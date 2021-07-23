US investigates Qatar over claims that it finances Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps

US investigates Qatar over claims that it finances Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Benjamin Weinthal and Jonathan Spyer
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JERUSALEM — The State Department has opened an inquiry into an Israeli government report that Qatar’s monarchy funded Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization.

“We are looking into the allegations,” a State Department spokesman told the Washington Examiner earlier this month, adding that “Qatar and the United States have a robust strategic, security, and counterterrorism partnership. Qatar is one of the United States's closest military allies in the region. U.S.-Qatar military and security cooperation contributes to the safety and stability of the region.”

The alleged terror finance activities of the Islamic regime in Doha surfaced during last month’s Oval Office meeting between President Joe Biden and outgoing Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

ISRAELIS PLAN MILITARY BUILDUP TO COUNTER 'IRAN ARMING ITSELF WITH A NUCLEAR WEAPON'

Rivlin furnished the White House with intelligence regarding “recent funding that Qatar provided to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” the Times of Israel reported, citing an Israel diplomatic official speaking on the condition of anonymity. The person also added that the information alarmed the U.S. officials at the meeting.

The Washington Examiner contacted multiple Israeli government ministries, including the foreign ministry, that all remained quiet on the issue. Israeli governments, as a general rule, summarily dismiss false news reports. The lack of a denial suggests that the intelligence is serious and was indeed forwarded to the Biden administration.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday met with Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani and discussed the crises affecting Afghanistan, Yemen, and Lebanon. The Qatari foreign minister supported U.S. calls to promote “peace and security.”

The Persian language service of the U.S.-operated Voice of America news organization confirmed via a second source that Israel submitted intelligence to Biden about Qatar’s financing of the IRGC.

The Quds Force, a branch of the IRGC largely responsible for terrorist operations outside Iran, has killed over 600 American military personnel in the Middle East.

Its leader, Qasem Soleimani, was killed by a U.S. drone strike in Iraq in January 2020. Esmail Qaani was appointed to lead the organization following Soleimani's death.

The Washington Examiner asked for comment from Qatar’s foreign ministry and its embassies in Washington and Berlin.

Rivlin’s White House meeting coincided with a U.S. Army statement, reported by Stars and Stripes, that “the U.S. has closed sprawling bases in Qatar that once stored warehouses full of weaponry and transferred the remaining supplies to Jordan, in a move that analysts say positions Washington to deal better with Iran and reflects the military’s changing priorities in the region.”

The U.S. closed Army Camp As Sayliyah-Main, Camp As Sayliyah-South, and the Falcon ammunition depot, the military news outlet said.

The tiny monarchy of Qatar, rich from natural gas and oil, has been embroiled in allegations that it has financed a wide range of Sunni and Shia terrorist states and movements, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Islamic State.

The fresh allegations from Rivlin may create new tensions between Qatar and the U.S., which has nearly 10,000 military personnel stationed at the Gulf state’s al Udeid Air Base.

The Biden administration is once again confronted with a crisis with Qatar because the monarchy ruled by Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani has been repeatedly alleged to finance Islamic-animated terrorist movements that seek to kill Americans.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Qatar’s status as an alleged leading state sponsor of international terrorism might also complicate its role in hosting the World Cup in 2022.

Benjamin Weinthal is a journalist and fellow for the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies. Follow him on Twitter: @BenWeinthal.

Jonathan Spyer is a journalist and the executive director of the Middle East Center for Reporting and Analysis, a research fellow for the Jerusalem Center for Strategy and Security, and a fellow for the Middle East Forum.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: National Security, State Department, Iran, Qatar, Terrorism, Foreign Policy, White House, News, Joe Biden

Original Author: Benjamin Weinthal and Jonathan Spyer

Original Location: US investigates Qatar over claims that it finances Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. weighs crackdown on China's import of Iranian oil

    The United States is considering cracking down on Iranian oil sales to China as it braces for the possibility that Tehran may not return to nuclear talks or may adopt a harder line whenever it does, a U.S. official said. Washington told Beijing earlier this year its main aim was to revive compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and, assuming a timely return, there was no need to punish Chinese firms violating U.S. sanctions by buying Iranian crude, he said. That stance is evolving given uncertainty about when Iran may resume indirect talks in Vienna and whether incoming Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi is willing to pick up where the talks ended on June 20 or demands a fresh start.

  • Olympics-After 49 years Israelis killed at 1972 Munich Games remembered in opening ceremony

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Israeli Olympic team members killed by Palestinian gunmen at the 1972 Munich Olympics were remembered during the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony on Friday with a moment of silence, the first time in 49 years. The move was welcomed by relatives of the victims, some of whom were in the stadium, and Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. The families of the 11 killed had long asked the International Olympic Committee to hold a minute's silence at a Games opening ceremony but had been turned down for almost half a century.

  • China's Xi urges people in Tibet to 'follow the party' in rare visit

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's President Xi Jinping made his first visit to the Tibet Autonomous Region as national leader this week, and urged people there to "follow the party", the official Xinhua news agency said on Friday. Xi's July 21-22 visit - the first to Tibet by a Chinese leader in three decades - comes as the country faces increased security concerns as a result of clashes with India and the withdrawal of U.S.-led troops from Afghanistan. The visit also shows the ruling Chinese Communist Party's confidence in having established order and gained support in the once-restive region, analysts say.

  • Danish military spots Iranian vessels in the Baltic Sea

    The Danish military said Thursday it spotted an Iranian destroyer and a large support vessel sailing through the Baltic Sea, likely heading to Russia for a military parade in the coming days. The Danish Defense Ministry posted photographs online from the Royal Danish Air Force of the new domestically built Iranian destroyer Sahand and the intelligence-gathering vessel Makran passing by the Danish island of Bornholm. “It is expected that they are on their way to the annual naval parade in St. Petersburg,” the Danish military wrote on Twitter.

  • Iran's Khamenei: don't blame people protesting over water crisis

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday that people could not be blamed for protesting over water shortages, and called on officials to deal with the crisis. People have taken to the street for more than a week to vent their anger about the shortages, which have come during Iran's worst drought in half a century and as the economy creaks under U.S. sanctions and COVID-19. Overnight the unrest spread from the oil-rich southwestern province of Khuzestan to the town of Aligudarz where one youth was shot dead and seven were injured, a police official said, blaming "counter-revolutionaries" for the violence.

  • China sanctions Wilbur Ross, 5 other Americans over Biden's Hong Kong warnings

    The Chinese government imposed sanctions on Monday against six Americans, including former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, in response to an advisory from the Biden administration warning businesses of the increased risks of operating in Hong Kong.Why it matters: It's the latest example of China responding furiously to U.S. attempts to shed light on human rights abuses in places like Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet, which Chinese officials routinely condemn as "interference" in domestic affairs.Ge

  • Iran's top leader says he understands protests over drought

    Iran’s Supreme Leader leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday said he understands protesters' anger over a drought in the country's southwest, as a fourth death related to ongoing demonstrations there was reported. The remark, reported by state television, was the first direct comment on the protests by Khamenei since the demonstrations began in the Khuzestan region a week ago. “People showed their discontent, but we cannot have any complaint since the issue of water in the hot climate of Khuzestan is not a minor issue,” Khamenei was quoted as saying.

  • U.S. is still carrying out airstrikes against Taliban in Afghanistan

    It's not clear, however, whether the Biden administration will give the U.S. military the authority to continue airstrikes against the Taliban beyond Aug. 31.

  • Marijuana farmers blamed for water theft as drought grips American west

    • California official: ‘Water stealing has never been more severe’• Water taken from hydrants, homes, rivers and wells One California official said the issue had had an impact on lawful farmers, Native American tribes and other small communities. Photograph: Andre M Chang/Zuma Wire/Rex/Shutterstock Extreme and prolonged drought in the American west is prompting water thieves to tap into other people’s scarce supplies. More than 12bn gallons of water have been stolen in California in the past eig

  • Progressive House Democrats threaten bipartisan infrastructure deal

    Some progressive House Democrats — and potentially 20 members of the pivotal Transportation and Infrastructure Committee — are signaling they'll vote against the Senate’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package.Why it matters: With just three Democratic votes to spare, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and President Biden must seriously consider every possible House defection if they hope to pass the Senate package.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Ax

  • Afghanistan after the US withdrawal: The Taliban speak more moderately but their extremist rule hasn't evolved in 20 years

    In early 2021, some Taliban fighters surrendered their weapons to support peace talks with the Afghan government. Today the Islamic extremist group is battling government forces to control the country. Xinhua/Emran Waak via Getty ImagesThe Taliban are rapidly gaining territory in Afghanistan as the United States withdraws its forces from the war-torn country. The militant group now holds at least one-third of Afghanistan’s 364 districts. For two decades the Afghan government has relied heavily o

  • To reach a peace deal, Taliban say Afghan president must go

    The Taliban say they don’t want to monopolize power, but they insist there won’t be peace in Afghanistan until there is a new negotiated government in Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani is removed. In an interview with The Associated Press, Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, who is also a member of the group’s negotiating team, laid out the insurgents’ stance on what should come next in a country on the precipice. The Taliban have swiftly captured territory in recent weeks, seized strategic border crossings and are threatening a number of provincial capitals — advances that come as the last U.S. and NATO soldiers leave Afghanistan.

  • Pakistan seeks U.N. probe of India's use of Pegasus spyware

    Pakistan called on the United Nations on Friday to investigate whether India used Israeli-made Pegasus spyware to spy on public figures including Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Pakistani leader's phone number was on a list of what an investigation by a group of 17 international media organisations and Amnesty International said were potential surveillance targets for countries that bought the spyware. Pakistan's foreign office issued a statement accusing India of "state-sponsored, continuing and widespread surveillance and spying operations in clear breach of global norms of responsible state behaviour."

  • U.S. conducts airstrikes against Taliban in support of Afghan government forces

    "In the last several days we have acted, through airstrikes, to support the ANDSF," says Pentagon spokesman.

  • EXPLAINER: Why Japan 'rising sun' flag provokes Olympic ire

    Japan considers the “rising sun” flag part of its history. There’s little prospect that ties between Seoul and Tokyo will improve any time soon. Here’s a look at the “rising sun" flag and the long-running unease it has caused in Northeast Asia.

  • Gen. Milley says Taliban appear to have 'strategic momentum'

    The Taliban appear to have “strategic momentum” in the fight for control of Afghanistan as they put increasing pressure on key cities, setting the stage for a decisive period in coming weeks as American forces complete their withdrawal, the top U.S. military officer said Wednesday. “This is going to be a test now of the will and leadership of the Afghan people — the Afghan security forces and the government of Afghanistan,” Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a Pentagon press conference. Speaking alongside Milley, Austin said the U.S. will “keep an eye on” al-Qaida, the extremist network whose use of Afghanistan as a haven for planning the 9/11 attacks on the United States was the reason U.S. forces invaded Afghanistan in 2001.

  • ‘They’re dead now.’ Are gang members, retaliations driving Lexington’s violent crime?

    “Stray bullets fired by gang members have killed innocent bystanders and uninvolved parties,” the prosecutor’s office said in court records as it uses a revised law for 1st time to charge group.

  • Belarus shuts more civil society groups in wide crackdown

    Belarusian authorities on Friday announced the closure of 15 nongovernmental organizations, part of a sweeping crackdown on civil society activists and independent media. The groups ordered to close include the Human Constanta human rights center, the Names charity organization, BelSetka Anti-AIDS group and an organization assisting disabled people. The groups' closure comes a day after authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko vowed to continue what he called a “mopping-up operation” against civil society activists whom he denounced as “bandits and foreign agents.”

  • US Wants To Reclaim Critical Rare Earth Supply Chain

    On July 7, Energy Fuels Inc. made its first regular shipment of a rare earth carbonate called monazite from the United States to Europe. The metal started in a mine in southern Georgia, then was shipped to a Utah processing plant and finally to a rare earth elements separation facility in Estonia. The 20-ton shipment created a new U.S.-to-Europe rare earth supply chain, and is one of only two current U.S. operations producing and selling processed rare earth metals. "We didn't even know we had a

  • Antetokounmpo brothers become first sibling trio to win NBA titles

    Giannis, 26, and Thanasis, 29, joined their brother Kostas, 23, by winning the NBA Finals on Tuesday night.