US, Israel and Gulf Arab allies launch joint Red Sea drill

·1 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Naval forces from the United States, Israel and two Gulf Arab states are taking part in a joint security drill in the Red Sea, a vital shipping route that feeds into the Suez Canal.

The U.S. 5th Fleet said Thursday that the five-day multilateral maritime exercise with Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain began on Wednesday and includes at-sea training focused on search and seizure tactics aboard the USS Portland transport dock ship.

The drill appears to be the first time these nations acknowledge shared maritime training exercises. It comes a little more than a year after the UAE and subsequently Bahrain normalized ties with Israel despite strong criticism by Palestinians over the formal recognition of Israel.

The statement by the 5th Fleet did not specify where in the Red Sea the exercise was taking place. The sea, which connects the Mediterranean Sea by the Suez Canal with the Indian Ocean by the Gulf of Aden is one of the world's key oil shipping routes.

Over the past years, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have targeted oil shipments in the south of the waterway. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have waged war against the Houthis since 2015, in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US warns Russia over troop build-up on Ukraine border saying its commitment to Kiev is ‘unwavering’

    US ‘will condemn any Russian aggression’ against Ukraine, but no guarantee of military aid

  • Sorry, Wall Street. You're Going to Have to Work New Year's Eve

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the Grinch That Stole New Year’s. Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?Farmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisGreece’s Popular Islands Are Crowded — With PlasticThanks to whoever created an obscure piece of New York Stock Exchange red tape -- officially known as Rule 7.2 -- U.S. equity markets won’t commemorate the start of 2022 with a holiday. The rule stipulates that when a holiday f

  • North American companies rush to add robots as demand surges

    Companies in North America added a record number of robots in the first nine months of this year as they rushed to speed up assembly lines and struggled to add human workers. Factories and other industrial users ordered 29,000 robots, 37% more than during the same period last year, valued at $1.48 billion, according to data compiled by the industry group the Association for Advancing Automation. At the same time, many firms have struggled to lure back workers displaced by the pandemic and view robots as an alternative to adding human muscle on their assembly lines.

  • Despite Croatia's virus surge, Russians fly in to get jabs

    Despite its infection surge, Croatia is becoming a new favored destination for Russians seeking vaccination with Western jabs, which they need to travel around Europe and the U.S. The biggest vaccination facility in the capital Zagreb has a separate queue for foreigners. Officials said these are mostly Russians who come usually on a one-day trip to get inoculated.

  • AWACS ops group commander at Tinker fired after investigation

    An investigation found Col. Gary Donovan skirted safety protocols and fostered an unhealthy workplace culture.

  • Israeli leaders hole up in bunker during COVID-19 drill

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and senior aides holed up in a war bunker on Thursday during an exercise simulating an outbreak of a lethal new COVID-19 variant. He described the day-long "Omega Drill", named after a fictitious virus strain, as a precaution to ensure Israel was prepared for "any scenario". The nuclear blast-proof complex in the Jerusalem hills, known as the "National Management Centre", was also used to coordinate initial responses to the new coronavirus in March 2020.

  • What to Know If You Need to Renew Your U.S. Passport Right Now

    Processing times are improving, but getting a passport renewal still requires plenty of planning ahead.

  • Belarus Leader Threatens to Shut EU Gas Flow in Border Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko threatened to shut down a key pipeline carrying Russia gas to the European Union if Poland closes the border as thousands of migrants seek to cross into EU territory. Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?Greece’s Popular Islands Are Crowded — With Plastic“We’re heating Europe and they are threatening us that th

  • American Airlines launches an all-new 'Main Select' fare to lure business travelers with attractive perks

    Main Select is fully refundable, offers priority check-in, security, and boarding, and gives travelers the opportunity to choose American's extra legroom seats.

  • Michigan city elects an all-Muslim city council

    Residents of Hamtramck, Michigan, elected a Muslim mayor and an all-Muslim city council last week, a testament to the city's changing demographics, the Detroit Free Press reports.Why it matters: It is likely the first U.S. city to elect a Muslim mayor and an all-Muslim city council, the Council on American-Islamic Relations told Axios. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe city, which boasts a population of just over 28,400, was o

  • Ex-Yorktown school nurse, pastor gets 105 years for molesting girls

    When he was arrested in August 2019, Couch was a nurse assigned to Yorktown elementary and middle schools. He had also been a local pastor.

  • Human trafficking suit spreads to Hindu temples in 5 states

    A lawsuit in which workers accuse a Hindu organization of human trafficking by luring them from India to build a temple in New Jersey for as little as $1.20 a day has widened to four other states. In the initial lawsuit filed in May, workers at a Hindu temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey, claimed leaders of the Hindu organization known as Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, or BAPS, coerced them into signing employment agreements and forced them to work more than 12 hours per day with few days off, under the watch of security guards.

  • Inflation is now a big problem for Biden

    Rising prices threaten Biden's presidency in 3 ways the White House didn't see coming just a few months ago.

  • Sharp-Eyed Readers Spot 1 Line In Judge’s Ruling Most Likely To Enrage Trump

    "Gotta hurt," one Trump critic tweeted after spotting the line.

  • Trump's Manhattan highway sign is being taken down

    A NY assembly member and Trump critic called for it to be taken down. The NY transport department said the Trump Org.'s contract wouldn't be renewed.

  • Black Lives Matter activists threaten ‘riots’ if Mayor-elect Eric Adams reinstates NYPD anti-crime units

    NEW YORK — Leaders of the city’s Black Lives Matter movement on Wednesday threatened “riots” and “bloodshed” in the streets if Mayor-elect Eric Adams reverses the abolition of the NYPD’s controversial anti-crime units. “If he thinks that they’re going to go back to the old ways of policing, then we are going to take to the streets again. There will be riots, there will be fire and there will ...

  • Ann Coulter Continues Trump Attacks, Calls Him ‘Abjectly Stupid’

    The conservative pundit also called Trump "a narcissistic, ridiculous, tacky, vulgar arriviste"

  • Pro-infrastructure Republicans fire back amid attacks from Trump GOP: 'angry as hell'

    The wrath of the Trump wing of the Republican Party came down on Republicans who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, including cutting comments from Trump himself.

  • Column: Kamala Harris, the incredible disappearing vice president

    If it seems like Kamala Harris has vanished, it's because she's doing her job of not upstaging President Biden.

  • Tucker Carlson: ‘Why Would We Take Ukraine’s Side and Not Russia’s?’

    Fox NewsFox News host Tucker Carlson grilled a GOP congressman on Wednesday night for urging American military support to Ukraine amid increased Russian aggression. And at one point, Carlson wondered “why we would take Ukraine’s side and not Russia’s side” in the conflict.In recent days, Russia has greatly increased its military presence at the Ukraine border, raising alarms in Washington and Kyiv over the troop buildup. The White House has told Moscow reigniting the conflict with the U.S. ally