US intends to keep travel restrictions in place against UK, European countries, others

Bailey Schulz, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The United States has no plans to lift travel restrictions at this point given the rise of the delta variant, according to a White House official.

The decision means the country’s current travel restrictions – which deny entry for people from the European Schengen area, United Kingdom and other countries – will remain in place

The delta variant now accounts for about 83% of cases nationwide and has led to a spike in U.S. COVID-19 cases. In the last two weeks, cases have increased 171% nationally, and the death rate is up 19% over the week before.

The decision comes just one week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Americans should avoid travel to the United Kingdom because of a spike in coronavirus cases.

Which countries are included in the travel ban?

The U.S. first imposed travel restrictions in March 2020 to slow the spread of COVID-19, and were reinstated by President Joe Biden in January after then-President Donald Trump rescinded the restrictions days before the end of his term. The country still prohibits entry for most travelers from:

  • China

  • Iran

  • European Schengen area (Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Monaco, San Marino and Vatican City)

  • United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland)

  • Republic of Ireland

  • Brazil

  • South Africa

  • India

The decision to keep the ban in place comes one month after the European Union added the U.S. to a list of countries for which travel restrictions should gradually be lifted.

The U.S. also recently extended land border restrictions on nonessential travel through Aug. 21, despite Canada's plans to reopen its borders to vaccinated American travelers on Aug. 9.

The Biden administration has faced increasing pressure to lift travel restrictions from other nations and tourism industry leaders. Biden was pressed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on July 15 about lifting U.S. travel restrictions, and various airlines have urged the government to lift travel bans.

When will the U.S. lift its travel ban?

When asked if Biden would drop travel restrictions in the event airlines adopted vaccine passports or vaccine mandates, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said there are “ongoing working groups” focused on how to reopen international travel into the U.S.

“There are a range of topics in those discussions that are ongoing,” Psaki said Friday. “The President receives regular briefings on them, but we rely on public health and medical advice on when we’re going to determine changes to be made.”

