US Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed Hike

US Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed Hike
Olivia Rockeman
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- US consumer prices were resurgent last month, dashing hopes of a nascent slowdown and likely assuring another historically large interest-rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The consumer price index increased 0.1% from July, after no change in the prior month, Labor Department data showed Tuesday. From a year earlier, prices climbed 8.3%, a slight deceleration, largely due to recent declines in gasoline prices.

So-called core CPI, which strips out the more volatile food and energy components, advanced 0.6% from July and 6.3% from a year ago. All measures came in above forecasts. Shelter, food and medical care were among the largest contributors to price growth.

The acceleration in inflation points to a stubbornly high cost of living for Americans, despite some relief at the gas pump. Price pressures are still historically elevated and widespread, pointing to a long road ahead toward the Fed’s inflation target.

Chair Jerome Powell said last week that the central bank will act “forthrightly” to achieve price stability, and some policy makers voiced support for another 75 basis-point rate hike. Officials have said their decision next week will be based on the “totality” of the economic data they have on hand, which also illustrates a strong labor market and weakening consumer spending.

Treasury yields surged, the S&P 500 index opened lower and the dollar rose. Traders boosted bets that the Fed will raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, now seeing such an outcome as locked in.

Follow the real-time reaction here on Bloomberg’s TOPLive blog

“If there was any doubt at all about 75 -- they’re definitely going 75” at next week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Jay Bryson, chief economist at Wells Fargo & Co., said on Bloomberg Television. “We thought they’d be stepping it back to 50 in November. At this point, you’d say 75 is certainly on the table in November.”

Food costs increased 11.4% from a year ago, the most since 1979. Electricity prices rose 15.8% from 2021, the most since 1981. Gasoline prices, meanwhile, fell 10.6% in August, the biggest monthly drop in more than two years.

Shelter costs -- which are the biggest services’ component and make up about a third of the overall CPI index -- continue to rise. Overall shelter costs increased 0.7% from July and 6.2% from a year ago, both the most since the early 1990s.

Read more: If You Want to Know Where US Inflation Is Heading, Look at Rents

Persistently high inflation has dragged down President Joe Biden’s approval ratings and threatened Democrats’ chances of retaining their thin congressional majorities in November’s midterm elections.

Biden, in a White House ceremony later Tuesday, plans to argue that he and his fellow Democrats have helped steer the economy back to firmer footing as they tout a sweeping new climate, energy and health care law dubbed the “Inflation Reduction Act.”

Read more: Biden Makes Risky Pivot to Tout Economy as Election Asset

Inflation Snapshot

Excluding food and energy, the cost of goods was up 0.5% from a month ago while services costs less energy climbed 0.6%. Economists have been expecting goods prices to cool as pent-up demand leads consumers to shift more of their spending toward travel and entertainment, but both remain elevated.

Used car prices fell for a second month. Airfares also dropped, likely due to the decline in fuel prices.

Read this next: Inflation Crisis Is Building in One of World’s Most Unequal Places

Nonprescription drugs rose the most on record on an annual basis. Overall medical-care goods posted the largest advance since 2017. As far as health services, health insurance surged a record 24.3% year-over-year.

Inflation continues to erode Americans’ wage gains. A separate report Tuesday showed real average hourly earnings fell 2.8% in August from a year earlier, continuing a steady string of declines since last April. On a monthly basis, however, real wages grew for a second month.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The surprisingly strong core CPI in August -- when most thought lower gasoline prices would push down other prices as well -- indicates that wages have now become the top driver of inflation. With Fed officials already highly concerned about a potential wage-price spiral, the central bank is likely to keep hiking in the first half of 2023.”

--Anna Wong and Andrew Husby, economists

To read the full note, click here

(Updates with market open)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. consumers' inflation expectations fall again, NY Fed says

    Consumers in August saw inflation at 5.75% over the next 12 months, down from 6.2% in July and the lowest rate since October 2021, the New York Fed's monthly consumer expectations survey showed on Monday. Moreover, consumers last month saw price increases running at 2% over the next five years, matching the Fed's own targeted inflation level.

  • Stocks Tumble, Yields Spike on Inflation Shock: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks plunged and Treasury yields spiked higher after consumer prices rose faster than expected last month, as traders boosted bets the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates sharply next week.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key Territory

  • Inflation Rose More Than Expected. The Fed’s Work Isn’t Over.

    Falling energy prices brought down the cost of gasoline, but the mild slowdown in consumer prices isn't enough to derail the Fed's rate-hike plans.

  • Inflation: Consumer prices rise 8.3% over last year in August, tanking stocks and clinching rate hikes

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its August Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Here are the main figures from the report, compared to Wall Street estimates.

  • Inflation: Consumer prices unexpectedly rise 8.3% in August

    Yahoo Finance’s Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to break down the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) report.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 17%-27% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • US Inflation Data Will Determine If Stock Rally Continues

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 Index is on a roll, posting its best four-day rally since early July partly on the back of hopes that inflation data due Tuesday morning will show some cooling off ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine

  • Cathie Wood Says Falling Car Prices Could Mean Trouble

    Lower car prices might be cheered by car buyers, but they could also mean the Federal Reserve is pushing too hard against inflation, says ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood.

  • BofA Survey Shows Investors Fleeing Equities en Masse on Fear of Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are fleeing equities en masse amid the specter of a recession, with allocations to stocks at record lows and cash exposure at all-time highs, a Bank of America Corp. survey showed.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryGoldman to

  • Dow Jones Dives 600 Points On Hot Inflation Report; Apple, Tesla Drop

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dived 600 points on Tuesday's hot inflation report — the Labor Department's consumer price index, or CPI.

  • Dow futures tumble over 500 points, turn south after hotter-than-expected CPI reading

    U.S. stock futures give up early gains to turn sharply lower after an unexpected rise in the August consumer-price index.

  • Why Democrats Want to End Lucrative Retirement Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • CPI Inflation Rate Slides, But Hot Core Prices Are Bad News For The Fed And Dow Jones

    The CPI inflation rate continued to pull back from a 40-year peak in August, but less than expected. Core inflation, which strips out food and energy prices, unexpectedly reaccelerated from July's tamer pace. Following the CPI report, which cinches a big Fed rate hike next week, the Dow Jones industrial average turned sharply lower in early Tuesday stock market action.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks tumble after August inflation tops estimates

    U.S. stocks fell sharply at the market open after August inflation data came in hotter than expected.

  • Why Tuesday Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

    The stock market has been a fickle place in 2022, with investor sentiment constantly changing by the day, week, and month. The elevated inflation indicators over the past year or so are the main reason the Federal Reserve has had to raise interest rates so intensely this year, which has roiled markets and led to the worst first half of a year for stocks in about five decades. On Tuesday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release more inflation data -- in this case, the change in prices for the month of August -- which could have a big effect on the stock market.

  • Biden: 'Difficult 2 years' ahead if Dems lose Congress

    President Joe Biden said Monday said if Democrats lose Congress after the upcoming midterm elections, it's going to be a “difficult two years,” and he's going to be spending a lot of time “with the veto pen.” Biden was speaking at a Democratic National Committee reception in a swanky Boston apartment following his speech about his administration's efforts at ending cancer “as we know it.” In the starkest terms yet, the president laid out how important the upcoming November midterm elections are.

  • Truss’s Stimulus Set to Boost UK Lenders, Deutsche Bank Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The “extraordinarily loose” fiscal policy announced by UK Prime Minister Liz Truss is set to benefit UK banking stocks, analysts at Deutsche Bank said. The package aimed at combating rising household energy costs will probably prevent a short-term collapse in the economy, and at the same time encourage further interest-rate rises from the Bank of England -- adding to margins on lending -- Robert Noble and Rohan Singhal wrote in a note to clients.The combined effect could be a 13%

  • EU Weighs Price Cap on Power From Renewables, Nuclear

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is zeroing in on a plan to cap energy companies’ profits and channel the cash to consumers, as it steps closer to energy rationing in a bid to tame the crisis.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryGoldman to Cut Several

  • Donald Trump Officially Declared Whether or Not His Daughter Ivanka Will Be His 2024 Running Mate

    Former President Donald Trump has been hinting here and there about who his potential running mate would be for the 2024 presidential run, not confirming or denying anything surrounding that notion. That is, until now. In a recent interview with India’s NDTV, Trump was asked if his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump would be his running […]

  • Video appears to show Donald Trump making unannounced visit to Washington DC. Still unclear what he's doing back in DC.

    Former President Donald Trump is currently undergoing a DOJ investigation into his mishandling of top secret classified materials found at Mar-a-Lago, his resort in Florida, which was searched by the FBI on August 8th. In the FBI raid, extremely top secret documents were found, some related to nuclear weapons, causing grave concern among the international security community. Recently, a Trump appointed Judge, Judge Aileen Cannon, granted Trump a special master which blocked the DOJ from using the documents seized during the raid until a special master was able to review them.