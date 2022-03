Reuters Videos

STORY: On February 8, Russia repeated its accusation of several years that the United States is working with Ukrainian laboratories to develop biological weapons.Like many other countries, Ukraine has public health laboratories researching how to mitigate the threats of dangerous diseases affecting both animals and humans. Its laboratories have received support from the United States, European Union and World Health Organization.Referring to claims by U.S. officials that Russia had sought military assistance in Ukraine from China, Stoltenberg called on Beijing not to provide such help to Moscow.“China has an obligation as a member of the U.N. Security Council to actually support and uphold international law," the former Norwegian Prime minister told a news conference.Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation".