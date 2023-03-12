US, Iran reach agreement on prisoner swap, Iran claims

US, Iran reach agreement on prisoner swap, Iran claims
Anders Hagstrom
·2 min read

The U.S. and Iran have come to an agreement to exchange prisoners in the near future, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Sunday.

Amiradbollahian made the announcement during a Sunday appearance on Iranian state television, though the U.S. has yet to confirm a swap. The State Department soon rejected the official's claim, however, saying reporters of an agreement were a "cruel lie."

"Regarding the issue of prisoner swaps between Iran and the U.S. we have reached an agreement in the recent days and if everything goes well on the U.S. side, I think we will witness a prisoner exchange in a short period," Amirabdollahian said.

"On our part everything is ready, while the U.S. is currently working on the final technical coordination," he added.

US INTEL COMMUNITY WARNS OF 'COMPLEX' THREATS FROM CHINA, RUSSIA, NORTH KOREA

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian says the U.S. and Iran have reached a prisoner exchange agreement.
Tony Blinken
The U.S. State Department has not confirmed Iranian reports that a prison exchange agreement has been reached.

Several U.S. citizens are currently held in Iranian custody, with charges including spying and cooperating with the U.S. government. The prisoners include Iranian-American businessmen Siamak Namazi and Emad Sharghi, as well as environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, who holds Iranian, American and British citizenship.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

For years, Tehran has sought the release of more than a dozen Iranians in the United States, including seven Iranian-American dual nationals, two Iranians with permanent U.S. residency and four Iranian citizens with no legal status in the United States.

Amiradbollahian did not elaborate on details of his supposed agreement. U.S. officials say no deal has been made, though they are committed to seeking the release of Americans held in Iran.

Such an exchange would be the first high-profile prisoner swap since the U.S. traded a world-class arms dealer in exchange for WNBA Star Brittney Griner in a December deal with Russia.

BRITTNEY GRINER'S LEGAL TEAM MET WITH WNBA STAR AT RUSSIAN PENAL COLONY: 'DOING AS WELL AS COULD BE EXPECTED'

Griner had been held in Russian custody for months after law enforcement discovered cannabis in her possession.

Reuters contributed to this report.

