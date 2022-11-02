US interest rates rise to fresh 14-year high

3
·2 min read
Jerome Powell
Jerome Powell

The US central bank has approved another sharp rise in interest rates as it wrestles to rein in fast rising prices.

The Federal Reserve said it was raising its key interest rate by 0.75 percentage points, lifting it to its highest rate since early 2008.

The bank hopes pushing up borrowing costs will cool the economy and bring down price inflation.

But critics are worried the moves could trigger a serious downturn.

The latest increase takes the bank's benchmark lending rate to 3.75% - 4%, a range which is the highest since January 2008.

Many other countries are moving along with the US to raise borrowing costs, as they grapple with their own inflation problems.

In the UK, the Bank of England started raising rates last year but has so far opted for smaller hikes than the Fed. The Bank of England is expected to announce its own 0.75 percentage point hike on Thursday - the biggest such move since 1989.

The sharp rise in borrowing costs has already started to cool some parts of the economy, such as housing.

But economists say more economic slowdown is necessary if inflation is to return to the 2% level considered healthy.

"There is always the hope of painless, immaculate disinflation," said economist Willem Buiter, a former member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England who is now an independent economic advisor. "Unfortunately there are very few historical episodes that fit that picture".

"This is not going to be a pleasant year," he added.

The Fed has been raising interest rates since March, steering borrowing costs higher at the fastest pace in decades.

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell warned that rates were likely to move up again.

"We still have some ways to go and incoming data since our last meeting suggest that the ultimate level of interest rates will be higher than previously expected," he said at a press conference following the announcement.

"We will stay the course until the job is done," Mr Powell added.

Inflation - the rate at which prices rise - hit 8.2% in the US last month, continuing to fall after reaching 9.1% in June - the highest rate since 1981.

A decline in energy prices has helped ease the pressures, but the cost of groceries, medical bills and many other items is still rising.

Recommended Stories

  • Australian cash rate rises for 7th straight month to 2.85%

    Australia’s central bank boosted its benchmark interest rate on Tuesday for a seventh consecutive month to a nine-year high of 2.85%. The Reserve Bank of Australia’s decided on a second consecutive quarter-percentage-point rise in the cash rate at its latest monthly board meeting following four consecutive half-percentage-point hikes. When the bank lifted the rate by a quarter percentage point in May, it was Australia's first rate hike in more than 11 years.

  • The Fed Hikes Rates by 0.75 Point, and Hints at a Slower Pace of Increases

    It is the central bank's sixth rate hike of 2022 and fourth straight 0.75 percentage-point bump.

  • Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes wrote message to Trump after Jan 6: ‘Save the republic’ or ‘die in prison’

    Days after Capitol riot, far-right militia leader said he would ‘f****** hang’ Pelosi ‘from the lamppost’

  • US STOCKS-Wall St slips as jobs data dents Fed deceleration wish

    U.S. stocks closed lower for a second straight session on Tuesday after data indicating the labor market remained on solid ground dimmed hopes the Federal Reserve might have enough reason to begin decreasing the size of its interest rate hikes. A survey showed U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in September, suggesting that demand for labor remains strong even as the central bank has embarked on a path of aggressive interest rate hikes in an effort to bring down stubbornly high inflation. Investors have been paying close attention to labor market data for any signs of weakening in the job market, as decreasing wage pressures and easing demand would help reduce inflation, giving the Fed the ammunition to begin decelerating with a 50-basis-point rate hike in December.

  • Powell Says Rate Peak Has Risen But Pace of Hikes Could Slow

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said interest rates could peak at higher levels than previously thought, though officials could begin slowing the pace of increases as soon as their December meeting.Most Read from BloombergRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyEven More Dry

  • Lawbreaker to Israeli kingmaker? Far-right Ben-Gvir surges in vote

    Israeli far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, who for years was seen as too much of a firebrand for mainstream politics, swept up votes in Tuesday's election and may now play kingmaker in Benjamin Netanyahu's stunning political comeback. With a preliminary tally giving Ben-Gvir's Religious Zionism party third place, the ultranationlist is set for a central role in shaping a new government led by Netanyahu, whose terms in top office spanned a quarter-century and ended some 18 months ago. It marks a dramatic transformation for Ben-Gvir, who was convicted in 2007 of racist incitement against Arabs and support for Kach, a group on the Israeli and U.S. terror blacklists.

  • TikToker hits golf ball, tosses club into Grand Canyon, video shows. That’s illegal

    The TikToker could face charges.

  • Watch: Diver gets surreal close-up experience with whale and calf

    A diver experienced the thrill of a lifetime when she filmed a whale and its calf swim nearly within arm’s reach of her.

  • South Africa target fragile Pakistan confidence at T20 World Cup

    South Africa's David Miller warned Wednesday they will look to "exploit" Pakistan's fragile confidence as they strive to seal a Twenty20 World Cup semi-final spot and send their opponents packing.

  • Now Might Be the Time to Buy a CD (Really)

    Finding a secure place to park excess cash that actually pays you some interest has been a challenge for more than a decade. For years, bank certificates of deposit were Wall Street's version of unused books gathering dust on the shelf with little or no demand. 2021 and 2022 have changed that equation, as rising interest rates have lit a fire under the bank CD market, where 3.5%-to-4% returns are commonplaces across the fruited plains.

  • Indigenous community impacted as Bolivian lake dries up

    Studies have found climate change and other factors, such as farming, have taken their toll leaving the lake almost completely dry.

  • U.S. labor market still tight, but some rays of hope in inflation fight

    U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in September, suggesting demand for labor remained strong, tempering financial market expectations that the Federal Reserve would dial back its aggressive interest rate increases in December. Supplier deliveries performance was the best since 2009. The reports were published as Fed officials gathered for a two-day policy meeting.

  • Warnock-Walker in dead heat, Kemp leads Abrams in final poll conducted by AJC and UGA

    UGA conducted the poll between Oct. 16-27. The School of Public and International Affairs Survey Research Center randomly drew 1,022 Georgians who are registered and likely to vote in the Nov. 8 election.

  • Italy's Meloni "proud" of contested rave clamp down

    Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday defended a tough crackdown on unlicensed rave parties introduced this week by her new government and dismissed accusations it impinged on public freedoms. Political opponents say the penalties are far too harsh, but Meloni appeared to rule out a change of heart. However, Meloni said her government had no intention to limit freedom of protest.

  • Wet weather from the Bay Area to British Columbia

    A storm system brought significant rain, along with snow in high elevations, to much of the Northwest on Nov. 1.

  • Fed officials expected to raise rates by 0.75% for 4th time since June

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger previews the Federal Reserve's policy statement and press conference outside the central bank in Washington, D.C.

  • Cheney visits Michigan to support Democrat's bid

    Republican Liz Cheney visited Michigan to support Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin in her race for re-election (Nov. 2)(AP video: Mike Householder)

  • James Corden and Ricky Gervais: Can you steal a joke?

    The Late Late Show comedian claims he inadvertently used a joke originally performed by Ricky Gervais.

  • Election 2022 Special: Colorado's US Senate and governor candidates

    In this 2022 Election Special, Denver7 talks with U.S. Senate candidates Michael Bennet and Joe O’Dea and Colorado governor candidates Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl.

  • Stocks Fall After Fed’s Interest-Rate Decision

    Investors’ focus is on the central bank as they await any indication as to how aggressively it may raise interest rates in coming months.