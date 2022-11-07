US investors put $1bn into London office blocks and shops despite political turmoil

London skyline - Victoria Jones/PA

A slump in the pound has seen US investors put almost $1bn into London commercial property in recent months even as other international investors take flight.

American investors spent $929m (£809m) on commercial property such as offices, shops and warehouses in the capital between July and September, according to data compiled by Savills. That was almost double the $479m invested by US businesses in the second quarter.

The rise came despite a sharp fall in investment originating from Hong Kong, Singapore, and Germany, all three of which have historically been top 10 investors in London commercial property.

The Bank of England said in its quarterly Monetary Policy report published last week there had been a “significant decline in investor demand” due to “rising borrowing costs and increased uncertainty”.

Britain plunged into political turmoil in recent months, which has led to cooling interest from overseas investors. The third quarter began with Boris Johnson resigning as Prime Minister and concluded with Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget.

Ms Truss’s budget hastened an ongoing decline in the pound against the dollar. Sterling has fallen 15pc against the US currency since the start of the year as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates faster than the Bank of England.

“Given the devaluation of the pound, the UK looks particularly compelling for US dollar denominated investors”, said Rasheed Hassan, head of global cross-border investment at Savills.

He added: “Currency is seldom the sole driver for investment.”

The biggest US deal in the period came with the completion of American private equity firm Bain Capital's $226m purchase of office block 60 Sloane Avenue from the Vatican.

The Catholic city state lost over $100m on the sale and is currently involved in a fraud trial centred around its original investment in the building.

Other notable deals include Californian real estate company Prologis buying warehouses on the outskirts of London for $145m from Schroders and the $97m purchase of Westlands industrial estate by BlackStone-backed St Modwen.

Overall, investment in Greater London commercial property rose from $1.7bn in the second quarter of 2022 to $2.9bn in the third.

However, the most recent quarterly total was well below the $4.4bn invested in the same period last year.