US intel says Russia is fabricating evidence in Ukraine prison strike that killed 53 Ukrainian POWs

Lawrence Richard
·2 min read

Russia is attempting to fabricate evidence amid an investigation into an attack on a prison in Ukraine last month that left 53 dead and as many as 75 others injured, according to a report.

U.S. intelligence officials determined Russia is attempting to shift blame for causing the attack by planting false evidence to suggest Ukrainian forces were responsible for the July 29 attack on Olenivka Prison, a U.S. official told The Associated Press.

The prison is located in Donetsk, a separatist-governed and Russia-occupied area of eastern Ukraine. Both countries have claimed the other is responsible for the attack.

The unidentified official said the intelligence report on the prison shows Russia intends to plant evidence to suggest Ukraine was responsible, including ammunition from the U.S.-supplied medium-ranged High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS.

ZELENSKYY ADVISER SAYS RUSSIA MUST PULL TROOPS OUT OF UKRAINE BEFORE DIALOGUE CAN TAKE PLACE

Moscow claimed Ukraine’s military used U.S.-supplied rockets on the prison while Ukraine claims Russia used "false flag" tactics to torch the prison and then blame them.

The Ukrainian military subsequently denied making any rocket or artillery strikes on the prison.

US SENDING $550 MILLION IN MILITARY AID TO UKRAINE, INCLUDING HIMARS AMMUNITION

Ukrainian intelligence officials claimed to have evidence that Kremlin-backed separatists colluded with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), the KGB’s main successor agency, to attack the prison.

The prisoners at the Olenivka Prison included Ukrainian POWs who survived the Russian siege on the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol. Ukrainian soldiers who are forced to surrender and taken captive by Russia are often imprisoned in Russia-controlled systems.

The U.S. intelligence report comes as United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed a fact-finding mission to investigate the killings at the prison. The inquiry came after both Russia and Ukraine requested the UN to investigate the July 29 attack.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Russians fire 60 rockets on Nikopol using Grad MLRS: dozens of houses and equipment damaged

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 4 AUGUST 2022, 07:52 On the night of 3 August, the Russian occupiers shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region again, injuring one woman; 60 Grad MLRS were fired on the city of Nikopol, with dozens of houses damaged.

  • Russia preparing to increase missile attacks on Kharkiv and Oblast, governor warns

    Russian invading forces are preparing to intensify missile attacks on Kharkiv and Oblast in the coming days and residents are asked not to ignore air raid alerts, the head of Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Synyehubov, said in a video message published on Facebook on Aug 3.

  • Kharkiv is ready for a possible Russian offensive head of the oblast

    IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 3 AUGUST, 2022, 11:37 OLEH SYNIEHUBOV. PHOTOS FROM TELEGRAM Russia has declared a possible new offensive on Kharkiv, but the oblast is ready for any Russian action. Source: Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote from Syniehubov: "In recent days, the invaders have been spreading messages about another possible offensive on Kharkiv.

  • Sullivan expresses concern over Iranian-American journalist's safety

    The man, Khalid Mehdiyev, spent two days last week outside the home of Alinejad, and at one point attempted to open the door, an FBI agent wrote in a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court last week. On Wednesday, Sullivan said U.S. President Joe Biden will continue to receive updates on her situation, and added that the administration will continue to protect its citizens and dissidents from threats from the Persian Gulf nation. "...the U.S. Government will use all tools at its disposal to disrupt and deter threats from Iran, including those which target U.S. citizens and dissidents living in the United States," the NSC statement said.

  • Remember 5G? Pentagon backs 6G hub tied to Army Research Lab

    “The DoD has a vital interest in advancing 5G-to-NextG wireless technologies and concept demonstrations,” said Sumit Roy, the IB5G program director.

  • Mark Buddle: Australian motorcycle gang boss extradited from Turkey

    Mark Buddle - sometimes described as Australia's most wanted man - is facing charges of importing drugs.

  • Moldova's ex-president calls for snap elections over gas price

    Moldova's pro-Russian opposition leader called for snap presidential and parliamentary elections on Tuesday and told the pro-Western government to go to Moscow to negotiate cheaper natural gas from Russia as prices soar. Ex-president Igor Dodon, who retains influence despite being under house arrest on treason and corruption charges he denies, made the comments a day after Moldova's gas company said the gas price had risen 47% in August. Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spînu told a briefing that Moldovagaz had asked Russia's Gazprom to delay payment for natural gas in August, but had not yet received a reply.

  • Russia's ambassador to Japan pays respects at Hiroshima - media

    Russia's ambassador to Japan paid his respects at a memorial in Hiroshima on Thursday saying he wanted to highlight Russia's efforts to reduce nuclear arms and criticising a decision not to invite him to a commemoration on Saturday, media reported. Hiroshima became the first city to suffer an atomic bombing on Aug. 6, 1945, and it holds a remembrance ceremony every year on the anniversary of the U.S. attack that killed more than 140,000 people by the end of that year, regularly inviting ambassadors from some 100 countries to take part. But this year, Russia was not invited because of its invasion of Ukraine, a city official said.

  • Russia says it can't do much to help with Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline repairs after it slashed flows to Europe again

    "This situation needs a fix and Russia has a little ability to help here," the Kremlin said, after the country further cut gas flows to Europe.

  • Gazprom says gas turbine delivery to Russia 'impossible' due to sanctions

    Russian energy giant Gazprom said Wednesday that delivery of a turbine needed to keep gas flowing to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was "impossible" due to sanctions on Moscow.

  • Two Orange County men sentenced to federal prison for $1.9-million crypto scheme

    The men conned more than 2,000 investors into buying a cryptocurrency called Drops and used the invested money to line their own pockets, prosecutors said.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces prevent Russian troops from advancing on Marinka and Bilohirka General Staff report

    Ukrainian Armed Forces prevent Russian troops from advancing on Marinka and Bilohirka - General Staff report ALONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 3 AUGUST 2022, 19:10 The Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled every assault that the Russian forces have mounted on the Bakhmut front and have prevented them from advancing on the Marinka and Bilohirka fronts.

  • Indian rupee set to trade near historic low in coming three months - Reuters Poll

    India's rupee will trade near its historic low in the coming three months, despite a recent recovery, based on a widening trade deficit and global flows into safe-haven U.S. dollars, a Reuters poll of foreign exchange strategists found. After a month of trading near a nadir of 80.065 per dollar, the currency strengthened to a one-month high of 78.490 on Tuesday, providing relief for the Reserve Bank of India, which has been burning through foreign currency reserves defending 80 per dollar. Nearly 50% of analysts, 18 of 40, expected the partially convertible rupee to have reached or breached the 80 per dollar mark in three months, compared with just 30% who said so in a July poll.

  • Colbert on Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit: ‘The Defense Department Has Upgraded Its Readiness to DEF CON Mee-Maw’ (Video)

    The “Late Show” host had a lot to say about how China reacted to the Speaker of the House's latest international tour stop

  • Primary vote could mean no Black Detroit member in Congress

    State Rep. Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional Democratic primary, topping a field of nine candidates in a district that covers most of Detroit and potentially leaving the predominantly Black city next term without Black representation in Congress for the first time since the early 1950s. Martell Bivings, who is Black, ran unopposed in Tuesday’s Republican primary for the 13th District, but is a longshot to win the general election in the heavily Democratic district.

  • ‘I have to live my life with anger now.’ Jurors hear raw grief from Parkland parents

    Jurors on Tuesday heard from more families of the 14 students murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

  • N.Korea says will 'never tolerate' U.S. accusation of its nuclear programme

    North Korea warned it will "never tolerate" the United States' criticism of the isolated country's nuclear programme, calling Washington the "kingpin of nuclear proliferation" and saying it would not allow any encroachment of its sovereign rights. North Korea has conducted missile tests at an unprecedented pace this year and international experts believe it is readying its seventh nuclear test, the first since 2017. The North's permanent mission to the United Nations issued the statement on Wednesday as diplomats gathered in New York for a month-long U.N. conference to review the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

  • Packers need a new JUGS machine after ‘ridiculous’ day of simulated punts

    Packers punt returners were having a hell of a time catching punts from the JUGS machine on Tuesday. Now we know why.

  • 'Speaker Pelosi was right' -GOP offers rare praise over Taiwan visit

    STORY: "I'm about to use four words in a row that I haven't used in this way before, and those four words are: Speaker Pelosi was right," Blunt said during a GOP news conference on Tuesday. That sentiment was echoed by McConnell.Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late on Tuesday. China immediately condemned Pelosi's visit, with the foreign ministry saying it seriously damages peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, "has a severe impact on the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and seriously infringes upon China's sovereignty and territorial integrity." The ministry said it lodged a strong protest with the United States.Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen will meet with Pelosi, who is second in the line of succession to the U.S. presidency and a long-time critic of Beijing, on Wednesday morning and then have lunch together, the presidential office said. Pelosi, traveling with six other American lawmakers, is the first U.S. House speaker to visit Taiwan since 1997.

  • Zelensky says he wants to talk about Russian invasion with China’s Xi directly

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he wants to discuss the Russian invasion of his country with Chinese President Xi Jinping directly and said he hoped that China might “review” its attitude toward Russia in light of its invasion of Ukraine. “I would like to talk directly. I had one conversation with Xi Jinping that was…