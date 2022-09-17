As US IPO Market Languishes, Listings Head East to Booming China

Julia Fioretti, Filipe Pacheco and Pei Li
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The epicenter of global initial public offering activity has shifted east to China as waves of volatility and slumping stock markets have sent virtually all sizable listings in the US into limbo.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Stock listings in Asia have raised $104 billion this year, accounting for a record 68% of global volume, data compiled by Bloomberg show. By contrast, US IPOs represent just 14% of the $153 billion fetched globally, the lowest ever for what has traditionally been the busiest listings market in the world.

The strong Asian showing is mostly down to Chinese IPOs, which have continued to come thick and fast even as rising interest rates and the prospect of a recession put a lid on first-time share sales in most major markets. Of the 10 largest listings globally this year, six were from Chinese companies either on mainland exchanges -- the so-called A-share market -- or in Hong Kong, the data show.

“In 2022, as the world deals with inflation and global tensions, the IPO epicenter in terms of volume has shifted east,” said James Wang, co-head of ECM at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, in Asia ex-Japan. “The continuity of such appears sustainable for the time being given some sizable Hong Kong IPOs are lined up to potentially test markets before year end.”

In the US, which accounted for more than half of last year’s record $657 billion of IPO proceeds, the market has come to a sudden halt as inflation fears and heightened volatility keep valuations depressed and cause investors to steer clear of the high-growth companies that typically dominate IPO activity.

The unwelcoming market conditions have forced highly anticipated listings like Mobileye NV and Chobani Inc. to be pushed back or scrapped altogether. Until this week, there had been just one billion-dollar plus offering in New York this year, that of private equity firm TPG Inc. In Asia there have been 12, while the Middle East has had four.

“We’re getting into the kind of market where people are just saying there’s capitulation,” said David Ethridge, US IPO services leader at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. “It’s happening right now. They’re busy people and maybe they don’t want to fight at the board level about getting the process started when we’re not hearing anything good about IPOs.”

Leaving New York

The delayed US deals are compounding a void that was already being created by an exodus of IPO candidates based in China. Just $636 million has been raised in New York by companies from China or Hong Kong, compared to almost $16 billion a year ago.

The slowdown in US IPOs by Chinese firms follows a run of delistings as Beijing and Washington worked to hash out an agreement on letting US regulators inspect Chinese companies’ audits, failing which they risked being kicked off American exchanges.

That prospect of forced delisting, as well as deteriorating Sino-US relations, prompted US-traded Chinese companies to raise tens of billions of dollars through so-called homecoming share sales in either Hong Kong or mainland exchanges in recent years. Higher valuations back home were another draw for them.

“The A-share market is somehow immune to the global volatility,” said Zili Guo, co-head of Asia equity capital markets at UBS Group AG. “It’s largely a domestic market, and mostly driven by domestic money. The market condition in the A-share market is relatively stable and, compared to the volatility we have seen in global markets, it can still print deals consistently.”

This year, some of Asia’s biggest listings were by companies that have been booted out of New York. China Mobile Ltd. and CNOOC Ltd. fetched a combined $14 billion between them through their Shanghai share sales.

And there are signs of activity in Hong Kong, which had a slow first half. Chinese battery maker CALB Co. is gauging demand for a potential $2 billion IPO in the city, while electric-vehicle maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Technologies is looking to start taking investor orders for a $1 billion offering next week, Bloomberg News reported.

Europe Calling

Even with a preliminary agreement on the auditing issue in the US, there are doubts that the flow of Chinese companies to New York -- they have raised $122 billion since the start of the century -- will return to previous levels given ongoing tensions and increasing alternatives.

“Chinese issuers now have more options when they want offshore funding,” said Mandy Zhu, head of China, global banking at UBS. “Apart from the traditional HK and US listings, they can do an A-share IPO first.” Following that, the companies could tap European exchanges through a stock link between China and Europe, she said.

Indeed, Europe is becoming a more appealing listing venue for Chinese firms than the US. Some $2.3 billion has been raised by mainland firms in Europe this year through the newly expanded stock link between China and exchanges in Germany, Switzerland and the UK, helping prop up dire listing volumes in the continent.

There is, of course, a mammoth deal around the corner in Europe, which could double the region’s current IPO proceeds of $9.8 billion in one fell swoop. Porsche AG could kick off an offering as soon as next week that values the iconic sports-car maker at as much as 85 billion euros ($85 billion), Bloomberg News has reported.

And there are green shoots in the US as well. American International Group Inc.’s life and retirement unit raised $1.68 billion this week in the biggest US IPO this year after pricing its shares at the bottom of a marketed range. It’s being closely watched as a harbinger of better days to come, although it ended its first day of trading below the issue price.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • BondBloxx Adds 8 Target Duration ETFs

    The funds are the first to focus on specific intervals of time.

  • Michigan high school football: River Rouge passes by Orchard Lake St. Mary's, 28-0

    River Rouge proved too tough for Orchard Lake St. Mary's, 28-0, in the Week 4 matchup on Friday in Orchard Lake.

  • Short-Term Bonds Yield 4%. Why They Could Beat Cash.

    A rising interest-rate environment typically pressures bond prices, which move inversely to yields. But this could be a good entry point for short-term bonds.

  • ByteDance to Buy Back $3 Billion in Shares After IPO Stalls

    (Bloomberg) -- ByteDance Ltd. is offering to buy back as much as $3 billion of its own shares from investors at a valuation of about $300 billion, giving existing backers a way to cash out after plans for an initial public offering stalled.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniPatagonia Billionaire Who Gave Up Company Skirts $700 Million Tax HitGermany Tightens Control Over Industry With Russian Oil GrabPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Sh

  • Hedge Funder Dalio: Economy and Stocks Set for Big Drop

    While Bridgewater's Ray Dalio sees inflation dropping from current levels, he expects it to remain high, with bond yields rising.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy thanks Nike for leaving Russia market

    Nike officials were not immediately available for comment. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.” Nike told Reuters on June 23 that it was making a full exit from Russia, after saying in March it would temporarily suspend operations at all its Nike-owned and -operated stores in Russia in response to Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

  • Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade

    A rollback in globlization and easy monetary policy will hit the stock market, said the former lead portfolio manager for George Soros' Quantum Fund.

  • Almost 100 Facebook janitors laid off as Silicon Valley service-worker cuts continue

    Nearly 100 Facebook janitors were laid off from the tech giant's California offices Friday, two months after being told their jobs would be safe.

  • Wall Street's 'fear gauge' creeps higher as stock sell-off deepens

    Investors' anxiety about stock market turbulence is fast approaching levels associated with heightened fear as the S&P 500 looks set to wrap up its worst weekly showing in three months. The Cboe Volatility Index - which is known as “Wall Street's fear gauge” and which measures the expectation of stock market volatility as expressed by options prices - was up 1.38 points to 27.65, after hitting a two-month high of 28.45. VIX readings above 20 are generally associated with an elevated sense of investor anxiety about the near-term outlook for stocks, while readings north of 30 or 35 point to acute fear and have been accompanied by steep losses in stocks.

  • Is Disinflation Worse Than Inflation?

    Disinflation occurs when the rate of inflation decelerates. During disinflation, wages and prices continue to increase, but the speed of the increase is slower than it was previously. Disinflation is distinct from deflation, which happens when broad measures of wages … Continue reading → The post What Is Disinflation? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Crispr Gene-Editing Drugs Show Promise in Preliminary Study

    Intellia Therapeutics said two of its experimental Crispr treatments produced positive results in early-stage trials.

  • FedEx stock tanks after company withdraws outlook, says year is about to get worse

    FedEx Corp. stock drops more than 16% Thursday after the logistics company pulled its outlook for the year and called for significantly lower quarterly profit and lower revenue than Wall Street expects.

  • FedEx’s warning is a ‘black mark’ on CEO Raj Subramaniam, strategist says

    Argus Director of Portfolio Strategy John Eade joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss FedEx's dire profit warning and how it affects the CEO's reputation as chief executive.

  • Facebook stock falls to yet another ignominious level

    Facebook was a member of the exclusive $1 trillion club a year ago, but it's fallen a long way since then.

  • Top 5 Insurance Stocks to Play a Higher Interest Rate Regime

    We have narrowed our search to five insurers that have strong growth potential for the rest of 2022. These are: BRK.B, WRB, UNM, ACGL and RE.

  • Ethereum Miners Are Quickly Dying Less Than 24 Hours After the Merge

    Now-redundant, Ethereum miners are flocking to other proof-of-work (PoW) tokens after the network switched to the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.

  • Fed’s 75-or-100 Choice Keeps Traders Guessing as Decision Nears

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials could find reasons for raising rates by a full percentage point next week if they decide to look hard enough, though the base case still looks like 75 basis points.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Putin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionAdobe Tumbles After Deal to Buy Figma for About $20 BillionPutin’s Options Narrow Afte

  • China raises holdings of Treasuries in July, Japan cuts holdings -Treasury data

    China increased its holdings of Treasuries in July for the first time in eight months, while Japan reduced its U.S. government debt load, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Friday. China's stash of Treasuries rose to $970 billion in July, from $967.8 billion in June, which was the lowest since May 2010 when it had $843.7 billion. Japan, on the other hand, reduced its Treasury debt holdings to $1.234 trillion in July from $1.236 trillion the previous month.

  • Lithuanian minister says Taiwan office a 'very important step'

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -The opening of the Lithuanian trade office in Taiwan is a "very important step" for both democracies and the two are on a good track for economic cooperation, a visiting vice minister from the Baltic state said on Friday. China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania and pressured multinationals to sever links with the nation of 2.8 million people after it allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in Vilnius. The corresponding office in Taipei will begin operations "in the nearest future", Lithuania's Ministry of Economy and Innovation said on Friday, though Taiwan's Foreign Ministry says it is already effectively in operation.

  • 1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street

    Among six popular stock-split stocks in 2022 -- Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, DexCom, Shopify, and Palo Alto Networks -- is one company that a select Wall Street analyst believes will plummet.