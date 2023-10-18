US sanctions seek to disrupt Hamas' revenue, US Treasury says

Reuters
Updated ·2 min read
0
FILE PHOTO: The U.S Treasury building in Washington.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration issued sanctions on Wednesday aimed at disrupting Hamas' funding, singling out what it said was "a secret Hamas investment portfolio," a financial facilitator tied to Iran and a Gaza-based cryptocurrency exchange, among other targets.

The sanctions, imposed under a terrorism-related executive order, targeted nine individuals and one entity based in Gaza and elsewhere including Sudan, Turkey, Algeria and Qatar, the U.S. Department of Treasury said in a statement.

"The United States is taking swift and decisive action to target Hamas’s financiers and facilitators following its brutal and unconscionable massacre of Israeli civilians, including children," said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

"We will continue to take all steps necessary to deny Hamas terrorists the ability to raise and use funds to carry out atrocities and terrorize the people of Israel," Yellen added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

Treasury's actions come as U.S. visited Israel and met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, the Palestinian militant group.

The sanctions included a Gaza-based crypto business, called "Buy Cash Money and Money Transfer Company", which provides money transfer and virtual currency exchange services, including the cryptocurrency bitcoin, the Treasury's statement said.

The firm has also been used to transfer funds by other terrorist groups, Treasury said.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment sent by email.

Blockchain research firm Elliptic said that crypto wallets controlled by "Buy Cash Money and Money Transfer Company" have received more than $25 million in cryptocurrencies since 2015.

Earlier on Tuesday, 105 U.S. lawmakers sent a letter to the U.S. Treasury Department and the White House expressing “grave concern” that Hamas and an affiliated group called Palestinian Islamic Jihad were using digital assets to fund their operations and evade U.S. sanctions.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey, additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Doina Chiacu and Rod Nickel)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden denounces Hamas 'atrocities,' says Israel must be 'safe' for Jews: What you need to know about his Tel Aviv address

    In a speech from Tel Aviv, President Biden forcefully denounced the militant group Hamas, which is responsible for the massacre of some 1,300 Israelis, including many women and children, since its Oct. 7 attack.

  • Egypt caught between Israel and Hamas as crisis deepens

    A powerful regional force, Egypt has ties to both the United States and Israel. So far, it has done little to help Gazans displaced by Israeli bombing.

  • Crypto comes under new scrutiny in Washington following Hamas attacks

    Elizabeth Warren, Roger Marshall, and other lawmakers are calling on the White House to crack down on the use of crypto to finance terrorism.

  • Israel-Hamas conflict leaves more than 3,000 dead, including 27 U.S. citizens: Full coverage

    At least 27 Americans have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched its assault over the weekend.

  • 3 questions for Human Rights Watch on war crimes in Israel-Hamas conflict

    According to Human Rights Watch, an international organization that conducts research and advocacy on human rights, attacks on civilian targets violate international humanitarian treaties such as the Geneva Conventions.

  • Here are the key players in the Hamas-Israel conflict

    President Biden condemned Hamas’s attacks, which have killed at least 11 American citizens, calling it an “unprecedented and appalling assault.” U.S. military ships have moved closer to the eastern Mediterranean in response to the recent escalation.

  • Oil jumps as Iran increases rhetoric against Israel, US stockpiles drop

    Oil jumps almost 2% as worries of a broader conflict in the Middle East intensifies.

  • Gaza's humanitarian crisis, as seen in photos

    The Yahoo News photo staff has gathered these images in an effort to report on the latest situation in Gaza following strikes from Israel in response to the Hamas attack that left more than 1,400 dead.

  • How Lululemon parlayed yoga pants into an entry to the S&P 500

    The Canadian company weathered a series of storms in the mid-2010s, but grew into a cross-generational, multi-sport brand.

  • Bowl projections: Is the Pac-12 too good to break its playoff drought?

    No Pac-12 team has made the College Football Playoff since 2016.

  • Birkenstock IPO tripped up by 'reckless' valuation, former LVMH chair says

    What's behind Birkenstock's lackluster IPO? Blame a reset in valuations, some experts say.

  • YouTube's latest features aim to help creators make more money from shoppable videos

    Only weeks after TikTok Shop's entry into the U.S. market, YouTube today is making it easier for consumers to shop products presented by its own creator community. The company is introducing new creator-focused features that will allow them to add timestamps to videos for their tagged products and tag their affiliate products in bulk across their video library. Combined, the additions will simplify the process of marketing products through YouTube videos and potentially increase sales, netting creators more money.

  • Biden further chokes off China's AI chip supply with Nvidia bans

    In August last year, a ban on Nvidia's chip export to China sent the country's budding artificial intelligence startups scrambling for alternatives. A momentary sense of relief came when Nvidia unveiled chips with reduced performance to bypass export restrictions. On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced a slew of measures to curb Beijing's military ambitions, including a further restriction on Nvidia's AI chip shipments to China.

  • RevRoad Capital raises $61 million for early-stage startups in Utah and beyond

    RevRoad was started in 2017 as a venture services firm for startups in Utah. RevRoad Capital raised $61 million for its debut fund to focus on early-stage investments, mainly at seed. The Provo, Utah-based fund will operate as a sister organization to RevRoad and will invest the majority of its capital into companies that went through RevRoad’s program.

  • Heisman Watch: Michael Penix Jr. is the deserving favorite, but he's far from a lock

    Penix is at -145 to win while no other player has better than 10-to-1 odds.

  • Amazon Pharmacy launches its first drone deliveries

    Amazon's Prime Air drone service has been slow to take off for the company, with limited operations in just two locales a whole decade after Amazon first started development of the program. Now, Prime Air is getting a small injection of activity, quite literally: Today, Amazon announced the launch of drone deliveries of medicines purchased through Amazon Pharmacy, its online prescription drug store. Amazon said packages will be dropped by drone within 60 minutes of being ordered via Amazon Pharmacy.

  • Darwinium brings digital security and fraud prevention to the perimeter

    Back in 2018, LexisNexis acquired the digital identity platform ThreatMetrix for just under $820 million in cash. In 2021, ThreatMetrix co-founders Reed Taussig and Alisdair Faulkner returned to the world of startups when, together with a number of ex-ThreatMetrix engineers and execs Vic, they launched Darwinium, a fraud prevention platform that focuses on protecting fintech, e-commerce, financial services, gaming and gambling services at their digital perimeter without putting too much of a burden on users. A number of prominent angel investors, including Naval Ravikant and Jeff Fagnan also participated in this round.

  • Meta consolidates options to manage your Meta data

    Meta is rolling out new options to better manage your data related to its own platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. The company now has a single place in the Accounts Center for you to request a download of your information on Instagram and Facebook at the same time. Now, the social network is a combination of off-Meta information for both Facebook and Instagram.

  • Israel looks to roll out SpaceX Starlink internet amid war with Hamas

    Israel is in discussions with SpaceX to roll out Starlink internet services, especially for communities near the conflict zone, an Israeli official said Tuesday. Starlink currently isn’t available in Israel, so this would be the first time the service is introduced in any capacity. “The activity of coordinating the Israeli company Starlink is taking place, enabling the operation of communication terminals by the company SpaceX, which will allow a wide broadband internet connection in Israel,” Israel Minister of Communications Shlomo Karhi said on X.  “Additionally, under the guidance of the minister, the ministry promotes the purchase of these satellite devices for the benefit of regional councils and community leaders in conflict zone settlements.”

  • IRS will start piloting its free TurboTax alternative in 2024

    The US tax authority has announced that it will start pilot testing its new Direct File program for the 2024 filing season, though it will initially be available for select taxpayers in 13 states only.