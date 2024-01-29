US issues travel warning for the Bahamas after 18 murders at the start of the new year

The United States Department of State has issued a Level 2 travel advisory for travelers planning on going to the Bahamas.

The advisory, posted on Friday, warns travelers to "exercise increased caution" due to crime, specifically on the islands of New Providence, which includes Nassau, and Grand Bahama, which includes Freeport.

A security alert posted by the U.S. Embassy in the Bahamas last Wednesday also advised U.S. citizens to be "be aware that 18 murders have occurred in Nassau since the beginning of 2024." The alert warns that murders have occurred at all hours including in broad daylight on the streets.

"Retaliatory gang violence has been the primary motive in 2024 murders," according to the alert.

According to the advisory from the State Department, travelers should practice "increased vigilance" in the "Over the Hill" area south of Shirley Street, where gang-on-gang violence has "resulted in a high homicide rate primarily affecting the local population."

"Violent crime, such as burglaries, armed robberies, and sexual assaults, occur in both tourist and non-tourist areas," the State Department says in the advisory. "Be vigilant when staying at short-term vacation rental properties where private security companies do not have a presence."

The advisory also warns against activities involving commercial recreational watercrafts, including water tours. The advisory says those activities are not consistently regulated, and the watercraft "may be poorly maintained" and some operators may not have safety certifications.

"Commercial watercraft operators have discretion to operate their vessels regardless of weather forecasts; injures and fatalities have occurred," the advisory says. "Due to these safety concerts, U.S. government personnel are not permitted to use independently operated jet-ski rentals on New Providence and Paradise Islands."

Additionally, the advisory cautions travelers to be mindful of sharks when swimming, "as there have been recent fatal and non-fatal incidents involving sharks."

Advice, tips if you are traveling to the Bahamas

According to the State Department, here are some tips if you are traveling to the Bahamas:

Do not answer your door at your hotel/residence unless you know who it is

Do not physically resist any robbery attempt

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency

Follow the Department of State on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Review the Country Security Report for the Bahamas

Prepare a contingency plan for emergency and medical situations. Review the Traveler's Checklist

Visit the CDC page for the latest Travel Health Information related to your travel

Any U.S. citizen who needs assistance while in the Bahamas can contact the U.S. Embassy in Nassau. The embassy can be reached by phone at 242-322-1181 or by email at ACSnassau@state.gov. You can find the embassy's website here.

