US intelligence report ‘to blame Saudi crown prince for murder of journalist Khashoggi’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Batchelor
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A Saudi court commuted five death sentences over the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, instead jailing eight defendants to between seven and 20 years, state media reported (AFP/Getty)
A Saudi court commuted five death sentences over the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, instead jailing eight defendants to between seven and 20 years, state media reported (AFP/Getty)

A US intelligence dossier compiled by the CIA and others is likely to conclude that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to reports.

The file, expected to be released later on Thursday, examines the killing inside the Saudi Consulate in Turkey in 2018.

Officials speaking to Reuters and NBC News said the report had concluded that the crown prince – Saudi Arabia’s 35-year-old de-facto ruler – approved and likely ordered the murder of Khashoggi, whose Washington Post column had been critical of the country’s leadership.

While the report is not new, with US intelligence agencies having worked on it since 2018, the release of a declassified summary will likely have ramifications for US-Saudi relations.

Joe Biden, the US president, said he had read the report and was expected to speak with King Salman, 85, father of the crown prince, before its findings were released.

Turkish officials allege Khashoggi was killed and then dismembered with a bone saw inside the consulate. His body has not been found.

The prince denies the allegations.

Saudi Arabia has admitted that Khashoggi was killed in a “rogue” extradition operation gone wrong, but denied any involvement by the crown prince.

Prosecutors in Riyadh convicted eight people for the brutal murder, including five men who were given the death penalty but had their sentences commuted to 20 years in jail after being forgiven by Khashoggi’s family.

Agnes Callamard, the UN Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial Executions, called the trial a “parody of justice” and, following a six-month investigation, said there was “sufficient credible evidence regarding the responsibility of the crown prince” to warrant further investigation”.

Speaking in October, she said: ”The five hitmen are sentenced to 20 years imprisonment, but the high-level officials who organised and embraced the execution of Jamal Khashoggi have walked free from the start – barely touched by the investigation and trial.

“As for the individual responsibility of the person on top of the State, the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has remained well protected against any kind of meaningful scrutiny in his country.”

The report’s release is part of Mr Biden’s policy to realign ties with Riyadh after years of the US withholding criticism of its Arab ally and major oil producer for it human rights record and intervention in Yemen’s civil war.

In 2018, the US senate passed a resolution saying the crown prince was responsible for Khashoggi’s murder, defying the then-president, Donald Trump, who had sought to maintain close relations with Saudi Arabia, including through lucrative weapons deals.

The Independent contacted the Saudi authorities for comment.

Additional reporting by Reuters

Read More

Biden ‘to call Saudi king’ before release of Khashoggi intelligence report

Recommended Stories

  • Tiger Woods hospitalized after being extracted from car wreck with 'Jaws of Life'

    Tiger Woods has been hospitalized after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The legendary golfer was involved in a "single vehicle roll-over traffic collision" on Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. The vehicle sustained "major damage," and Woods was extracted from the wreck by firefighters and paramedics with the "Jaws of Life," according to the department. Woods, who was the vehicle's only occupant, was taken to a local hospital for his injuries, officials said. TMZ notes he was in the area for the Genesis Invitational golf tournament. According to CNN, the Los Angeles County Fire Department described his injuries as "moderate to critical." Woods' agent told Golf Digest he "suffered multiple leg injuries" in the accident and "is currently in surgery." The agent added, "We thank you for your privacy and support." Tiger Woods’ vehicle after the crash this morning that now has him in surgery for what his agent is calling “multiple leg injuries.” pic.twitter.com/VbI5qvyj8g — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chumpIt's been 1 year since Trump infamously tweeted the 'coronavirus is very much under control' in the U.S.The myth of the male bumbler

  • Indonesia presses regional effort to resolve Myanmar crisis

    Regional diplomatic efforts to resolve Myanmar's political crisis intensified Wednesday, while protests continued in Yangon and other cities calling for the country's coup makers to step down and return Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government to power. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi visited the Thai capital, Bangkok, and held three-way talks with her Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai and Myanmar’s new foreign minister, retired army colonel Wunna Maung Lwin, who also traveled to Thailand.

  • Johnson and Johnson vaccine: FDA finds the single-shot jab safe

    US regulators say Johnson and Johnson's single-shot vaccine is safe, and could be approved in days.

  • There’s a Way to Fix the Vaccine Appointment Mess

    Mario Tama/GettyIf you’ve tried to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, you know how frustrating the process can be. People are spending hours obsessively refreshing websites, hoping an appointment will open up somewhere. They scan Facebook groups for tips and insider information. One writer compared it to Soviet-style queues for cabbage.The competition for slots will only worsen when the COVID-19 vaccination priority list opens to the broader public.It doesn’t have to be this way. Much of this misery comes from poorly designed vaccine sign-up websites, but the problem is more fundamental.As an expert in health care operations and vaccine supply chains, I have closely followed the difficulties in connecting COVID-19 vaccine doses with people. I believe the best solution to vaccine appointment scheduling lies in building a trustworthy one-stop preregistration system. The U.S. has now surpassed half a million deaths from COVID-19, and new fast-spreading variants of the coronavirus are adding to the urgency. As states scramble to speed up vaccinations and try to prevent their limited doses going to waste, a handful of them are testing this approach.The traditional vaccine sign-up model does not work when the demand for vaccines far exceeds supply.Under that model, the only way to get vaccinated is to reserve an appointment slot. Naturally, the fear of being left out drives people to attempt to sign up as soon as appointment slots become available. This leads to a rush of people endlessly refreshing the same websites for the few appointments available.Even if all states had one-stop appointment websites that did not crash under high volume, the limited vaccine supply would mean most appointment slots would quickly be taken. That could make it even harder for people who aren’t tech-savvy to get the vaccine.To fix the broken vaccine scheduling system, we need to break this cycle. 1299353966 Teacher Lily Gottlieb waits in a socially distanced standby line for people hoping to receive leftover COVID-19 vaccine doses in Encino, California. Mario Tama/Getty Most people have fairly realistic expectations about when they will be vaccinated. Their anxiety comes from the fear of being left out. To address this anxiety, the system must be designed to reassure people that they will receive vaccines within a reasonable time frame.In Israel, which leads the world in COVID-19 vaccination, citizens do not need to actively sign up for vaccine appointments. Rather, they are notified when they become eligible via text messages and can then make an appointment.States can echo this “push” system by creating a one-stop preregistration portal where everyone registers once and is notified to schedule appointments when their turn arrives. The preregistration step helps avoid waves of people trying to get appointments at the same time, which can crash computer systems, as Massachusetts experienced on Feb. 18.A good system will make it easy for people to check their position in the vaccine queue at any time, provide an estimated time to vaccination based on frequently updated supply information and then send notifications when their date is getting close. Underlying the system, vaccine doses can be allocated among eligible users on the registry using a lottery system.A well-designed preregistration system can also help avoid vaccine doses going to waste because of no-shows. With an active waitlist, vaccine planners can match supply with demand in an agile manner and offer appointments to people a few days in advance rather than scheduling appointments weeks out when the supply isn’t certain. Research in appointment scheduling has shown that no-shows are more likely under long lead times. People line up in the rain outside the Yankee Stadium for vaccinations reserved for residents of The Bronx. Timothy A. Clary/Getty West Virginia uses a statewide preregistration system and has so far been more successful at vaccinating its population than almost every other state. It controls the process from preregistration to appointment. To get the vaccine, almost all residents, with a few exceptions, are required to use the state system, with options to register either online or by phone.Minnesota just launched a similar system. “We still have a frustratingly limited vaccine supply from the federal government, but every Minnesotan should know their chance to get a vaccine will come. Today, we are connecting them directly to that process,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in announcing the preregistration system on Feb. 18.More states should follow their lead as more of the general population becomes eligible for the vaccine in the coming months.In Massachusetts, where a vaccine sign-up website crashed shortly after launching, nearly every member of the state’s congressional delegation has urged Gov. Charlie Baker to launch a preregistration system. A few other states already have limited preregistration systems that could be expanded.Preregistration can still create confusion if the process isn’t coordinated and users don’t know what to expect.In Virginia, for example, counties created their own preregistration systems, but when the pharmacy chain CVS announced it was taking appointments, users didn’t know what to do. Most Virginia counties are now shifting to a statewide preregistration system. In Santa Cruz County, California, residents have struggled with a preregistration portal that doesn’t provide confirmation or an estimated time to vaccination.“Efficiency-equity trade-off” has become a buzzword in discussing COVID-19 vaccination. With limited vaccine supply, the traditional sign-up model has proven to be both inefficient and inequitable. Moving away from that model and establishing one-stop preregistration systems is one key to resolving the painful vaccine scheduling process.Tinglong Dai is an associate professor of operations management & business analytics, at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, Johns Hopkins University School of NursingRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Italy repatriates victims of Congo ambush 'tragedy'

    The body of Italy's envoy to Democratic Republic of Congo and his bodyguard were being returned home on Tuesday (February 23) to a country in mourning. Flags at half mast in Rome as a mark of respect following the killings of Ambassador Luca Attanasio, military policeman Vittorio Iacovacci and Congolese driver Mustapha Milambo - killed in an ambush in Congo's eastern North Kivu province.Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi has dispatched an envoy with a personal letter to Italy's President and sent his top diplomatic advisor to assist local investigations in North Kivu.But in the regional capital Goma, Attanasio's friend Dario Tedesco believes it's important to remember this is not just an international tragedy, but a family one."I don't cry much really, I don't cry at all even. Yesterday, I felt so poor, I lost someone, we lost someone. And most of all I have to be honest, I was thinking of his wife and three daughters, and that's a tragedy. You know, it's a tragedy for us.Tedesco, a volcanologist in the Central African country, had dinner with Attanasio on Sunday (February 21) night. The next day his friend, Iacaovacci and Milambo were killed. Milambo leaves behind four children according to a Congolese rights activist.The victims were part of a two-vehicle United Nations convoy heading to visit a school feeding program in a town north of Goma.According to Congo's presidency, the attackers stopped the convoy and killed Milambo.They were leading passengers away when army and park rangers engaged them in a firefight.The attacker shot Iacovacci dead; Attanasio was wounded in the abdomen.He died several hours later in a U.N. peacekeeping hospital.Congo's interior ministry has blamed a Hutu militia called the Democratic Force for the Liberation of Rwanda - one of 120 armed groups operating in eastern Congo.But on Tuesday it denied any involvement and condemned the attack as a "cowardly assassination".

  • Golf legend Tiger Woods hospitalized in car crash

    "Jaws of life" used to free Tiger Woods from car accident. An ominous FBI warning was not fully shared before the Capitol riot. It's Tuesday's news.

  • Myanmar coup: What is happening and why?

    People across Myanmar are taking to the streets after a military coup that saw its leaders detained.

  • Biden aiming to mend US-Canada ties after tensions of Trump era

    Virtual meeting with Justin Trudeau will kick off ‘an entire week’s worth of Canada’ with range of policies to foster cooperation on Covid-19 and the climate crisis

  • A Chinese couple paid $155,000 in fees to have 7 children in violation of the country's 2-child policy

    China ended its one-child policy in 2015, but it's still struggling with declining birth rates and an aging population.

  • Scant evidence against Thunberg ally: India court

    The 22-year old climate activist and ally of Greta Thunberg, who has been facing possible life imprisonment in India on accusations of sedition has been grated bail.And, the judge that granted it says there's little evidence against her.Disha Ravi's mother, overjoyed outside the packed court on Tuesday, said she had faith in the Indian judicial system.Ravi was arrested on February 13th for allegedly helping to create an online toolkit for supporters of the ongoing, and massive farmer protests that have swept the country since last year.Police say the kit included plans to foment violence at the demonstrations.But in a written statement, the judge in New Delhi says there is, quote, "scanty and sketchy evidence available" to back up the case, that the "young lady" had a completely clean criminal record, and they could find no reason to send her to jail.The judge also said that the toolkit didn't seem to have any call for violence in it.Ravi's arrest has stoked claims that Indian authorities are suppressing opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies. His government has tried for months to end the farmers protests, to no avail.

  • An ex-girlfriend tipped off the FBI about an alleged US Capitol rioter after he called her a 'moron'

    Richard Michetti was arraigned Tuesday in Philadelphia over his alleged participation in the January 6 insurrection.

  • Biden news - live: President lifts Trump visa ban as Ted Cruz approval rating crashes after Cancun holiday

    Follow all the latest news from the White House

  • Jill Biden assures Kelly Clarkson things will get better after her divorce: 'If I hadn't gotten divorced, I never would have met Joe'

    In a new interview on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," first lady Jill Biden offered the singer advice about healing after divorce and finding love again.

  • Biden nominee Neera Tanden’s tweet about Joe Manchin’s daughter may come back to haunt her

    The Democratic operative criticised the Senator’s daughter for receiving a pay increase as a CEO

  • Postmaster General Taunts Dems: You’re Stuck With Me for Good

    Jim Watson./GettyLouis DeJoy had a defiant message on Wednesday for those craving to see him ousted as U.S. Postmaster General: “Get used to me.”The comment came after Rep. Jim Cooper (D-TN) asked the embattled U.S. Postal Service chief how long he would remain as Postmaster General—“long time,” DeJoy spat back—during a Wednesday hearing in the House Oversight Committee.That exchange was indicative of the entire proceeding, which was frequently chippy, combative, and fueled by Democratic lawmakers’ outrage over DeJoy’s handling of the USPS at a time of worsening mail delays and difficult questions about the service’s long-term viability.DeJoy’s crack to Cooper made Democrats’ blood boil even more. But he may have a point, at least for now: because the postmaster general is installed by the service’s board of governors—and not by the president—it means that President Joe Biden, or Congress, cannot fire DeJoy even if they wanted to.His removal would only be possible when Biden fills Democratic vacancies on the USPS Board of Governors, which has the authority to hire and fire postmasters general. Confirming those spots in the Senate will take time, though the Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Biden has identified three nominees to move forward.In the meantime, though, Democratic lawmakers are working with DeJoy on urgent legislation to reform the agency’s finances and employee pension burden, even while many publicly call for his resignation.To many Democrats, DeJoy’s performance on Wednesday on Capitol Hill may make that balancing act harder: they found much to dislike not only in what the postmaster general said, but how he said it.“I gotta say—I just don’t think the postmaster gets it,” said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), a member of the Oversight Committee who questioned DeJoy on Wednesday about the agency’s delivery standards. “I think it’s time for him to go.”“I thought he approached a lot of our questions with that exact same attitude, which was one of sneering condescension,” Krishnamoorthi told The Daily Beast after the hearing, invoking DeJoy’s response to Cooper. “That’s not gonna fly, man. Not gonna fly.”Wednesday’s hearing was the second time in DeJoy’s short tenure that he has been subjected to a high-profile grilling in the House Oversight Committee. Shortly after taking the USPS’ top job in June 2020, delays and irregularities quickly began to mount—a particularly alarming development for lawmakers on the eve of an election in which more voters than ever planned to vote by mail.Biden to Nominate 3 New USPS Board Members, Opening Path to Oust DeJoyIn a contentious August 2020 hearing, Democrats interrogated the former logistics executive and GOP mega-donor on everything from cuts in overtime hours to the price of a stamp. Questioning from Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) produced a memorable DeJoy response: “I will submit that I know very little about postage and stamps.”By the time House Democrats called DeJoy back to Capitol Hill this week, their worst fears about the USPS delays’ impact on the voting system had failed to materialize. But they still had plenty of questions about DeJoy’s stewardship of the USPS: in October, the USPS inspector general issued a report finding that the changes DeJoy made to delivery schedules and protocol led to the worsening delays. Already battered by the pandemic, the USPS limped into a busy holiday season, and is now providing the poorest service that many longtime observers of the agency have ever seen.Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-MI), a member of the Oversight panel, was a 29-year veteran of the USPS before she came to Congress. She told The Daily Beast after the hearing that she has never seen the service in such dire straits as it is now: “I don’t think we’ve ever confronted this,” she said.The unprecedented delays are happening around the country. In Washington, D.C., just 40 percent of all first-class mail arrived on time by the end of December 2020—compared to nearly 90 percent the same time the year before. Chicago residents are receiving holiday packages a month-and-a-half late. Lawmakers are inundated with calls and emails from frustrated constituents looking for answers; this week, 33 senators signed a letter to DeJoy asking him to explain the recent delays.DeJoy apologized for those delays at the top of Wednesday’s hearing. “We must acknowledge that during this peak season we fell far short of meeting our service goals,” he said. “I apologize to those customers who felt the impact of our delays"But Lawrence expressed concern about DeJoy’s forthcoming “strategic plan” to get the USPS through this difficult stretch. Though the postmaster general has not revealed specifics, he testified on Wednesday that he will propose cuts to delivery standards, including the standard that local mail be delivered within two days. Democrats believe that would be a disastrous move at a time when the USPS is struggling to compete with private-sector competitors, particularly if it is coupled with consumer cost increases, which DeJoy has suggested.“To say that’s what’s bold and needed… that’s not leadership,” said Lawrence. “He has to prove himself. He heard us loud and clear, that he needs to prove himself.”The Michigan Democrat stopped short of saying that DeJoy deserved removal, and told The Daily Beast that she and other Democrats are working with the USPS on postal reform legislation. On Wednesday, CNN reported that Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) was supportive of working with DeJoy to pass reforms.In the wake of the new political reality in Washington, the postmaster general has begun to attempt outreach to Democratic lawmakers. Lawrence said that during the last administration, DeJoy did not take her calls or respond to her—but after the 2020 election, they had a “cordial” call.Other Democrats see any charm offensive as too little, too late. Krishnamoorthi said he is supportive of working with whatever USPS leadership is in office in order to pass reforms, but argued that DeJoy should go as soon as is possible.Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA), a senior member of the Oversight Committee, issued a statement after DeJoy’s hearing hailing Biden’s nomination of three appointees to the USPS Board of Governors—and explicitly stated his hope they would remove DeJoy. “These nominations are an important first step toward reforming the Postal Service,” said Connolly. “My hope is the newly constituted Board will do the right thing and bring in a new, qualified Postmaster General.”A majority of the nine-member board would be required to support DeJoy’s removal. Currently, there are four Republican appointees, and two Democratic appointees. If all Biden’s choices are confirmed, Democrats would hold a majority on the board.The Republicans on the Oversight Committee had questions for DeJoy about mail delays, but largely cast him as a victim in an anti-Trump Democratic crusade. Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the top Republican on the panel, compared the party’s concerns about USPS delays—and Trump’s potential role in those delays—to the Trump impeachment investigation he said was predicated on “baseless conspiracies.”Far-right Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), meanwhile, suggested that the root cause of USPS delays was actually the Black Lives Matter protests that took place over the summer, and read articles from fringe outlets like the Gateway Pundit to prove his point. And Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) raised the unfounded belief in widespread conspiracies about election fraud while saying it was not time to get into “specifics.”At one point, tempers flared when Connolly said that Republicans who voted to object to the Electoral College certification on Jan. 6 had “no right to lecture” anyone on the dangers of partisanship.Democrats left more concerned about the fate of the USPS, however, than the state of things in Congress. “It’s not some theoretical concept,” said Krishnamoorthi. “It’s not some abstract issue, it’s real for every single one of us… I’ve gotta tell you, people are starting to work around the mail, which is a scary concept.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Attenborough: Climate change global security threat

    Attenborough, 94, the world's most influential wildlife broadcaster, addressed a virtual meeting of the 15-member council on climate-related risks to international peace and security, chaired by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson."If we continue on our current path, we will face the collapse of everything that gives us our security: food production, access to fresh water, habitable ambient temperature and ocean food chains," Attenborough said."And if the natural world can no longer support the most basic of our needs, then much of the rest of civilization will quickly break down," he added.With the world struggling to cut planet-warming emissions fast enough to avoid catastrophic warming, the United Nations will stage a climate summit in November in Glasgow, Scotland.It will be the most important gathering since the 2015 event that yielded the Paris Agreement, when nearly 200 countries committed to halt rising temperatures quickly enough to avoid catastrophic change.

  • TikTokers are testing family and friends by playing PornHub's music, testing whether they recognize the sound

    A TikTok audio called "hey lol" by user khaleel mashes up the PornHub intro music and "Redbone" by Childish Gambino, and it's become a prank.

  • Angry Democrat Gerry Connolly tells Trump ally he ‘will not be lectured’ by someone who tried to overturn election

    Accusing Jim Jordan of ‘gaslighting,’ Gerry Connolly said ‘I didn’t vote to overturn an election and I will not be lectured by people who did about partisanship’

  • Who is Heidi Cruz? The high-powered Goldman Sachs executive and wife to ‘disgraced’ Texas senator Ted Cruz

    Heidi Cruz’s ‘high powered’ role on her husband’s campaign trail prompts comparisons with Hillary Clinton

  • NASA just unveiled a high-def, 360-degree panorama of Mars from the Perseverance rover. It's made from 142 photos.

    The Perseverance rover wasted no time snapping photos on Mars. NASA scientists stitched together 142 of them to create a high-definition panorama.