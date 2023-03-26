US investment manager Neuberger Berman eyes more mutual funds in China after raising US$595 million for its first product

3
South China Morning Post
·4 min read

Neuberger Berman is keen to launch more mutual funds in China after raising 4.09 billion yuan (US$595.6 million) from retail investors for its first product, as the US asset manager joins other global firms in targeting the nation's US$3.7 trillion mutual-fund market.

The New York-based company will launch another equity-focused fund in China targeting onshore shares later this year, most likely in the second or third quarter, a senior company executive said, adding that the firm was simultaneously strengthening its investment and research capabilities in the country.

"We are trying to build our mainland unit into a boutique [investment manager] and [initially] launch only a few products to nurture clients," Peter Ru, the Shanghai-based managing director and China fixed-income strategy leader at Neuberger Berman, told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

The firm's focus on China comes as peers like BlackRock, Fidelity and Alliance Bernstein have won approvals for setting up wholly owned mutual-fund entities in the industry's third-largest market after the United States and Europe.

Peter Ru, managing director and China fixed-income strategy leader at Neuberger Berman. Photo: Handout alt=Peter Ru, managing director and China fixed-income strategy leader at Neuberger Berman. Photo: Handout>

International fund managers have been vying for China's fast growing mutual-fund market, which has grown at a compound annual growth rate of about 20 per cent over the past five years, according to Fitch Ratings.

Neuberger's maiden product was the second retail fund launched by a wholly owned foreign investment firm in mainland China, after BlackRock in 2021. Neuberger was the second international asset manager to get a mutual fund licence in China, which it received in November.

Chinese investors subscribed to units worth 4.09 billion yuan in Neuberger's retail bond fund, with 80 per cent allocation for fixed income and 20 per cent for onshore equities.

Such funds have become popular with risk-sensitive retail investors in recent years. Neuberger said the amount raised by its maiden product in China was the year's biggest to date, among the same type of bond-focused funds with mixed investments into equities, citing data from Wind Information.

Neuberger chose a bond-focused fund for its China debut in the hope of generating decent returns that would attract more investors in the world's second-largest economy, Ru said.

Ru and Zhou Ping, head of quantitative investment at the unit, will co-manage the firm's maiden fund.

Wei Xiaoxue, a veteran fund manager with nearly 20 years' experience in China, is expected to manage the next equity fund. Wei joined Neuberger's mainland unit earlier this month as general manager of its equity department and head of research.

Neuberger's team predicted at the end of last year that China's economic recovery was likely to be gradual given domestic and external uncertainties.

"We foresee that the foundation of China's economic recovery is not [going to be] that solid amid various uncertainties," Ru said, referring to the fragile state of the property market as well as external risks ranging from the US Federal Reserve's interest rate increases and geopolitical tensions.

"This year's economic recovery will be gradual, it won't be rapid," Ru said.

In the short- to medium-term, the Wall Street asset manager aims to launch products with specific themes such as environmental, social and governance, and other promising investment trends in China that align with policy directions - including high-end manufacturing, digital economy, new energy and healthcare, the company said.

In the long term, Neuberger has set its goals on getting more licences in other financial segments and gaining a bigger market share on the mainland.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2023. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Sinopec Full-Year Earnings Declinel on Impact From Covid Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinopec earnings fell last year as Covid restrictions pinched fuel demand, while domestic output of oil and gas rose to a record level. Most Read from BloombergGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateUS Mulls More Support for Banks While Giving First Republic TimeCredit Suisse Wouldn’t Have Lasted Another Day, Minister SaysValley National, First Citizens Said to Bid on Silicon ValleyDeSantis’s Bad Week Shows Beating Trump Will Be a Difficult TaskChina Petroleum & Chemical

  • Microsoft threatens to restrict access to Bing's internet-search data to rival companies providing AI-powered online search tools

    Microsoft Corp has threatened to cut off access to its internet-search data, which it licences to rival search engines, if they do not stop using it as the basis for their own artificial intelligence (AI) chat products, according to people familiar with the dispute. The software maker licences the data in its Bing search index - a map of the internet that can be quickly scanned in real time - to other companies that offer web search, such as Apollo Global Management's Yahoo and DuckDuckGo. In Fe

  • Small U.S. banks see record drop in deposits after SVB collapse

    Borrowings at small banks, defined as all but the biggest 25 commercial U.S. banks, increased by $253 billion to a record $669.6 billion, the Fed's weekly data showed. "As a result, small banks had $97 billion more in cash on hand at the end of the week, suggesting that some of the borrowing was to build war chests as a precautionary measure in case depositors asked to redeem their money," Capital Economics' analyst Paul Ashworth wrote. SVB collapsed after it was unable to meet a swift and massive run by depositors who took out tens of billions of dollars in a matter of hours.

  • Beijing sets up formal ties with Honduras in yet another diplomatic blow for Taiwan

    Beijing announced formal ties with Honduras on Sunday - hours after the Central American nation officially cut decades-old ties with Taiwan - notching up yet another diplomatic victory amid rising cross-strait tensions. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Honduran counterpart Eduardo Enrique Reina signed a joint communique on Sunday to establish formal ties, state media reported. "As an important nation in Central America, the government of Honduras has chosen to stand with 181 countries i

  • As Congress digs into banking woes, lawmakers should ask if banks are tightening credit

    House and Senate panels set to grill U.S. bank regulators.

  • Africa in Business: from Harris to hydrogen

    STORY: Here's what's been making the business headlines in sub-Saharan Africa this week.1. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris starts a week-long African trip at the weekend during which she will discuss the best ways for the international community to address debt challenges faces by Ghana and Zambia.American officials said Harris - the latest senior U.S. figure to take part in a diplomatic charm offensive on the continent - would also discuss China's engagement in technology and economic issues in Africa that concern the United States.2. Africa-focused oil and gas producer Savannah Energy said on Friday (March 24) that it will pursue all its legal rights after Chad's government moved to nationalize its upstream assets in the country.In December, Exxon Mobil closed a sale to London-listed Savannah of its 40% stake in the Doba Oil Project, comprising seven producing oilfields, in a $407m deal - but the Chadian government challenged the agreement.3. Kenya's government is close to approving a restructuring plan for Kenya Airways, its CEO has said.That plan replaces one introduced by the previous administration under President Uhuru Kenyatta, which would eventually have seen the state take over $800 million of the airline's debt.Kenyatta's successor William Ruto has said he will cut borrowing and called into question the government's participation in Kenya Airways.4. South African lender Absa Group said on Friday that it's aiming for net zero by 2050 by curtailing lending to coal, oil and gas projects and increasing its exposure to renewables.South African banks - among the biggest on the continent - have come under fire from activists and environmentalists for continuing to fund fossil fuel projects, in contrast with many of their global peers.5. And finally, France's HDF Energy is to develop Zimbabwe's first green hydrogen power plant, it said in a joint statement with the country's state-owned electricity distributor on Thursday (March 23).The countries signed a memorandum of understanding, worth £300m, for the plant which will use renewable energy to produce hydrogen with the aim of providing electricity for 220,000 people.

  • TikTok hearing "could not have gone any worse" for app, FCC commissioner says

    "I've never seen anything like that," Brendan Carr said on "CBS Mornings."

  • Jon Stewart grills Gavin Newsom on California prison reform: ‘We have a public that demands certainty’

    Talk show host Jon Stewart grilled California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on his plans to reform the state’s most notorious prison into a rehabilitation center in a new interview released on Friday. Newsom announced his plans last week to transform San Quentin State Prison into the “most innovative rehabilitation facility” in the country, drawing inspiration…

  • Missile kills three in Ukraine shelter - officials

    STORY: Video released by Donetsk region police showed rescuers helping a man in the remains of a damaged building.Reuters was not able to independently verify the date it was filmed and the location of the footage.The invincibility point that was hit overnight in the city of Kostiantynivka in the eastern Donetsk region was one of many such shelters created by authorities across Ukraine to provide access to electricity, heating, water and other basic services.Four other civilians were also killed during the night, local officials said. The dead included two people killed in heavy Russian shelling of the Sumy region on northern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said.

  • Second US base hit in Syria following retaliatory strikes

    Rockets hit another U.S. base in Syria on Friday following a U.S. strike on facilities controlled by Iranian-backed militia groups. The rocket attacks fired at the Green Village base, located in the Al-Omar gas field of northeastern Syria, caused no casualties, according to Maj. John Moore, a spokesperson for U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). Washington launched…

  • The Spring Homebuying Season Is Supposed to be Busy. So Where Are the Listings?

    Mortgage rates in recent weeks have pulled back, but are still well above year-ago levels—not to mention the historic lows set earlier in the pandemic. The volume of home purchase loan applications measured by the Mortgage Bankers Association has improved for three weeks in a row, but pales in comparison to the same period last year. Put simply: “The housing market is in a weird spot,” Peter Boockvar, an economist and Bleakley Financial Group chief investment officer, wrote in a Thursday email to clients.

  • Indian Government Hasn’t Intervened in Adani Crisis, Sanyal Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The administration of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn’t intervened in the Adani Group’s tussle with a US short seller that caused a rout in the company’s shares, said Sanjeev Sanyal, an economic adviser to the premier. Most Read from BloombergGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateUS Mulls More Support for Banks While Giving First Republic TimeCredit Suisse Wouldn’t Have Lasted Another Day, Minister SaysValley National, First Citizens Said to Bid on Silicon Valley

  • Many rural Idaho counties don’t have private schools. What vouchers would mean for them

    Education savings accounts and vouchers “siphon dollars away from the rural schools to pay for students mostly in urban areas.”

  • 13 Best Long Term Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we take a look at 13 best long term dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to see more best long term dividend stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Best Long Term Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. The best ideal dividend stock would have strong free cash flow that […]

  • Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin accused of holding Belarus as 'nuclear hostage'

    Russia has taken Belarus as a "nuclear hostage", Kyiv said on Sunday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he would be stationing tactical nuclear weapons there. "The Kremlin took Belarus as a nuclear hostage," Oleksiy Danilov, head of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, said, adding that it was "a step towards the internal destabilisation of the country". Strongman Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power in Belarus for almost 30 years, is a key Putin ally. On Saturda

  • India’s Opposition Party Says Rahul Gandhi’s Conviction Is 'Flimsy and Cooked Up'

    Rahul Gandhi was expelled from Parliament after being criminally convicted of defamation. In an exclusive statement to TIME, a Congress spokesperson called the charges a "plain vendetta."

  • Companies say Elon Musk's plan to charge $1,000 for month for Twitter checkmarks is 'outlandish' and makes them 'meaningless'

    Twitter is under fire for plans to make organizations pay large sums to be verified. One company cofounder said it makes the checkmark "meaningless."

  • Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Heartland Financial (HTLF) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Joey Hauser confirms he’s done at MSU, Tyson Walker implies he may be returning

    Joey Hauser is done at MSU but could Tyson Walker be returning for another season as a Spartan?

  • Minnesota nuclear plant shuts down for leak; residents worry

    A Minnesota utility began shutting down a nuclear power plant near Minneapolis on Friday after discovering water containing a low level of radioactive material was leaking from a pipe for the second time. While the utility and health officials say it is not dangerous, the issue has prompted concerns among nearby residents and raised questions about aging pipelines. Xcel Energy discovered in November that about 400,000 gallons (1.5 million liters) of water containing tritium had leaked.