going up, I would be worried," Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC.

  • 1.45 billion chicken wings will be consumed during Super Bowl weekend

    The Super Bowl and chicken wings go hand in hand.

  • iRobot cuts 7% of its workforce amid pending $1.7B Amazon deal

    About six months after announcing plans to be acquired by Amazon.com Inc., Bedford-based iRobot Corp. is cutting more jobs.

  • Investors are walking away from U.S. stock-market funds, into bonds

    The stock-market rally to start 2023 isn't keeping investors from pulling billions out of U.S. equity funds. The hitch is, money is pouring into bonds.

  • I Have a Below-Average HSA Balance For My Age. Can I Fix That?

    Health Savings Accounts or HSAs help offset your out-of-pocket healthcare costs when you have a high deductible health plan (HDHP). Because of all the tax advantages that come with the account, it's a great strategy to save for medical expenses … Continue reading → The post Average HSA Balance By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Economist Predicts Year He Thinks The U.S. Stock Market Will Completely Collapse

    Like to use stocks as an investment tool? In the paper, Grosby says that U.S. stock growth is unsustainable and is destined to crash by 2050. Using predictive models, Grosby says there is a "95% confidence interval" for the devastating market crash to occur sometime between December 2043 and December 2050.

  • Who should lead? Democrats, Republicans struggle to decide

    While President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, are preparing for a possible rematch in 2024, a new poll finds a notable lack of enthusiasm within the parties for either man as his party's leader and a clear opening for new standard-bearers. About a third of both Democrats and Republicans are unsure of who they want leading their party, according to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

  • Why Rihanna Won’t Get Paid for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

    Here's why Rihanna won't be getting paid for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show but will still make money anyway.

  • Inside the turbulent personal life of Elon Musk, who had secret twins with an exec, got divorced 3 times, and was seen at the Super Bowl with Rupert Murdoch

    Elon Musk once said he'd "rather stick a fork in my hand than write about my personal life," but the billionaire CEO has had a wild few years.

  • Crypto's Banking Problem: Industry Needs Access but US Regulators Keep Digital Assets at Bay

    Crypto can’t become what many of its proponents want it to be without banks, but U.S. regulators are circling the wagons around the banking system they oversee. That barrier is only getting wider as the Federal Reserve and other agencies turn away crypto firms trying to link with the traditional financial system.

  • Black Americans Are More Likely To Be Denied Credit — Here’s Why, According to Experts

    Systemic racism and racial disparities continue to persist within the finance industry, and the credit lending space is no exception. According to a new study by LendingTree -- which analyzed data...

  • Ford ramps up EV spending with $3.5B battery plant in Michigan

    Ford announced big spending plans today in its home state of Michigan, with a new battery plant. As part of the company’s $50 billion global investment in electrification, Ford will build a $3.5 billion EV battery plant in Marshall, Michigan.

  • German party moves to expel former spy chief as member

    Germany's main opposition party on Monday launched an effort to expel from its ranks a former head of the country's intelligence agency, weeks after he complained of what he said was a move toward “eliminatory racism against whites.” The center-right Christian Democratic Union two weeks ago gave Hans-Georg Maassen an ultimatum to leave the party by Feb. 5, which he ignored. On Monday, party leader Friedrich Merz said the CDU leadership decided unanimously to start expulsion proceedings and withdraw his membership rights with immediate effect.

  • White House hits Trump admin for failing to find China's spy craft program: 'They did not detect it'

    President Biden's administration says China's surveillance balloon program was operating during former President Donald Trump's administration, but "they did not detect it."

  • Rupee inches up, with all eyes on U.S. inflation data

    The Indian rupee rose marginally against the dollar on Tuesday ahead of key U.S. inflation data that will likely impact expectations over the Federal Reserve's next steps on interest rates. The rupee was at 82.6650 to the U.S. dollar by 10:22 a.m. IST compared with 82.7175 in the previous session. That may change with the U.S. inflation data due later in the day.

  • Ga. inmate running pandemic unemployment fraud from behind bars sentenced to years in prison

    A judge has sentenced a Georgia inmate to years in prison after he allegedly orchestrated a fraud scheme from jail.

  • Apple releases new fix for iPhone zero-day exploited by hackers

    Apple on Monday released a new version of the iPhone and iPad’s operating systems to fix a vulnerability that hackers were exploiting in the wild, meaning they were taking advantage of it to hack Apple devices. On the security update page, Apple wrote that it “is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.” This is the language Apple uses when someone alerts the company that they have observed hackers exploiting a bug against targets in the real world, as opposed to a vulnerability found by a researcher in a controlled environment, so to speak.

  • Meta business chief to depart

    Fifty-two-year-old Levine, appointed as the company's first chief business officer in 2021, has served in various other executive positions at the social media company, including chief operating officer of Instagram. The company said it expanded Nicola Mendelsohn's role as head of global business group and named Justin Osofsky as head of online sales, operations and partnerships, in the wake of Levine's imminent departure.

  • Venezuelans say credit cards that were once lifeline now 'useless'

    Credit cards are becoming increasingly useless in Venezuela because of high inflation and government restrictions, hurting people already struggling to meet daily needs on low salaries, banking industry sources, analysts and consumers said. The country's government imposed strict lending requirements during Venezuela's economic collapse - allowing banks to lend a maximum of 27% of their cash flow - sending local business owners abroad to seek loans. And though the government of President Nicolas Maduro loosened currency controls in 2019 and let local banks open dollar-denominated accounts, many credit restrictions remain.