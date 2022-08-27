US intelligence chief says documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago are under damage assessment: report

Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence, testifies before the Senate Armed Services committee on May 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The intelligence community is looking into potential national security risks from documents found at Mar-a-Lago.

FBI agents searched Trump's property earlier this month seizing 11 sets of classified documents.

The Director of National Intelligence told lawmakers it will do the assessment, Politico reported.

The intelligence community will assess possible national security risks due to the documents found at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Politico reported.

In a letter to House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney and House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, Avril Haines, the Director of National Intelligence said her office will do a damage assessment of the documents, Politico reported.

"The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) are working together to facilitate a classification review of relevant materials, including those recovered during the search," Haines wrote in the letter obtained by Politico.

In a joint statement to Politico, Maloney and Schiff said they were pleased about the inquiry.

"The DOJ affidavit, partially unsealed yesterday, affirms our grave concern that among the documents stored at Mar-a-Lago were those that could endanger human sources. It is critical that the IC move swiftly to assess and, if necessary, to mitigate the damage done — a process that should proceed in parallel with DOJ's criminal investigation," Maloney and Schiff said.

Earlier this month, the FBI seized 11 sets of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, including some that were marked as "top secret" and may have concerned nuclear weapons. On Friday, the Justice Department released a redacted version of the affidavit to search the estate.

