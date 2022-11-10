US Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift Room

US Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift Room
30
Reade Pickert
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- US inflation cooled in October by more than forecast, offering hope that the fastest price increases in decades are ebbing and giving Federal Reserve officials room to slow down their steep interest-rate hikes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The consumer price index was up 7.7% from a year earlier, the smallest annual advance since the start of the year and down from 8.2% in September, according to a Labor Department report Thursday. Core prices, which exclude food and energy and are regarded as a better underlying indicator of inflation, advanced 6.3%, pulling back from a 40-year high.

The core consumer price index increased 0.3% from the prior month, while the overall CPI advanced 0.4%. Both increases as well as the monthly rises were below the median economist estimates.

“I think the underlying elements of this report are actually good, they’re supportive, there’s some evidence that we’re moving from peak inflation down lower,” Matthew Luzzetti, chief US economist at Deutsche Bank AG, said on Bloomberg Television. “Where do we end up I think is the big question.”

While the deceleration in core prices is welcome news, inflation remains much too high for comfort for the Fed. Chair Jerome Powell, who said earlier this month that officials need to see a consistent pattern of weaker monthly inflation, also indicated interest rates will likely peak higher than policy makers previously envisioned.

Declines in the price gauges for medical care services and used vehicles restrained the core measure. Higher shelter costs contributed to more than half of the increase in overall CPI.

Treasury yields plunged while the S&P 500 soared at the open and the dollar index tumbled. Traders moved closer to pricing in a half-point Fed hike in December, rather than 75 basis points, and cut to below 5% where they see the peak rate coming next year.

The median estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.6% monthly gain in the CPI and a 0.5% advance in the core.

Fed officials will have both another CPI report and jobs report in hand before the end of their two-day policy meeting in mid-December.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The soft October core CPI print offers Fed doves a powerful justification to slow the pace of rate hikes going forward. More widespread disinflation across goods sectors, and a measurement quirk in medical care services -- factors we expect to continue in the months ahead -- helped bring down inflation in October.”

-- Anna Wong, economist

For the full note, click here.

Meantime, elevated inflation continues to weigh on American households and the broader economy. High prices have eaten away at wage gains and led many to either tighten their belts or rely on savings and credit cards to keep spending.

Inflation and the broader performance of the economy played a role in Tuesday’s midterm elections, though exit polls suggest social issues proved a bigger factor than pre-election polling had suggested. As of Thursday morning, the results were unclear, but it appeared that Republicans will gain a narrow majority in the House of Representatives.

Fed Campaign

While the Fed has embarked on the most aggressive tightening campaign since the 1980s, the labor market and consumer demand, while cooling some, have proved to be largely resilient. The housing market, however, has rapidly deteriorated amid soaring mortgage rates.

Consumer price growth is expected to further moderate over the coming year, though some economists expect the path back to the Fed’s inflation goal to include both a recession and a rise in the unemployment rate.

Inflation is affecting economies globally, spurring the world’s most aggressive and synchronized monetary policy tightening in 40 years and raising risks of a global downturn.

Shelter costs -- which are the biggest services’ component and make up about a third of the overall CPI index -- increased 0.8% last month, the most since 1990. The acceleration was fueled by the biggest jump in costs of hotel stays in more than a year.

Though private-sector data points to a stabilization -- or even decline -- in rents in a range of cities across the country, there’s a lag between real-time changes and when those are reflected in Labor Department data. Bloomberg Economics estimates the shelter-related components will crest in the next two to three months, then begin slowing.

Stripping out food, energy and shelter, the CPI dropped 0.1%, the weakest reading since May 2020.

Monthly Movers

  • Food rose 0.6%, smallest gain this year

  • Apparel fell 0.7%, biggest decline since April

  • Household furnishings fell 0.2%, most since January 2021

  • Health insurance decreased a record 4%

  • Overall medical care services fell 0.6%, most since 1971

  • Used cars decreased 2.4%, most since March

  • Airfares declined 1.1%

While the Fed bases its 2% target on a separate inflation measure from the Commerce Department -- the personal consumption expenditures price index -- the CPI is closely watched by policy makers, traders and the public. Given the volatility of food and energy prices, the core index is generally considered a more reliable barometer of underlying inflation.

Excluding food and energy, the cost of goods decreased 0.4%, the biggest decline since March. Services prices less energy increased 0.5%.

Economists generally expect goods prices to continue to soften as a result of shifting consumer preferences, improving supply chains and lower commodity prices. However, services may keep upward pressure on wages and inflation for the foreseeable future.

A separate report Thursday highlighted how high inflation is depressing workers’ purchasing power. Real average hourly earnings decreased in October and were down 2.8% from a year earlier. After adjusting for inflation, annual wages have fallen each month since April 2021.

--With assistance from Augusta Saraiva, Chris Middleton, Liz Capo McCormick and Airielle Lowe.

(Adds graphic)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. consumer prices increase less than expected in October

    U.S consumer prices increased less than expected in October and underlying inflation appeared to have peaked, which would allow the Federal Reserve to dial back its hefty interest rate hikes. The consumer price index rose 0.4% last month after climbing by the same margin in September, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI would advance 0.6%.

  • Friday’s Inflation Data May Have More of a Rates Impact Than CPI

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are laser focused on Thursday’s key US consumer price figures, but inflation data a day later may be even more important in determining the near-term outlook for global markets.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkFTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’FTX Had a Death SpiralWhile an expected

  • October CPI: Inflation moderates, rising at annual 7.7% over last year

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its October Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Here are the main figures from the report, compared to Wall Street estimates.

  • Dow Jones Surges 900 Points On Cool Inflation Data; Treasury Yields Dive

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 900 points Thursday on cool inflation data, with the consumer price index (CPI) coming in lower than expected.

  • Comfortably cool US Oct CPI spells relief for Fed

    U.S. consumer prices increased less than expected in October and underlying inflation appeared to have peaked, which would allow the Federal Reserve to dial back its hefty interest rate hikes. The consumer price index rose 0.4% last month after climbing by the same margin in September, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI would advance 0.6%.

  • Fed's Harker says time coming where Fed can slow rate hikes

    Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia leader Patrick Harker said Thursday that the U.S. central bank is approaching a point where it may be able to moderate the pace of its rate rise campaign aimed at lowering too high levels of inflation. “In the upcoming months, in light of the cumulative tightening we have achieved, I expect we will slow the pace of our rate hikes as we approach a sufficiently restrictive stance,” Harker said in a speech text. Harker added, “at some point next year, I expect we will hold at a restrictive rate for a while to let monetary policy do its work” as more expensive borrowing costs impact the economy.

  • The games industry is facing a cold holiday season

    Social media is eating away at my time, so I'm finally cutting back.

  • Fed may need to hike interest rates above 6% to crush inflation, Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned this week that the Federal Reserve may need to hike rates above 6% in order to crush unrelenting inlfation.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock surge, yields slide as CPI shows inflation eased in October

    U.S. stock futures zoomed forward in the early trade Thursday as Wall Street cheered lighter-than-expected inflation data and monitored midterm election tallies.

  • Dow Jones Futures: CPI Inflation Report Due After S&P 500 Breaks Key Level

    Futures rose ahead of the key CPI inflation report The S&P 500 fell below its 50-day line Wednesday on election results, Tesla, Bitcoin and more.

  • FTX Hurtles Toward Bankruptcy With $8 Billion Hole, US Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- The crisis engulfing Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX.com is rapidly worsening, with the onetime crypto wunderkind warning of bankruptcy if his firm can’t secure funds to cover a shortfall of as much as $8 billion.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkFTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’FTX Had a Death Spir

  • Tesla Stock Won’t Stop Dropping. Here’s How Low It Could Go.

    Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.

  • Wives and mothers of mobilized Russians demanding their return at border with Ukraine – video

    Dozens of wives and mothers of conscripted Russian soldiers, who were sent to the Svatove area of Luhansk Oblast, have arrived at the border with Ukraine and are demanding the return of their relatives, BBC News’ Ukraine service reported on Nov. 9.

  • Elon Musk Would Have This Much Cash If He Sold All His Tesla Stock

    Elon Musk's $48 billion buyout of Twitter definitely shook up the S&P 500. But it's important to note it's a drop in the bucket.

  • Midterm elections: 3 things to watch as control of Congress hangs in the balance

    As midterm election results from key states continue to roll in and Republican hopes of a red wave fizzle, it's looking like there will be more gridlock on Capitol Hill.

  • US Regulators Propose Strengthening Oversight of Treasury Market

    (Bloomberg) -- US financial regulators proposed several steps to improve the functioning of the Treasuries market after it broke down early in the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkFTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’FTX Had a Death SpiralA task force “proposed policies to enhance the oversight of si

  • Here’s why you should be worried about state and local pensions

    America, about 26 million people across America are relying on state and local pension plans to take care of them in their retirement years. The bad news is that these pension funds have already reported an accounting hole of $1.1 trillion, which works out to just over $9,000 for every household in the U.S. But that number is probably way, way too low. The true figure may be over $6 trillion, which is about twice the entire value of all municipal bonds.

  • Tech company layoffs continue to tear through the industry. Redfin, Salesforce cut staff.

    Salesforce and Redfin join a growing number of tech companies that have announced layoffs and other cost-cutting measures as US economy struggles.

  • TSMC Monthly Sales Rise 56% as Chip Giant Weathers Tech Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. posted a 56% increase in sales for October, signaling the world’s largest contract chipmaker continues to weather a broader slowdown in electronics demand.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkFTX Warns of Bankruptcy Without Rescue for $8 Billion ShortfallMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’FTX Had a Death SpiralRevenue r

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert's Reelection Faces Inconvenient Stumble

    The extremist lawmaker tweeted “the red wave has begun!" and then fell silent.