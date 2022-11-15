US investigating reports that Russian missiles crossed into Poland
STORY: Two people died in an explosion in a Polish village near the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, firefighters said, with the United States saying it was investigating unconfirmed reports the blast was caused by stray Russian missiles."We are aware of the press reports alleging that two Russian missiles have struck a location inside Poland near the Ukraine border. I can tell you that we don't have any information at this time to corroborate those reports and are looking into this further," Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder told a news briefing.Firefighters in Poland said two people died in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine. Polish Radio ZET reported earlier that two stray missiles hit Przewodow on Tuesday, killing two people, without giving any more details.
London has reservations about the bloc's rules for non-members in defense projects, but playing in this one made sense, said Defence Minister Ben Wallace.
The US is working with the Polish government and Nato allies to "gather information" on missile reports, a state department spokesperson has said.Vedant Patel took questions from reporters shortly after claims from a senior US intelligence official that Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing two people, on Tuesday evening."We have seen these reports out of Poland and are working with the Polish government and our Nato partners to gather more information," Mr Patel said."We can't confirm the reports, or any of the details, at this time".Reuters
The projectile — ostensibly meant for Ukraine — prompted Polish officials to meet about a "crisis situation"
More than 6,000 U.S. troops are deployed to Poland in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
A report that Russian missiles crossed into Poland quickly began to dominate news network coverage on Tuesday afternoon, underscoring the fears that the conflict in Ukraine would escalate. Reporters were dramatic in describing the potential implications, but still a bit cautious as to the confirmation of the source of the missiles. Poland is member of […]
Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder couldn't confirm that the rockets had landed in Polish territory as Vladimir Putin's forces battered Ukraine.
A Russian missile barrage on the Ukrainian power grid sent the war spilling over into neighboring countries, hitting NATO member Poland.
TwitterTwo missiles have landed in Poland along its border with Ukraine, killing two people, local media reported Tuesday.The Prime Minister has called an urgent security meeting with the Committee of the Council of Ministers for National Security and Defense Affairs, government spokesman Piotr Müller announced on Twitter .“The Prime Minister called as a matter of urgency the Committee of the Council of Ministers for National Security and Defense Affairs,” Müller said.A spokesperson for the Poli
Defiance ETFs CEO and CIO Sylvia Jablonski joins Yahoo Finance Live to assess the impact on markets from a Russian missile hitting Poland, seasonal market rallies amid the Fed's rate hikes, and opportunities in growth and semiconductor stocks.
ABC News’ Tom Soufi Burridge is live from the site of a missile strike in Kyiv as Russia unleashes a new barrage of attacks on Ukraine following President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech at the G20.
Gold prices edged up near their highest in three months reached earlier on Tuesday on some safe-haven buying after news that two people were killed in eastern Poland near the Ukraine border. The deaths were in an explosion, firefighters said on Tuesday, with a senior U.S. intelligence official stating Russian missiles had crossed into Poland. "It is almost certainly a mistake and would be portrayed as such but Poland is a NATO country, so while gold might not erupt higher it will keep the market nervous for a bit," said Tai Wong, a senior trader at Heraeus Precious Metals in New York.
Reports of Russian missiles crossing into Poland and killing two people is leading to stocks cutting back their gains on the day.