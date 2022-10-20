US: Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes

FILE - National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, July 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
56
AAMER MADHANI and ZEKE MILLER
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Thursday that the U.S. has evidence that Iranian troops are “directly engaged on the ground” in Crimea supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure and civilian population.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Iran has sent a “relatively small number” of personnel to Crimea, a part of Ukraine unilaterally annexed by Russia in contravention of international law in 2014, to assist Russian troops in launching Iranian-made drones against Ukraine.

“The information we have is that the Iranians have put trainers and tech support in Crimea, but it’s the Russians who are doing the piloting," Kirby said.

The U.S. first revealed this summer that Russia was purchasing Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles to launch against Ukraine. Iran has denied selling its munitions to Russia.

U.S. officials believe that Iran may have deployed military personnel to assist the Russians in part because of the Russian's lack of familiarity with the Iran-made drones. Declassified U.S. intelligence findings showed that Russians faced technical problems with the Iranian drones soon after taking delivery of the weapons in August.

“The systems themselves were suffering failures and not performing to the standards that apparently the customers expected,” Kirby said. “So the Iranians decided to move in some trainers and some technical support to help the Russians use them with with better lethality.”

The Biden administration released further details about Iran's involvement in assisting Russia's war in Ukraine at a sensitive moment. The administration has levied new sanctions against Iran over the government’s brutal crackdown on antigovernment protest in recent weeks spurred by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in Iranian security custody.

Morality police had detained Amini last month for not properly covering her hair with the Islamic headscarf, known as the hijab, which is mandatory for Iranian women. Amini collapsed at a police station and died three days later.

Her death and the subsequent unrest have come as the administration tries to bring Iran back into compliance with the nuclear deal that was brokered by the Obama administration and scrapped by the Trump administration.

But Kirby said that the administration has little hope for reviving the Iran nuclear deal soon.

“We’re not focused on the on the diplomacy at this point,” Kirby said. “What we are focused on is making sure that we’re holding the regime accountable for the way they’re treating peaceful protesters in their country and supporting those protesters.”

Recommended Stories

  • EU preparing sanctions against Iran over Russia drone sales

    The European Union has gathered evidence that Iran is supplying drones to Russia for use its war in Ukraine and is drawing up a list of sanctions in retaliation, officials and diplomats said Wednesday. Ukraine’s Western-reinforced air defenses are making it difficult for Russian warplanes to operate, and killer drones are a cheap weapon to seek out and destroy targets while spreading fear among troops and civilians. Russia is believed to have sent waves of Iranian-made Shahed drones over Ukraine to strike at power plants and other key infrastructure.

  • Russian army transfers equipment to Dnipros left bank after Ukrainian forces successful advance in Kherson Oblast

    ALONA MAZURENKO - THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 13:12 Russian occupation forces are transferring their military equipment and personnel from the right bank of the River Dnipro to the left bank in Kherson Oblast following recent successes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in liberating the oblast.

  • Ukraine says Russia wants to provoke mass migration to EU by hitting power plants

    Zelenskiy earlier this week said Russia had already destroyed around a third of the country's power plants, causing electricity and water cuts as winter approaches. The United Nations says 7.7 million Ukrainians, roughly 19% of the pre-war population, are now living across Europe after fleeing in the wake of the Feb 24 invasion.

  • Zelenskyy denies ordering Crimea Bridge bombing

    The Ukrainian government was not behind the Oct. 8 Crimea Bridge explosion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Canadian broadcaster CTV on Oct. 20.

  • Russian army will cling to south of Ukraine, Putin ready to sacrifice mobilized, Ukraine’s General Staff says

    The Kremlin regime might sacrifice mobilized Russians to ensure the retreat of combat-ready units of the Russian army in the Kherson direction, Oleksiy Hromov, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of Ukraine’s General Staff, said during a briefing on Oct. 20.

  • Russian Ministry of Defence revealed that they are using Iranian-made drones

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 15:15 During a television broadcast, Ruslan Puhov, member of the Civil Council at the Ministry of Defence of Russia, asked the hosts not to focus on the Iranian origins of the drones since everyone already "knows they are Iranian-made".

  • Experts identify weapons deployed in Russian attack on convoy in Kharkiv Oblast

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 17:31 French experts were able to identify the weapons that the Russian forces used to attack an evacuation convoy in the vicinity of the village of Kurylivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

  • Lawmakers cry foul as Biden mulls lifting some sanctions

    Whether it’s Venezuela, Iran, or Russia, lifting sanctions often is politically tougher than imposing them.

  • Putin shown firing rifle as he inspects mobilised soldiers

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday inspected a training ground for mobilised troops and was shown firing shots from a sniper rifle in footage apparently intended to show his personal backing for soldiers heading to fight in Ukraine. Putin was accompanied on the trip to Ryazan, southeast of Moscow, by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, who reported to him on how the men were being trained, the Kremlin said. Footage showed a figure who appeared to be Putin lying flat on the ground and firing from a rifle.

  • Belarusian Defence Ministry: Russian planes take off for "patrols"

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 11:22 The Ministry of Defence of Belarus has reported the departure of Russian fighter aircraft, allegedly to "patrol" the borders of the Union State [an organisation aiming to deepen the relationship between Russia and Belarus through integration in economic and defence policy - ed.

  • Russia to review working with U.N. chief if he inspects drones in Ukraine

    Russia said on Wednesday that it will reassess cooperation with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres if he sends experts to Ukraine to inspect drones that Western powers say were made in Iran and used by Moscow in violation of a U.N. resolution. Speaking after a closed-door U.N. Security Council meeting on Moscow's use of drones, Russia's Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy called on Guterres and his staff to "abstain from engaging in any illegitimate investigation."

  • Satellite photos show occupiers gathering forces on border of Belarus and Ukraine

    YEVHEN KIZILOV - THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 12:15 Recent satellite photos show that the volume of Russian equipment and troops has increased at Zyabrovka airbase near the border with Ukraine. Source: Belarusian Service of Radio Liberty Details: The news agency draws attention to the fact that the Zyabrovka military airbase near Gomel has undergone significant changes over the past month.

  • A Russian state TV pundit's disagreement with Putin's war sparked a shouting match between him and his colleagues

    Boris Nadezhdin urged for negotiations to replace the fighting in Ukraine, leading his colleagues to shout and talk over him for the next six minutes.

  • Explosion from Shahed kamikaze drone in Chernihiv, 2 Russian missiles shot down over Kipti, Chernihiv Oblast

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - WEDNESDAY, 19 OCTOBER 2022, 14:13 A Shahed-136 kamikaze drone has triggered an explosion in Chernihiv, although Ukrainian defenders had previously shot down two missiles near the village of Kipti in Chernihiv Oblast.

  • Washed-out bridge to Sanibel Island, Fla., has reopened with temporary fixes

    Causeway repairs initially forecast to take months, but span has reopened just three weeks after Hurricane Ian came ashore in southwest Florida.

  • Stoltenberg: NATO will act if Finland, Sweden pressured

    STORY: "It is inconceivable that allies would not act should Sweden and Finland come under any form of pressure," Stoltenberg said at a news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.Stoltenberg also said that all indications were that Iran had been supplying Russia with drones used in a series of recent strikes in Ukraine, though he declined to give details on security grounds.Tehran denies supplying the drones to Moscow and Russia has denied its forces had used Iranian drones to attack Ukraine.

  • Danilov spells out consequences of Russia’s possible destruction of Kakhovka dam

    If Russia resorts to blowing up the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, the consequences would be disastrous not just for Ukraine, but for the Russians themselves, a top Ukrainian official has warned.

  • Taiwan official says Xi would be a 'sinner' of all Chinese if he attacks island

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping would become a "sinner" of all Chinese people if he attacked Taiwan and would not win a war as he would face international sanctions and diplomatic isolation, Taiwan's top security official said on Thursday. China has ramped up military and political pressure against democratically governed Taiwan over the past two years as it seeks to assert its sovereignty claims, which the government in Taipei strongly rejects. Opening a twice-a-decade congress of China's ruling Communist Party on Sunday, Xi said it was up to the Chinese people to resolve the Taiwan issue and that China would never renounce the right to use force but still strive for a peaceful resolution.

  • ‘I’ve had enough.’ Loyal Conservative politician livid at Truss government’s handling of chaotic fracking vote.

    A U.K conservative MP has slammed prime minister Liz Truss’ administration and its “inexcusable” handling of a vote on fracking in Parliament, he told BBC News on Wednesday evening.

  • Top agent leads calls to have Kanye West’s music banned as rapper calls Biden ‘ret***ed’

    Rapper also walked out of Piers Morgan interview before returning to finish it