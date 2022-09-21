US, Iran to speak at UN; Zelenskyy to appear from Ukraine

PIA SARKAR
·3 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Leaders of two of the world's most-watched nations — U.S. President Joe Biden and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi — will be among those who have their say on the second day of the U.N. General Assembly's first fully in-person meeting since the coronavirus pandemic began.

But the biggest draw Wednesday will likely be the only leader to be seen and heard but not actually there in the flesh: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskky, whose nation is at war with Russia.

The 193-member assembly voted last week to allow Zelenskyy to deliver a pre-recorded address because of his continuing need to deal with Russia’s invasion, making an exception to its requirement that all leaders speak in person. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the annual gathering of world leaders.

Unsurprisingly, Ukraine has been the center of attention at the assembly, with leader after world leader condemning Russia for attacking a sovereign nation. The war, which has already killed thousands, is driving up food prices around the globe while also causing energy costs to soar -- a particularly worrisome issue heading into the winter. It has also raised fears of a nuclear catastrophe at Europe’s largest nuclear plant in Ukraine’s now Russia-occupied southeast.

Leaders from many countries are trying to prevent a wider conflict and restore peace in Europe. Diplomats, though, aren’t expecting any breakthroughs this week at the United Nations, where nearly 150 leaders are addressing each other and the world.

Biden’s address on Wednesday is expected to have a heavy focus on the war in Ukraine, where the country’s troops in recent weeks have retaken control of large stretches of territory near Kharkiv that were seized by Russian forces earlier in the nearly seven-month-old war.

But even as Ukrainian forces have racked up battlefield wins, much of Europe is feeling painful blowback from economic sanctions levied against Russia to punish Moscow for its invasion.

At the White House, there’s also growing concern that Putin might further escalate the conflict after recent setbacks. Biden, in a CBS-TV “60 Minutes” interview that aired on Sunday, warned Putin that deploying nuclear or chemical weapons in Ukraine would result in a “consequential” response from the United States.

Biden’s visit to the U.N. also comes as his administration’s efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal appear stalled. The deal brokered by the Obama administration — and scrapped by Trump in 2018 — provided billions of dollars in sanctions relief in exchange for Iran’s agreement to dismantle much of its nuclear program and open its facilities to international inspection.

Iran’s president has said he has no plans to meet with Biden on the sidelines of the U.N. event. Raisi called his first-ever appearance at the United Nations as Iran's leader an opportunity to explain to the world about alleged “malice” that unspecified nations and world powers have toward Iran but he did not elaborate.

Iran has been facing international criticism over the death of a woman held by its morality police, which ignited days of protests, including clashes with security forces in the capital and other unrest that claimed at least three lives.

The U.N. human rights office called for an investigation. The United States called on Iran to end its “systemic persecution” of women. Italy also condemned her death.

Iranian officials dismissed the criticism as politically motivated and accused unnamed foreign countries of fomenting the unrest.

___

Pia Sarkar, a Philadelphia-based journalist for The Associated Press, is on assignment covering the U.N. General Assembly. Follow her on Twitter at http://twitter.com/PiaSarkar_TK and for more AP coverage of the U.N. General Assembly, visit https://apnews.com/hub/united-nations-general-assembly

Recommended Stories

  • Iran president: No plan to meet Biden at UN General Assembly

    Iran’s president headed on Monday to New York, where he will be speaking to the U.N. General Assembly later this week, saying that he has no plans to meet with President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the U.N. event. President Ebrahim Raisi spoke at the Tehran airport before his departure as talks to revive Iran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers remain stalled.

  • Iran faces global criticism over woman's death while in police custody

    Iran is facing global criticism over the death of a woman while in police custody. The news comes amid a gathering of some 150 world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, where Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is slated to speak this week. CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan joined John Dickerson to discuss the annual gathering and what to expect.

  • Biden pushes Congress to pass Disclose Act

    President Biden on Sep. 20 supported the passage of legislation requiring Super PAC’s and “dark money” groups to disclose donors who give over $10,000 or more during an election cycle.

  • Will Dr. Owens Return to Stranger Things 5? See What the Actor Had to Say

    Season 5 of "Stranger Things" marks the final chapter for the hit Netflix sci-fi series. Here, find out everything we know so far about the final season.

  • UN Latest: Scholz Accuses Russia of ‘Sheer Imperialism’ in Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- World leaders got a chance to mingle in person as the United Nations General Assembly kicked off this week with the war in Ukraine taking yet another critical turn. Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Co

  • Woody Allen denies retirement rumors and has 'no intention of retiring'

    Variety reports that Woody Allen's representative has denied rumors that the film director would be retiring after completing his current film which were fueled by Allen's statements in an interview with Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia.

  • Women in Berlin protest over death of jailed Iranian woman

    STORY: Video obtained by Reuters shows protesters chanting “Women, Life, Liberty” in Kurdish and “Down with the Islamic Republic / Death to Khamenei” in Farsi while three women cut their hair. More than five hundred people, including Kurdish, Iranian, German women, took part in the demonstration, according to organizers "Say It Loud", a solidarity group supporting Iranians. The protest was held in memory of Mehsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iran's Kurdistan province who fell into a coma after being arrested by Iran's morality police for "unsuitable attire".Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said an investigation had been ordered into what he called Amini's tragic death.

  • Dow drops 300 points, stocks finish lower as markets brace for next ‘jumbo’ Fed rate hike

    U.S. stocks finish lower on Tuesday as Treasury yields climb and traders appear skittish about opening new long positions ahead of the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's September policy meeting.

  • What's in the House, Senate bills overhauling Jan. 6 count

    The central idea behind House and Senate bills to reform an arcane federal election law is simple: Congress should not decide presidential elections. The bills are a direct response to the Jan. 6 insurrectio n and former President Trump’s efforts to find a way around the Electoral Count Act, a 19th century law that governs, along with the U.S. Constitution, how states and Congress certify electors and declare presidential election winners. The House is voting on its version of the legislation on Wednesday and a Senate committee will consider its bipartisan bill next week.

  • Man arrested on suspicion of arson in fire that destroyed historic South L.A. church

    Carlos Diaz, 23, was arrested after a fire destroyed Victory Baptist Church and injured three firefighters, authorities said.

  • Global Fund gets powerful help with $18 billion funding goal

    The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria will get some high-powered help this week to reach its $18 billion goal to fund another three years to slow the spread of these diseases. President Joe Biden will host The Global Fund’s Seventh Replenishment Conference, the public health partnership’s fundraising campaign, on Wednesday in New York. The start has been delayed by two days so that Biden, who has pledged $6 billion in U.S. government support for the fund, could attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

  • Doja Cat Is A Fashion Movement

    Doja Cat’s style is out of this world.

  • Princess Charlotte tells her big brother Prince George 'you need to bow' as coffin passes by

    Young royals praised for their behaviour during funeral

  • Who is Lady Gabriella Windsor? The royal who fainted on arrival of Queen’s coffin

    The royal is the Queen’s second cousin

  • UK's Truss calls on like-minded nations to unite against authoritarianism

    British Prime Minister Liz Truss will call on like-minded nations to combat authoritarianism together, drawing on Russia's invasion of Ukraine to underline the need to push back against those "who weaponise the global economy". Truss, at the U.N. General Assembly on her first international trip as Britain's new prime minister, has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine since Russia's invasion. She will address the United Nations on Wednesday, on the second full day of her trip to New York, which she is hoping to use to reset Britain's so-called special relationship with the United States after ties soured over Brexit.

  • One year later, growing global perils as Biden returns to UN

    President Joe Biden is confronting no shortage of difficult issues as he travels to New York for the annual gathering of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly. The Russian war in Ukraine is at a critical juncture. Administration concerns grow by the day that time is running short to revive the Iran nuclear deal and over China's saber-rattling on Taiwan.

  • Investigations may help Donald Trump politically — and that may hurt the Republican Party

    The former president has persuaded supporters that the investigations are a bid by his political enemies to get back at him - and them.

  • Russian invasion is worsening food insecurity: Blinken

    STORY: Speaking at the Global Food Security Summit, Blinken painted a picture of an already grim food security landscape when Russia launched its war in Ukraine."According to the World Food Program, President Putin's brutal war of aggression in Ukraine may add 70 million people on top of that. An already staggering number becoming even more staggering," he said.He added that an agreement brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to open up the Black Sea to grain exports from Ukraine helped the situation. Still, he said, " "That agreement [referring to a UN/Turkey-brokered agreement to resume grain export from Ukraine through the Black Sea] should never have been necessary in the first place. The only reason it was is because Russia, having invaded Ukraine, was then blockading its ports and preventing food that had been feeding the world from getting out."Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is trying to blackmail the international community with a large part of the world's food needs."

  • Defense & National Security — Biden to rally world against Russia in UN speech

    President Biden will rally world leaders to stand up against Russia’s “naked aggression” toward Ukraine in remarks to the United Nations General Assembly. We’ll dive deep into his speech. Plus, we’ll talk about the Naming Commission’s recommendations to rename or remove more than 1,100 military assets linked to the confederacy. This is Defense & National…

  • At UN, hope peeks through the gloom despite a global morass

    The head of the United Nations had just warned of a world gone badly wrong — a place where inequity was on the rise, war was back in Europe, fragmentation was everywhere, the pandemic was pushing onward and technology was tearing things apart as much as it was uniting them.