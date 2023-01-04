US, Israel discussing ways to prevent Iran from supplying drones to Russia

“We have absolutely had discussions with our Israeli partners regarding the threat presented by Iranian UAV technology and the proliferation of Iranian UAV technology to countries around the world, including to Russia,” he said.

Price stressed that the US Department of State had already taken steps to disrupt this proliferation network. In particular, the US administration has imposed sanctions against persons involved in the supply of weapons.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Dec. 19 that Russia had received a new batch of 250 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones from Iran, which Moscow uses to attack Ukraine’s power grid.

The chief of Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Russia was also seeking to acquire Iranian ballistic missiles and ammunition.

