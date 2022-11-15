US investigating reports that Russian missiles landed in NATO member Poland, killing 2

The U.S. government is investigating reports that Russian missiles crossed into Poland and struck a grain facility near the border of Ukraine on Tuesday, killing two people.

The Associated Press reported the strikes, citing a senior U.S. intelligence official. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the situation, AP said.

A second person confirmed to the AP that apparent Russian missiles struck a site in Poland, which is a NATO member, about 15 miles from the Ukrainian border.

It was not immediately clear whether the missiles accidentally strayed into Poland or whether Poland was deliberated targeted. The missiles reportedly entered Poland as Russia pounded Ukraine’s energy facilities with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts.

If confirmed, the strikes in Poland would mark the first time that missiles have crossed in a NATO country during Russia's war against Ukraine.

The White House said late Tuesday that President Joe Biden has been briefed on the reports out of Poland and spoke by phone with Polish President Andrzej Duda. No other details about the call were provided.

Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder declined to comment in detail about the reports, saying the Defense Department is investigating the matter and trying to get more information.

Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the National Security Council, said the Biden administration is working with the Polish government. Shortly after receiving the reports, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with Jacek Siewiera, chief of Poland's National Security Bureau.

"We cannot confirm the reports or any of the details at this time," Watson said. "We will determine what happened and what the appropriate next steps would be."

Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller did not immediately confirm the information but said top leaders were holding an emergency meeting because of a "crisis situation."

Polish media reported that two people died Tuesday afternoon after a projectile struck an area where grain was drying in Przewodów, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry denied being behind “any strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border” and said in a statement that photos of purported damage “have nothing to do” with Russian weapons.

The missile strikes come as Biden and leaders of the world's largest economies have gathered in Bali, Indonesia, for the Group of 20, or G-20, summit. Biden has been pushing world leaders to take a harder line against Russia, including enforcing a price cap on Russian oil and gas.

On Tuesday, Russia struck Ukraine's energy targets from east to west, causing widespread blackouts. A defiant President Volodymr Zelenskyy shook his fist and declared: "We will survive everything."

Zelenskyy said Russia fired at least 85 missiles, "most of them at our energy infrastructure," and shut down power in many cities.

"We're working, will restore everything. We will survive everything," the president vowed.

His energy minister said the attack was "the most massive" bombardment of power facilities in the nearly 9-month-old Russian invasion, striking both power generation and transmission systems.

How Russian missiles striking Poland could trigger NATO intervention

With reports of Russian missiles hitting Poland, there are questions about when – and if – it could trigger Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which calls for the collective defense that NATO members swear to provide for one another.

Already, the United States and NATO member countries have taken steps to beat back Russia’s military aggression against its weaker neighbor, Ukraine, which is not a member of NATO. That includes providing Ukraine with weapons, technology and humanitarian assistance and imposing sanctions on Russia and President Vladimir Putin personally.

But NATO has gone out of its way not to intervene militarily in Russia’s war in Ukraine, or to even risk such a direct confrontation.

If the reports are confirmed that Russian missiles struck NATO ally Poland, it could trigger the collective defense principle, which “is at the very heart" of NATO’s founding treaty, the alliance says on its website homepage.

Collective defense means that an attack against one ally is considered as an attack against all allies.

– Josh Meyer

Sen. Bob Menendez: 'Any strike into Poland had to be a mistake'

Sen. Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called on NATO ambassadors in Brussels to immediately examine the situation in Poland.

He added it might not have been intentional by Russia to strike Poland, a NATO ally.

“As we wait for more information on the situation, I have to believe that any strike into Poland had to be a mistake by Russia,” Menendez said in a statement. “If so, Putin should come out very quickly and say so. NATO Ambassadors in Brussels should meet immediately to examine the situation. Article 5 requires us to support our NATO allies.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth: Reports out of Poland 'extremely troubling'

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said she is focused on determining what happened and ensuring the United States coordinates with its NATO ally Poland.

Duckworth said the reports hat two died in Poland, if confirmed, are “extremely troubling” and her heart goes out to the victims, their families and the Polish community around the world.

“Vladimir Putin must be held accountable for his ongoing aggression in Ukraine, as his actions continue to take innocent lives,” Duckworth said. "At this hour, my focus is on ensuring we know all the facts and that our nation does everything we can to immediately coordinate with Poland to determine how we can support our NATO ally.”

– Donovan Slack

'Time for calm and restraint’

Some European officials are expressing condolences on social media but also signaling caution until more is known.

“My thoughts are with #Poland, our close ally and neighbor,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Twitter. “We are monitoring the situation closely and are in contact with our Polish friends and NATO allies.”

“All our solidarity to Poland and the Polish people, and our deepest sympathy to the families of today’s tragic event,” said Iratxe Garcia Perez, member and progressive leader of the European Parliament. “Now it’s time for calm and restraint, but one thing is clear: Russia must stop its war against Ukraine.”

– Donovan Slack

Pentagon spokesman mum on reported missile strike

Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder declined to comment in detail about the reports, saying the Defense Department is investigating the matter and trying to get more information.

“I'm not going to get into hypotheticals or speculate,” Ryder told reporters. “As I mentioned, we have no information right now to corroborate that there has been a missile strike. Again, we're looking into it. As you know, we have a wide variety of means at our disposal to verify information. And so when we have something to provide, we will.”

Asked whether he thought it might be an incident that would trigger NATO Article 5, Ryder said, “Again, as I'm sure you can appreciate, I'm not going to gonna speculate about potential ifs and thens. I'm going to deal with facts. And so let's get the facts and then we'll go from there.”

Ryder did say he believes the U.S. government is confident in its force posture in Poland and the U.S. troops stationed there.

“When it comes to force protection, we always take the safety and security of our troops no matter where they're serving very seriously. And so we're very confident in any force protection measures that we take, whether it be Poland or elsewhere,” Ryder said. “But again, we're not going to get ahead of ourselves here. We're going to get the facts. And when we have more to provide, we will. Thank you.”

Experts seek to tamp down alarm after missile reports

Experts on Tuesday said the missile reports did not come as a surprise.

“Given the ferocity with which Russia has been raining down missiles across Ukraine in recent weeks, this incident, while hardly inevitable, is scarcely surprising considering that Poland adjoins Ukraine,” said Rajan Menon, a specialist at Defense Priorities, a think tank that promotes restraint.

Menon, a researcher at the Saltzman Institute of War and Peace Studies at Columbia University, noted that Lviv, a major city in Ukraine is about 40 miles from the Polish border. He said in a statement that the incident does not mean NATO’s Article 5, the mutual defense clause between members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is automatically invoked. Rather, each member has leeway to “take such actions it deems necessary, including the use of armed force.”

“The Article does not put them on autopilot or rob them of agency,” Menon said. “This does not mean that the Russian missile strike in Poland isn’t a serious incident. It is and brings home in a visceral manner how a prolonged war in Ukraine could lead to an incident which, while it may have been unintended, could nevertheless set a conflict spiral in motion.”

He said the episode underscores why it’s important for the United States and Russia to keep in close contact, no matter how frayed the relationship.

– Donovan Slack

Lawmaker says reports point to need for de-escalation

California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, advised caution.

“We need to find out all the facts most urgently – was this deliberate or was this accidental – before we rush to a judgment,” he told MSNBC on Tuesday.

“I think it vindicates President Biden's approach, Secretary Blinken, and Jake Sullivan’s approach that we need to still have conversations with the Russian counterparts on de-escalating the conflict, ensuring that the conflict doesn't lead to a nuclear war… but you should have no doubt that the United States with Article Five will defend NATO allies. If this turns out to be accidental, then there has to be some consequences still, and we need to make sure that we are doing everything we can to de escalate.”

– Ledge King

Contributing: The Associated Press

