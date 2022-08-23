US, Iran inch closer to nuke deal but high hurdles remain

FILE - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks in a news briefing at the Saadabad Palace in Tehran, Iran, on June 11, 2022. Iran said Tuesday, Aug. 16, it submitted a “written response” to what has been described as a final roadmap to restore its tattered nuclear deal with world powers. Raisi has repeatedly tried to blame Washington for the delay in reaching an accord. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MATTHEW LEE and AAMER MADHANI
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    President of the United States since 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is expected to weigh in this week on Iran’s latest offer to resume its compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but neither side is offering a definitive path to revive the agreement, which has been on life-support since former President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018.

U.S. officials say they expect to respond to Iran’s comments on a European draft proposal by Wednesday, after which another round of negotiations in Vienna to finalize the details of a potential deal will likely be needed. New developments, including stepped-up public messaging campaigns by both Tehran and Washington, suggest that an agreement could be near.

Despite the forward movement, numerous hurdles remain. And key sticking points could still unravel efforts to bring back the 2015 deal under which Iran received billions of dollars in sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program intended to prevent it from developing an atomic weapon.

Even U.S. supporters of an agreement are no longer referring to the “longer and stronger” deal that they had initially set out to win when indirect negotiations with Iran began last spring. And, on the Iranian side, demands for greater U.S. sanctions relief than the administration appears willing or able to promise could undercut the push to revive the agreement.

In Washington, the Biden administration faces considerable political opposition to returning to the 2015 deal from both Democrats and Republicans in Congress who remain unconvinced that it is in U.S. national security interests.

The recent indictment of an Iranian for plotting to murder Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton and the attack by an apparent Iran sympathizer on the author Salman Rushdie have further contributed to doubts that Iran can be trusted.

The latest draft does not include Tehran’s demand that the U.S. lift the terrorism designation of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps, and Iran has stepped back from a demand that the International Atomic Energy Agency close its investigation into unexplained traces of uranium at three undeclared sites, according to a senior administration official who requested anonymity to discuss ongoing efforts to resurrect the deal.

But, rescinding the terrorism designation imposed by Trump was never a realistic demand. Not only does it fall outside the scope of the nuclear deal, it was made virtually impossible since the Bolton plot indictment, ongoing Iranian threats to other former U.S. officials, and the Rushdie attack.

And, while Iran may have agreed to a mechanism to eventually return to the deal without the IAEA investigation being closed up front, it has said that its actual compliance with an agreement remains contingent on getting a clean bill of health from the agency.

The senior administration official said a “deal is closer than it was two weeks ago,” but cautioned that the outcome remains uncertain "as some gaps remain.”

And, Iranian officials on Tuesday bristled at the suggestion that they’ve stepped back from their demands to re-enter the deal.

Seyed Mohammad Marandi, an Iranian adviser to the indirect talks in Vienna, took to Twitter on Tuesday to assert that removing the IRGC from the State Department’s foreign terrorism list was never a precondition and insisted that “no deal will be implemented before the IAEA Board of Directors PERMANENTLY closes the false accusations file.”

Meanwhile, America's top ally in the Middle East, Israel, has become increasingly alarmed at the apparent movement toward a deal. Israel’s alternate prime minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday called on the Biden administration to resist forging ahead with a deal with the Iranians.

“I call on President Biden and the American administration to refrain, even now at this last minute, from signing the agreement with Iran,” Bennett said in a statement.

He noted that Israel is not party to the 2015 agreement signed by the five permanent members of the United Nations Security — the U.S., the United Kingdom, Russia, France, and China as well as Germany — but that Israel would be directly affected and reserved all rights to its self-defense.

“One way or another, the State of Israel is not a party to the agreement," Bennett said. "Israel is not committed to any of the restrictions stemming from the agreement and will utilize all available tools to prevent the Iranian nuclear program from advancing.”

At the direction of current Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Israel's national security adviser Eyal Hulata is in Washington this week for talks with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and possibly Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. Iran’s nuclear program will be at the center of those talks.

The White House insists that the terms under discussion include the key underpinnings of the 2015 deal. The U.S. would lift hundreds of sanctions the Trump administration re-imposed when it withdrew from the deal in 2018. And Iran would roll back its nuclear program to the limits set by the original nuclear deal, including caps on enrichment, how much material it can stockpile and the operation of advanced centrifuges needed to enrich.

However, it remains unclear what exactly would happen to Iran's current stockpile of highly enriched uranium and what it would be required to do with the advanced centrifuges it has been spinning. The White House has said both would be “removed” but has not offered details.

As of the last public count, Iran has a stockpile of some 3,800 kilograms (8,370 pounds) of enriched uranium. Under the deal, Tehran could enrich uranium to 3.67% purity, while maintaining a stockpile of uranium of 300 kilograms (660 pounds) under constant scrutiny of surveillance cameras and international inspectors.

In terms of sanctions relief, Iran has been demanding that the administration pledge that a future president not be allowed to re-impose the lifted penalties as Trump did and promise that Congress will repeal statutory sanctions legislation passed initially to force Iran back to the negotiating table. The administration is in no position to guarantee either.

“Reports that we have accepted or are considering new concessions to Iran as part of reentering the 2015 nuclear deal are categorically false,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said.

Associated Press writer Josef Federman in Jerusalem contributed reporting.

Recommended Stories

  • Who is NY Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney? He’s got support of Bill Clinton, Pelosi

    When NY's district map was redrawn, Maloney decided to run in the 17th Congressional District. He faces a primary challenge from Alessandra Biaggi.

  • Biden approval rises to 41%, highest since early June, Reuters/Ipsos finds

    U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating rose this week to its highest level since early June, following a series of legislative wins for his Democratic Party, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday. The two-day national poll found that 41% of Americans approve of Biden's job performance. Biden's lowest ratings of 36% - in four weekly polls in May, June and July - rivaled the lows of his predecessor, Donald Trump, whose popularity bottomed out at 33% in December 2017.

  • Turkey's Erdogan vows continued support for Palestinians

    Turkey’s reconciliation efforts with Israel will in no way diminish Ankara’s support for the cause of the Palestinians, the Turkish leader said Tuesday. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the comments during a visit by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The Palestinian leader arrived in Ankara just one week after Turkey and Israel announced their decision to restore full diplomatic relations and reappoint ambassadors for the first time since 2018.

  • Iran deal talks, student loans, Powell: 3 stories in politics to watch this week

    This week in politics, Yahoo Finance will be watching whether the U.S. revives a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and whether the Biden administration extends a payment pause for student loans. We'll also be Fed officials at Jackson Hole.

  • Biden administration forecasts $1.03T deficit, down $400B

    The Biden administration is forecasting that this year’s budget deficit will be nearly $400 billion lower than it estimated back in March, due in part to stronger than expected revenues, reduced spending, and an economy that has recovered all of the jobs lost during the multi-year pandemic. In full, this year's deficit will decline by $1.7 trillion, representing the single largest decline in the federal deficit in American history, the Office of Management and Budget says. Despite the gains, the administration said Tuesday that it is forecasting a deficit of $1.03 trillion for the budget year that ends Sept. 30.

  • Burial sites of ancient Peruvian civilization found

    STORY: Location: Ancash, PeruThis burial site belongs to an ancient civilization dating between the 7th and 12th century ADIt was discovered by Polish archaeologists[Milosz Giersz, Archaeologist]"We found this unique burial gallery where seven new burials were located, including, in this place, the burial site of an important man found at this site."The discovery provides evidence that the Wari culture expanded from the country's south to the northIt also reveals the existence of an elite class of artisans dedicated to manufacturing pieces of great ornamental value[Patrycja Przadka-Giersz, Archaeologist]"The latest find in the Castillo Huarmey tells us a lot about the elites in the Wari period, especially about craftsmanship and the masters of several very narrow specialties, as in this case, the master basket maker who was found with almost all his tools and raw materials that he worked with during his life."The Wari people made their capital near modern-day Ayacucho

  • Increased anti-Semitic rhetoric targeted toward Palm Beach judge magistrate in Trump case

    The Anti-Defamation League's Florida office reports a rise in strident anti-Semitic rhetoric directed at U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart.

  • Palestinians welcome Turkey-Israel normalisation, Ankara says

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey said on Tuesday that Palestinian authorities, including different political factions, welcome the normalisation of ties between Turkey and Israel and that they want the dialogue to continue. Last week, Turkey and Israel said they would re-appoint ambassadors, four years after they were expelled over the killing of 60 Palestinians by Israeli forces during protests. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said rapprochement in Ankara's relations with Israel would not diminish Turkey's support for the Palestinian cause.

  • How Rich Are President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and the Wealthiest US Politicians?

    While politicians in the U.S. tend to earn substantial salaries, it's usually not indicative of their true wealth. In addition to those government paychecks, politicians tend to accrue substantial...

  • Revived Iran Deal Would Need a Congressional Vote, Lawmaker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A senior House Republican demanded that Congress be given a chance to review any agreement to revive the Iran nuclear deal, as the US prepares its position on what a top European Union official called Iran’s “reasonable response” to the bloc’s latest proposal.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaHome Sellers Are

  • Iranian concessions could pave the way to revived nuclear deal: report

    Iran dropped some of its demands in negotiations over reviving the Obama-era nuclear deal, potentially paving the way for the renewed agreement sought by President Biden.

  • McConnell pushes back on fears about democracy

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday dismissed concerns about threats to democracy shortly after new polling showed that Americans are worried about the issue. “I think we have a very solid democracy. I don’t think of the things that we need to worry about, I wouldn’t be worried about that one,” McConnell told…

  • R&B Hall of Fame headed to small Mississippi Delta town

    A small town in the Mississippi Delta that has ties to the civil rights movement will soon be home to the National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame. Project planners hope to finish building the facility in the town of Marks in two or three years, Velma Wilson, director of economic tourism and development for Quitman County, told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Marks is the county seat of Quitman County and has a population of fewer than 2,000 people.

  • Elon Musk's Neuralink will show brain implant progress at a Halloween show-and-tell

    Neuralink will show off its progress in brain implant tech at a Halloween event.

  • Kevin Durant’s return to Brooklyn makes him an MVP favorite. Here’s why we’re not sold on that bet.

    A second MVP for KD?

  • Japan Lawmakers Join US in Defying China With Taiwan Visit

    (Bloomberg) -- A delegation of Japanese lawmakers and a US state governor are making overlapping trips to Taiwan, pushing back against Chinese efforts to isolate the island after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit earlier this month. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCovid I

  • The latest rates for those looking to refinance their student loans

    Average student loan refinancing rates for 10-year fixed-rate loans increased minimally to 5.84% compared to a week prior, according to the latest rates from Credible for those who prequalified on its marketplace for the week ending August 22. With Americans accruing upwards of $1.7 trillion dollars in student loan debt, it’s not surprising that many borrowers are interested in refinancing their student loans. While it may seem like a no-brainer,  refinancing a student loan isn’t necessarily as easy as it seems.

  • Warning Russia could do something 'particularly ugly' this week amid Ukraine independence day

    President Zelenskyy said: 'We must be aware that this week Russia may do something particularly disgusting, particularly cruel, such is the enemy of ours.'

  • Oil jumps nearly 4% on possible OPEC+ supply tightening

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices surged by nearly 4% on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia floated the idea of OPEC+ output cuts to support prices in the case of returning Iranian crude and with the prospect of a drop in U.S. inventories. The Saudi energy minister said OPEC+ had the means to deal with challenges including cutting production, state news agency SPA said on Monday, citing comments Abdulaziz bin Salman made to Bloomberg.

  • Paul Pelosi sentenced to 5 days in jail and 3 years of probation in DUI charges

    On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation. Paul Pelosi was involved in a crash in California's Wine Country in May.