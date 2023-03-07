US intelligence suggests pro-Ukrainian group sabotaged Nord Stream pipelines -NYT

18
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New intelligence reviewed by U.S. officials suggests that a pro-Ukrainian group carried out the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines last year, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

There was no evidence that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy or his top lieutenants were involved in the operation, or that the perpetrators were acting at the direction of any Ukrainian government officials, the newspaper reported, citing U.S. officials.

Reuters could not independently verify the report, and U.S. officials could not be immediately reached for comment. Representatives for Kyiv and Moscow also could not be immediately reached.

The United States and NATO have called the September 2022 attacks on the gas pipelines "an act of sabotage," while Moscow has blamed the West and has called on the United Nations Security Council to independently investigate. Neither side has provided evidence.

The intelligence review suggests the who carried out the attacks opposed Russian President Vladimir Putin "but does not specify the members of the group, or who directed or paid for the operation," the Times wrote. "U.S. officials declined to disclose the nature of the intelligence, how it was obtained or any details of the strength of the evidence it contains. They have said that there are no firm conclusions about it."

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Susan Heavey in Washington; Editing by David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • At meeting with president, Zaluzhnyi and Syrskyi support continuation of defense operation in Bakhmut

    Ukraine’s top army commanders still support the continued defense of the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut, which has been under assault by Russian forces for more than half a year, the press service of the President’s Office reported on March 6.

  • Bank of America CEO sees U.S. technical recession in 3rd qtr

    Bank of America Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said on Tuesday the U.S. economy would reach a technical recession starting in the third quarter. Moynihan told The Financial Review's Business Summit in Sydney a U.S. recession would not be deep and the bank forecast interest rates would start falling in the second quarter of 2024. "Our base projection is for a recession to occur in the U.S. economy beginning in the third quarter of 2023, occur through the fourth quarter of 2023 and into the first quarter of 2024," Moynihan said.

  • Boeing 767 freighter, KC-46 tanker face delivery snags due to fuel tank problem

    A new supplier problem has stymied deliveries of Boeing's 767 freighter and KC-46 tanker, the company confirmed on Tuesday. According to a March 6 report by aviation publication The Air Current, Boeing has not delivered any 767-based jets in 2023 due to a quality issue surrounding the center fuel tank made by Triumph Group's aerospace structures unit, which did not complete cleaning and paint adhesion processes before delivering the items. In a statement on Tuesday, Boeing acknowledged a "quality issue" had forced the company to rework 767Fs and KC-46s before delivery, but said it had not changed its delivery plans for the year.

  • Pentagon chief, in unannounced visit to Iraq, pledges continued U.S. troop presence

    BAGHDAD/ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) -U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, making an unannounced trip to Iraq on Tuesday nearly 20 years after the U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein, said Washington was committed to keeping its military presence in the country. The 2003 invasion led to the deaths of tens of thousands of Iraqi civilians and created instability that eventually paved the way for the rise of Islamic State militants after the U.S. withdrew its forces in 2011. Austin, the most senior official in President Joe Biden’s administration to visit Iraq, was the last commanding general of U.S. forces there after the invasion.

  • China's Xi has mixed feelings about CATL's battery market dominance

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping told CATL on Monday he had mixed feelings about its status as the world's largest battery maker - remarks that come at a time when the company is rapidly expanding abroad and moving to undercut domestic rivals. After a presentation by CATL Chairman Zeng Yuqun, who described how the company commands 37% of the global battery market, Xi was quoted as saying that he was "both happy and worried", glad about its leading position but concerned about the risks. CATL has been building factories overseas and last month agreed to license its technology to a new plant that Ford Motor Co is building in Michigan.

  • A Southwest passenger says they felt their lungs 'burning' after the cabin filled with smoke mid-flight

    A Southwest Airlines flight from Havana, Cuba to Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Sunday was struck by birds and forced to make an emergency landing.

  • Azov veterans, ultras and Kharkiv volunteers received weapons from Defence Intelligence caches before Russian invasion

    Azov veterans, football hooligans and volunteers in Kharkiv received weapons from officers of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on the evening of 23 February, 2022, a few hours before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

  • Ukrainian army already using winged JDAM ‘smart bombs’, US general says

    The Ukrainian Air Force is already using JDAM-ER precision-guided bombs, which have ranges of up to 72 kilometers, news website the War Zone reported on March 6.

  • Austrian Foreign Minister considers idea of forcing Ukraine to cede territories to Russia dangerous

    Alexander Schallenberg, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria, has considered it dangerous to suggest that Ukraine could cede part of its territory in exchange for peace. Source: Schallenberg in an interview with Der Standard, reports European Pravda Details: The minister does not see anything wrong with the fact that European societies have different opinions on how to achieve peace in Ukraine.

  • Russian security services collect intelligence in Ukraine disguised as foreign media

    The cyber experts of the Security Service of Ukraine have recorded numerous intentions of the Russian security services to receive intelligence in Ukraine by disguising themselves as representatives of foreign media.

  • ‘Very intimate knowledge’: What Ron DeSantis saw while serving at Guantanamo

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, widely expected to run for president, had first-hand encounters with detainees at Guantanamo Bay during a tumultuous time in the camp. Then he pushed to keep the camp open.

  • 'One Piece' creator Eiichiro Oda asked AI to write the next chapter of his manga. Here's the results

    Eiichiro Oda, the famed mangaka behind the record-breaking manga series "One Piece," recently turned to the artificial intelligence (AI) program ChatGPT for inspiration for the next installment of his series. In a video uploaded by the official “One Piece” staff Twitter account on Feb. 26, Oda is shown asking the popular AI chat software to write the manga's new chapter. Oda purportedly told the AI, according to Animehunch.

  • Before-and-after photos show how Russia's invasion reduced a Ukrainian city to a post-apocalyptic wasteland

    Marinka in the eastern Donetsk region once had a thriving population. Drone footage has shown how the war has reduced it to rubble.

  • US economy sending mixed signals: Here's what it all means

    The financial markets roared their approval in the first six weeks of 2023, with stock prices surging on expectations that the Fed might soon pause and eventually reverse the series of aggressive rate hikes it began nearly a year ago. The government said its closely watched consumer price index had surged 0.5% from December to January — five times the increase from November to December. Over the next week and a half, two more government releases told essentially the same story: The Fed's fight to curb inflation wasn't even close to being won.

  • Ukraine ran raids deep into Russia’s Bryansk region, former commander says

    Ukrainian special forces conducted raids deep into Russia’s Bryansk Oblast as early as June 2022, former commander of Ukraine’s 24th Separate Assault Battalion, Yevhen Dykyi, said in an interview with NV Radio on March 6.

  • Hungarian delegation backs Sweden's NATO application

    A parliamentary delegation from Hungary said Tuesday that it supports Sweden’s NATO membership bid after meeting the speaker of the Swedish parliament to iron out what Hungary’s governing party has called “political disputes.”

  • China accused of ‘harassment’ after dozens of its ships surround disputed island

    The Philippines has accused China of “harassment” after a Chinese naval ship and dozens of other vessels surrounded a contested island in the South China Sea.

  • Biden's climate chief: 'Delays and bottlenecks' slowing IRA spending

    John Podesta says the IRA includes funding to improve state and local permitting processes, but implementing the bill's separate programs has been challenging.

  • Seoul's intelligence reveals new facts about North Korean leader's daughter

    Lawmakers Youn Kun-young and Yoo Sang-bum shared new tidbits about the Kim family with reporters after a closed-door briefing with the spy agency. But news that people with the same name as Kim Ju Ae were forced to change their names in North Korea appears to be false, according to the spy agency.

  • Ukraine not only holding back Russian offensive, but preparing to ‘turn tide of war’ says brigadier-general

    Ukraine is not only continuing to hold back the Russian offensive, but is also preparing to turn the tide of the war, said the commander of the Kherson operational group, Brigadier-General Mykhailo Drapatyi, as reported by the press service of the Defense Ministry on Telegram on March 7.