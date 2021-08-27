US intelligence still divided on origins of coronavirus

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NOMAAN MERCHANT
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence agencies remain divided on the origins of the coronavirus but believe China's leaders did not know about the virus before the start of the global pandemic, according to results released Friday of a review ordered by President Joe Biden.

According to an unclassified summary, four members of the U.S. intelligence community say with low confidence that the virus was initially transmitted from an animal to a human. A fifth intelligence agency believes with moderate confidence that the first human infection was linked to a lab. Analysts do not believe the virus was developed as a bioweapon and most agencies believe the virus was not genetically engineered.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a statement Friday that China “continues to hinder the global investigation, resist sharing information and blame other countries, including the United States.” Reaching a conclusion about what caused the virus likely requires China's cooperation, the office said.

The cause of the coronavirus remains an urgent public health and security concern worldwide. In the U.S., many conservatives have accused Chinese scientists of developing COVID-19 in a lab and allowing it to leak. State Department officials under former President Donald Trump published a fact sheet noting research into coronaviruses conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, located in the Chinese city where the first major known outbreak occurred.

The scientific consensus remains that the virus most likely migrated from animals in what’s known as a zoonotic transmission. So-called “spillover events” occur in nature, and there are at least two coronaviruses that evolved in bats and caused human epidemics, SARS1 and MERS.

In a statement, Biden said China had obstructed efforts to investigate the virus “from the beginning.”

“The world deserves answers, and I will not rest until we get them,” he said. “Responsible nations do not shirk these kinds of responsibilities to the rest of the world.”

China's foreign ministry attacked the U.S. investigation ahead of the report's release. Fu Cong, a foreign ministry director general, said at a briefing for foreign journalists that “scapegoating China cannot whitewash the U.S.”

“If they want to baselessly accuse China, they better be prepared to accept the counterattack from China,” he said.

Biden in May ordered a 90-day review of what the White House said was an initial finding leading to “two likely scenarios”: an animal-to-human transmission or a lab leak. The White House said then that two agencies in the 18-member intelligence community leaned toward the hypothesis of a transmission in nature and another agency leaned toward a lab leak.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Friday did not identify which agencies supported either hypothesis. But it noted some of the same hurdles facing the World Health Organization and scientists worldwide: a lack of clinical samples and data from the earliest cases of COVID-19.

In conducting the review, intelligence agencies consulted with allied nations and experts outside of government. An epidemiologist was brought into the National Intelligence Council, a group of senior experts that consults the head of the intelligence community.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • White House Releases Declassified COVID-19 Origin Intelligence Report

    Analysts could not say with much confidence how, exactly, the pandemic started.

  • More COVID-19 shots, studies offer hope for US schools

    Officials offered new hope for the safety of U.S. schoolchildren threatened by COVID-19 on Friday as Gulf Coast hospitals already full of unvaccinated patients braced for the nightmare scenario of a major hurricane causing a wave of fractures, cuts and heart attacks without enough staff to treat the injured. “We have now hit a major milestone,” White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters at a briefing. A study of COVID-19 cases from the winter pandemic peak in Los Angeles County found that case rates among children and adolescents were about 3½ times lower than in the general community when schools followed federal guidance on mask wearing, physical distancing, testing and other virus measures, officials said.

  • One US intel agency assesses with ‘moderate confidence’ COVID emerged from Wuhan lab

    One U.S. intelligence agency assesses with “moderate confidence” that the coronavirus emerged from a Chinese government lab in Wuhan, while four U.S. spy agencies and the National Intelligence Council believe with “low confidence” that COVID-19 has a natural origin, with the rest of the U.S. intelligence community remaining on the fence.

  • U.S. intelligence community still divided on COVID-19's origin -summary

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. intelligence community failed to resolve a sharp debate within the Biden administration over whether a Chinese laboratory incident was the source of COVID-19, U.S. officials said in a declassified summary on Friday. The report, issued by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in response to President Joe Biden's request for an investigation, said a satisfying answer remains out of reach to the question of how exactly a virus that has killed 4.6 million people worldwide started. "Critical information about the origins of this pandemic exists in the People's Republic of China, yet from the beginning, government officials in China have worked to prevent international investigators and members of the global public health community from accessing it," Biden said in a statement after the intelligence summary was released.

  • One U.S. intel agency believes Covid probably emerged from lab accident in China

    One U.S. agency says with moderate confidence the virus infected humans after a lab incident, but four others say with low confidence it emerged naturally.

  • Intel Agencies Split over COVID-19 Origin, in Long-Awaited Report

    A newly declassified U.S. intel report on the origins of the novel coronavirus reveals that one intelligence agency has assessed with moderate confidence that the virus emerged from a lab-leak, while four others assessed with low confidence that COVID-19 originated from natural exposure to an infected animal.

  • Nepal allows late-stage trials for Chinese mRNA vaccine candidate - Xinhua

    The ARCoV vaccine was jointly developed by China's Suzhou Abogen Biosciences, the Institute of Military Medicine under the Academy of Military Sciences and Walvax. "We received a proposal from the Chinese company about a month ago seeking approval to conduct clinical trials," Pradip Gyanwali, executive chief of the Nepal Health Research Council, told Xinhua.

  • 'We can't do enough': Lawmakers flooded by evacuation pleas

    Tissue holders sit atop the conference table where the congressman's aides field frantic requests from constituents desperate for help in getting friends and loved ones out of Afghanistan before it's too late. “The hardest part is just the sense of helplessness," said Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. “We’re seeing all of this, you know, anxiety, and we can’t do enough.” Across the county, the offices of members of Congress have become makeshift crisis centers, flooded with requests for help getting people onto one of the last flights leaving the Kabul airport before President Joe Biden’s Tuesday deadline for the withdrawal of all U.S. military forces out of Afghanistan.

  • Afghanistan: 500,000 refugees could flee the country this year, says UN

    Half a million refugees could flee Afghanistan by the end of this year, the United Nations has said, as the UK drew its civilian evacuation to a close.

  • Biden news: Psaki shuts down GOP impeachment threat as Israel PM extends ‘condolences and deep sadness’

    White House and Pentagon provide updates on response to Kabul attack as hundreds continue to be evacuated from Afghanistan

  • Air China, China Southern narrow quarterly losses as travel rebounds

    Air China and China Southern Airlines on Friday narrowed losses in the second quarter after a hit from low Lunar New Year traffic, but domestic COVID-19 outbreaks and border closures are set to weigh on the rest of the year. Chinese airline stocks had tumbled following domestic COVID-19 outbreaks in late July that locked down some cities and closed airports, but rebounded recently as China has nearly halted local spread. Beijing-based Air China, the country's flag carrier, said its net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to 578 million yuan ($89.27 million) from 6.2 billion yuan in the first quarter, taking first-half net loss to 6.8 billion yuan.

  • COVID origin inconclusive but probably not engineered, intelligence report says

    COVID's origin is still inconclusive, according to an unclassified intelligence report publicly released Friday.Driving the news: Chinese officials had no knowledge of the virus prior to its initial outbreak, according to the report, though it doesn't rule out the lab leak or animal transmission theories. The intelligence community "remains divided."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: COVID was "probably" not developed as a biological w

  • 'Blood on his hands': Republicans say Kabul explosion result of Biden decisions

    Between waves of calls for prayers in response to explosions in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed four U.S. Marines, some Republicans pointed the finger squarely at President Joe Biden and his administration.

  • House panel seeks records from tech companies in riot probe

    The House panel investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol issued sweeping document requests on Friday to social media companies, expanding the scope of its investigation as it seeks to examine the events leading to the Jan. 6 insurrection. The requests were issued to technology giants, including Google, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok, and also to Reddit, Parler, Telegram, 4chan, 8kun and other platforms. The committee asked 15 companies to provide copies of any reviews, studies, reports or analysis about misinformation related to the 2020 election, foreign influence in the election, efforts to stop the election certification and “domestic violent extremists" associated with efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including the attack on the Capitol.

  • Brazil water survey heightens alarm over extreme drought

    The country with the most freshwater resources on the planet steadily lost 15% of its surface water since 1991. Gradual retreat in the Brazilian share of the Pantanal, the world’s largest tropical wetland, left water covering just one-quarter the area it did 30 years ago. “When we got the first results, we wondered if there was a problem in the equations," said Cassio Bernardino, a project manager for environmental group WWF-Brazil, which took part in the survey along with Brazilian universities and local partners like the Amazon Environmental Research Institute, plus international collaborators including Google and The Nature Conservancy.

  • Court Upholds Dylann Roof's Death Sentence

    Mass murderer, white supremacist and All-American scumbag Dylann Roof will have to meet his maker for killing nine Black people in a South Carolina church back in 2015, a court ruled Wednesday.

  • U.S. says 105,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan since mid-Aug

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -About 12,500 people were evacuated from Afghanistan on Thursday, raising the total number of evacuees amid the Taliban takeover of Kabul to roughly 105,000 since Aug. 14, the White House said on Friday. Since the end of July, about 110,600 have been evacuated, the White House said. Evacuations have resumed after two blasts killed scores of people, including 13 U.S. service members, outside the gates of Kabul airport Thursday evening, with troops on alert https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/western-nations-race-complete-afghan-evacuation-deadline-looms-2021-08-25 for more attacks.

  • "We will hunt you down": Biden vows retaliation over Kabul airport attacks

    President Joe Biden vowed to retaliate against those responsible for the bombings in Kabul that killed more than 100 on Thursday, including at least 13 U.S. service members. He also said the U.S. would continue its evacuation of citizens and Afghan allies as planned, with the military set to depart by August 31. Correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports.

  • T-Mobile CEO says "truly sorry" for hack of 50M users' data

    T-Mobile says it has notified nearly all of the millions of customers whose personal data was stolen and that it is “truly sorry” for the breach. The company disclosed earlier in August that the names, Social Security numbers and information from driver’s licenses or other identification of just over 40 million people who applied for T-Mobile credit were exposed in a recent data breach. The same data for about 7.8 million current T-Mobile customers who pay monthly for phone service also appeared to be compromised.

  • Sex assault survivor to NJ candidate: Take down video of me

    A former government official who says she is a sexual assault survivor is demanding that the New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate stop using her story as a “political prop” in a campaign video that bashes Gov. Phil Murphy. Katie Brennan, who has said she was sexually assaulted by a peer while they both worked on Murphy's behalf in 2017, said Friday she wasn't consulted before Jack Ciattarelli this week launched PhilMurphyDoesNotCare.com. The site prominently features a video of Brennan speaking before legislators and charges that Murphy uses women as “political props."