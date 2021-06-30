US and Iran show no move to put nuclear deal back on track

EDITH M. LEDERER
·4 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations, European Union and many Security Council members urged the United States and Iran on Wednesday to quickly put the 2015 nuclear deal aimed at reining in Tehran’s nuclear program back on track, but neither side showed any sign of movement toward an agreement.

During six rounds of talks in Vienna, the six countries that remain parties to the agreement -- Russia, China, Germany, France, Britain and Iran -- have been trying to resolve major outstanding issues on how the United States can rejoin. Then-President Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement in 2018, but President Joe Biden repudiated his predecessor and said the U.S. wants to return to the pact.

After the latest Vienna talks June 20, the EU official who coordinated the meeting, Enrique Mora, told reporters: “We are closer to a deal, but we are not there.” Top Russian representative Mikhail Ukyanov said that “the time has come for political decisions” ahead of what is supposed to be a final round of negotiations.

But in the Security Council on Wednesday, diplomats from Iran and the United States took tough stands, giving no hint of compromise during a meeting on implementation of the 2015 council resolution that endorsed the nuclear agreement.

The 2015 accord is aimed at preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons, which Tehran denies it is seeking. Under its provisions, U.N. sanctions that severely affected the oil-rich nation’s economy were lifted, but Trump re-imposed those sanctions unilaterally and added tougher ones when the U.S. pulled out of the pact.

Iranian Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi strongly criticized the continuing impact of U.S. sanctions, saying they were also affecting the country's efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nothing has changed except the verbal declaration of the United States of its intention to return to compliance" with the agreement, he told the council. “In reality, until this very moment, the maximum pressure policy and the draconian sanctions against our people still continue.”

He said Iran has paid “a heavy price” to preserve the deal and remains committed to it “as long as other parties put an end, completely and without any precondition or further delay, to their bullying policies.”

Ravanchi said that “it is high time” for the United States and the three European parties to the agreement to make “difficult decisions” to return to full compliance.

U.S. deputy ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis told council members that “the last few rounds of discussions in Vienna have helped to crystallize the choices that need to be made by Iran and by the United States in order achieve a mutual return to compliance."

“The United States is committed to ensuring Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon, and we believe diplomacy, in coordination with our allies and regional partners, is the best path to achieve that goal,” he said.

But DeLaurentis said recent reports by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the International Atomic Energy Agency make clear that Iran is escalating its nuclear program beyond the agreement's limits, both in numbers and types of centrifuges, quantities and levels of uranium enrichment up to 60%, and producing uranium metal.

“We urge Iran to refrain from taking further escalatory steps and to return to full implementation" of the agreement's provisions, "including those related to IAEA verification, monitoring, and implementation of the additional protocol,” DeLaurentis said.

Ravanchi said all Iran's steps are allowed under the deal because the U.S. violated the agreement, and reiterated that they are reversible.

A key provision in the 2015 Security Council resolution endorsing the agreement calls on Iran “not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons” — but it does not explicitly demand that Tehran do so.

Iran launched ballistic missiles and tested a space vehicle early this year, which sparked complaints from France, Britain, Germany and Israel, backed by the U.S. But Russia and Iran insisted they did not violate the agreement.

U.N. political chief Rosemary DiCarlo told the council that diplomatic efforts in Vienna “offer a critical opportunity” for the U.S. and Iran to return fully to the deal.

She echoed Guterres’ appeal to the U.S. to lift or waive sanctions and extend waivers on oil trade with Iran. She called on Iran to refrain from further escalation, return to full implementation of the deal, and resume an agreement with the IAEA to monitor and verify its nuclear activities that expired June 24.

Calling this “a defining moment," DiCarlo said it is “critical for all parties to seize this opportunity" to put the agreement back on track.

EU Ambassador Olof Skoog warned that “what might be possible still today may prove impossible in the near future.”

“We have a limited diplomatic window ahead of us that we should not miss," he told the council.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In Iraq, an old U.S. foe is stronger than ever

    February 2021: thousands of militiamen loyal to Shi’ite Muslim cleric Muqtada al-Sadr take to the streets of Baghdad and cities in southern Iraq. It’s their biggest show of force since the mid-2000s, when Sadr’s followers battled the U.S. occupation.Now, the Sadrists are also preparing for a political show of force – one that could make them the biggest winner in October’s election.Sadr himself quit politics in 2014, fearing his reputation would be hurt by association with a corrupt ruling class. But Sadrist politician Hakem Zamili says even the top job in government is now within reach for his movement."The Sadrist movement started with 15 seats (in Parliament), then it got 30 seats, now it has 44 seats. Signs of popularity of the Sadrist movement started to rise, because it is close to the people, to the citizen.""The Sadrist movement is not claiming elections, or hasn’t before, because previously, we were far from aiming for the Prime Minister’s position. Now, if the candidate is not from the Sadrist movement itself, it will be a candidate supported by the Sadrist movement."This growing influence could pose problems for the United States and Iran. Sadr accuses both of meddling in Iraq. According to more than a dozen government officials and lawmakers who spoke to Reuters, the Sadrists already hold senior jobs within the interior, defense and communications ministries. They also have key appointments in state oil, electricity and transport bodies and state-owned banks.On the streets, Sadr’s appeal goes way beyond bastions like Baghdad’s sprawling Sadr City. His movement is there to help all Iraqis, says close aide Hazem Al-Aaraji."We do not discriminate between a Sadrist and a non-Sadrist. We help any person who needs assistance. Depending on our capabilities, we give more, or less. For instance, during the month of Ramadan, we had a campaign for the families of martyrs, of injured people or families in need, we brought them aid parcels. We do not support one category at the expense of another category. We also helped Christians, Sabaean-Mandaeans."Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has previously denied that the Sadrist Movement controls posts in his administration, and he insists he is in charge. But neither his government, nor U.S., nor Iranian officials wanted to respond to this report.After decades of bloodshed and political deadlock, more and more Iraqis like Mustafa Al-Dhahabi are willing to give the Sadrists a chance."They hope they will win the post of Prime Minister and we hope that too, because we have tried them all, the parties, the independents, they did not do anything. So, they are the only ones left. We will try them it is okay. There is nothing else left, we’ll try them out. And we hope they will achieve the ambitions of the oppressed people."

  • Google UK will rely on a regulator to crack down on scam finance ads

    Google says it will soon only run financial ads in the UK from companies that have been authorized by the country's financial watchdog.

  • New Jersey gamblers can light up Sunday as smoking ban ends

    New Jersey's yearlong coronavirus-inspired ban on smoking in Atlantic City casinos will end Sunday, just in time for the Fourth of July holiday. Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday that an order he signed ending a public health emergency contained a “sunset” provision winding down the smoking ban within 30 days, which is Sunday. While acknowledging gamblers will be free to light up again starting Sunday, the Democratic governor indicated he would look favorably on a measure lawmakers are considering to permanently end smoking in New Jersey's casinos.

  • Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88

    Donald Rumsfeld, the two-time defense secretary and one-time presidential candidate whose reputation as a skilled bureaucrat and visionary of a modern U.S. military was unraveled by the long and costly Iraq war, died Tuesday. President George W. Bush, under whom Rumsfeld served as Pentagon chief, hailed his “steady service as a wartime secretary of defense — a duty he carried out with strength, skill, and honor.” Regarded by former colleagues as equally smart and combative, patriotic and politically cunning, Rumsfeld had a storied career in government under four presidents and nearly a quarter century in corporate America.

  • Delta variant gains ground in U.S., men do worse with COVID-19

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. The highly transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, first identified in India, has become the most prevalent variant among new COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to California-based genomics company Helix. The company's computer models indicate that Delta now accounts for around 40% of new U.S. cases, Dr. William Lee, vice president of science at Helix, said in a statement provided to Reuters.

  • Kate Beckinsale lets her uncontrollable rage loose in the Jolt trailer

    Watch out, Kate Beckinsale’s new character lacks control over her anger, she knows how to shoot a gun, and she seeks vengeance. Amazon shared the trailer for the new original action film Jolt, set to premiere July 23 on the streamer.

  • Japanese official warns US of potential surprise attack on Hawaii — from Russia and China

    Russia and China are coordinating military exercises to threaten not only Taiwan but also Hawaii, according to a senior Japanese defense official who warned the United States to beware of a Pearl Harbor-style surprise attack.

  • Historians rank Trump ahead of only 3 other presidents

    Historians rank Trump ahead of only 3 other presidents

  • Surfside resident Ivanka Trump quietly helped out after tower collapse, reports say

    Ivanka Trump is helping.

  • Historians rank Trump among worst presidents in US history, new C-SPAN survey shows

    William Henry Harrison, who died 32 days into his presidency and had the shortest tenure of any commander in chief, ranked just above Trump.

  • 'Are you f---ing kidding me?': A Mike Pence staffer blew up over his WSJ op-ed praising the Trump administration's COVID-19 response, a new book says

    "Do you know how stupid this makes [Pence] look?" Olivia Troye asked Pence's speechwriter, according to the book "Nightmare Scenario."

  • Former South Carolina lawmaker suspended from Pentagon job

    A former South Carolina state lawmaker and failed congressional candidate has been placed on leave from her Pentagon job during a probe into allegations of an unauthorized release of classified information, according to her attorney. Since early 2019, Katie Arrington has been working as chief information officer for the Acquisition and Sustainment Office at the Defense Department, overseeing a cybersecurity initiative.

  • DeSantis feuds with Trump over Florida rally amid search for survivors in Surfside

    Former President Donald Trump is rejecting pleas from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to postpone a campaign-style rally this weekend some 200 miles from the Miami suburb where an international search-and-rescue mission is excavating bodies from the site of a collapsed seaside condominium.

  • Jake Tapper Puts Donald Trump's Mocking Of TV Ratings In Proper Perspective

    The CNN anchor told the former president that, had he incited and inspired a deadly riot, he "might not be out there bragging about how many viewers it had."

  • Key West looking for answers after Florida overturns local vote on limiting cruise ships

    Key West residents will have a chance next week to say how the island community should respond after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation late Tuesday that overturned a local vote limiting cruise ship operations at the city’s port.

  • Nnamdi Kanu: Nigeria arrests Biafra separatist leader

    He fled in 2017 while on bail facing treason charges and was detained with the help of Interpol.

  • Russia says 'non-starter' to allow Syria aid through Iraq

    Russia's U.N. envoy Vassily Nebenzia on Wednesday described as a "non-starter" a bid to reopen a second border crossing into Syria from Iraq for aid deliveries and he is only discussing a possible extension of U.N. approval for a crossing from Turkey. The United Nations has appealed to the U.N. Security Council to extend a long-running cross-border aid operation into war-torn Syria, which is due to expire on July 10, warning that a failure to do so would be devastating for millions of people.

  • Iran Diplomacy Nerves Fray as Atomic Talks Run Into Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- Diplomats negotiating for months over Iran’s nuclear program now face the prospect of new delays and rising risk that they’ll fail to resurrect a landmark deal between the Islamic Republic and world powers.Envoys won’t reconvene as planned this week in Vienna and aren’t sure when a seventh round of diplomacy will be scheduled, according to four officials who asked not to be identified discussing the talks. Negotiations are being closely watched by energy markets because of the pot

  • Russian fighter jets harassed a Dutch frigate in the Black Sea for hours and carried out mock attacks, defense ministry says

    The buzzing and mock attacks came a day after another unsafe encounter involving Russian fighters and a UK destroyer.

  • A former Florida official who told residents that the collapsed condo was safe has taken leave from his new job

    Rosendo "Ross" Prieto told residents in 2018 that Champlain Towers South was safe, despite a concerning report of structural damage.