US, Japan poised to agree on shift in Marine unit on Okinawa

13
LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top national security officials from the United States and Japan are expected to agree to changes in the joint defense posture this week as the two nations confront rising threats from North Korea and increasing aggressiveness from China.

U.S. officials say Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet on Wednesday with their Japanese counterparts and plan to issue a joint statement that will adjust, but not increase, the American troop presence on the island of Okinawa. It also will add a formal mention of space in the longstanding mutual defense treaty the two countries have held, in a nod to the Pentagon's creation of the Space Force and Space Command.

The new agreements to be sealed at the so-called “two-plus-two” meeting will come just ahead of a visit to Washington by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday.

“The leaders will discuss our shared vision of a modernized alliance that will tackle 21st century challenges in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," said Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, on Tuesday. "China certainly will be a topic of discussion with our Japanese allies during the consultative meetings this week.”

Ryder declined to provide details on the new agreement.

But, U.S. officials said the 12th Marine Regiment currently on Okinawa will transform into a smaller, more rapidly mobile unit — the 12th Marine Littoral Regiment. The new regiment is designed to be better able and equipped to fight an adversary and defend the U.S. and its allies in the region. U.S. officials said the decision will not increase the number of Marines on the island.

Instead, the change is part of a broader shift being made across the Marine Corps, as the commandant, Gen. David Berger, aims to make the service better able to operate and fight in contested areas, particularly within striking range of an enemy. That element is critical in the Indo-Pacific, where thousands of U.S. and allied forces are easily within missile — or even rocket — range of both China and North Korea.

One Marine littoral regiment has already been set up in Hawaii, the second would be in Okinawa and another is planned later this decade, with a possible location being Guam, according to officials. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans not publicly announced.

Details are still being worked out, but a littoral regiment is made up of roughly 2,000 Marines, and includes a combat team with an anti-ship missile battery, a logistics battalion and an air defense battalion. The current Marine regiment on Okinawa that it would essentially replace includes about 3,400 Marines and sailors. The overall number of Marines on Okinawa would remain about the same, officials said.

Asked about specific announcements, Ryder would only say that the meeting will provide an opportunity for talks on how to modernize the alliance and maintain a stable and secure Indo-Pacific.

Speaking to Pentagon reporters, Ryder also noted U.S. concerns over Chinese military activity in the region, including a recent incident when a Chinese fighter jet flew dangerously close to a U.S. Air Force plane over the South China Sea.

“In terms of Chinese behavior, as evidenced most recently by the PRC air intercept, it is concerning when you see these types of provocative actions taking place in sensitive areas,” said Ryder. “And so, again, our focus from the United States standpoint is working with our allies and our partners in the region like Japan, to ensure a free and open Indo Pacific and to ensure that security and stability continue to be present throughout the region.”

Recommended Stories

  • Russia gathers forces for another escalation Zelenskyy

    Russia is gathering forces for another escalation, but the defeat of the aggressor country should be the only option. Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address Quote: "Now Russia is gathering forces for another escalation.

  • Biden Deepens Involvement in War by Inviting Ukrainian Troops to U.S. for Weapons Training

    Ukrainians will head to Fort Sill in Oklahoma as soon as next week to begin the months-long course to learn how to run a Patriot battery.

  • Federal utility chooses gas plant despite EPA concerns

    The nation's largest public utility has decided to build a new natural gas plant despite concerns from the Environmental Protection Agency that its analysis of alternatives is faulty and that the project is at odds with President Biden's clean energy goals. Tennessee Valley Authority President and CEO Jeff Lyash on Tuesday signed a decision to move forward with a 1,450-megawatt natural gas plant at the site of the utility's coal-burning Cumberland Fossil Plant, near Cumberland City, Tennessee. TVA plans to retire the first of two coal burning units there by the end of 2026 and plans to have the gas plant up and running before then.

  • Canada to buy U.S.-built surface-to-air missiles for Ukraine

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada will buy a U.S.-made National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) for Ukraine, a statement from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office said after a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Mexico City on Tuesday. Trudeau and Biden are being hosted by Mexico for a North American leaders' meeting and Trudeau told Biden about the purchase during separate discussions the two had on supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia.

  • 'Endless onslaught' of storms slam California

    Thousands have fled their homes as storms continue to batter California. It's Tuesday's news.

  • Ukrainian forces hit Russian military vessel and shoot down 4 UAVs

    Ukraine's General Staff has reported that Ukrainian defenders killed about 710 Russian invaders, damaged or sank a Russian military vessel, and destroyed four tanks and four UAVs on 9-10 January. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook Quote: "More information regarding the enemy ship/boat will be provided after confirmation.

  • Copperheads in Raleigh in January? Looks like it. Local snake expert explains why.

    According to NextDoor posts, Raleigh copperheads have been doing a little January sunbathing over the past week.

  • Pfizer Rebuts Generic Version Of COVID-19 Oral Treatment In China, Says It's Not A Poor Country

    Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) CEO Albert Bourla rebuffed reports saying the company is in talks with Chinese authorities to license a generic version of its Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid. Bourla speaking at JPMorgan's healthcare conference, said, "We are not in discussions. We have an agreement already for local manufacturing of Paxlovid in China. So we have a local partner that will make Paxlovid for us, and then we will sell it to the Chinese market." Related: New Oral COVID-19 Antiviral Might Be Bette

  • India is about to pass China as the world's most populous country

    India is expected to surpass China to become the world’s most populous nation by April, marking a seismic shift on the global stage in a trend with significant social and economic impacts for both countries.

  • 'Diamond,' of pro-Trump duo Diamond and Silk, dies at 51

    Lynette Hardaway, an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump and one half of the conservative political commentary duo Diamond and Silk, has died, according to the pair's Twitter account. Hardaway, known by the moniker “Diamond,” carved out a unique role as a Black woman who loudly backed Trump and right-wing policies, earning fame first on the Internet and then as a cable television commentator.

  • 800-year-old royal temple ruins unearthed in Beijing. Take a look at the items found

    Jade books, dragon tiles and pottery statues were found at the site near a dried-up river.

  • The ‘Kraken’ COVID variant taking hold in the U.S. Here’s how many vaccine shots there are—and what experts recommend to protect yourself

    The highly transmissible 'Kraken' COVID variant is here. Experts say getting boosted is your best protection.

  • SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 3, 2023 Operator: Good afternoon. Thank you for attending the SGH First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Matt, and I’ll be your moderator for today’s call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call, with an opportunity […]

  • Trade unions representing laid-off Keystone XL workers silent after report shows thousands of job losses

    Four major trade unions that were set to represent Keystone XL pipeline workers before President Biden canceled the project's permits, were silent this week when asked the job losses.

  • China economy recovering but hampered by virus outbreaks

    Wang Jian is anxious to get back to work teaching basketball to children now that China has lifted anti-COVID-19 restrictions. The most optimistic forecasts say China's business and consumer activity might revive as early as the first quarter of this year. “I hope the situation will turn around in March or April with no more COVID shocks,” said Wang, 33, who went without a paycheck for four months when the gym closed during virus outbreaks.

  • Pope denounces Iran death penalty following protests

    Pope Francis on Monday broke his silence on the nationwide protests convulsing Iran, denouncing the recourse to the death penalty there and seemingly legitimizing the rallies as demonstrations “demanding greater respect for the dignity of women.” Francis made the comments in an annual speech to ambassadors accredited to the Vatican, a foreign policy speech the pope delivers at the start of each year outlining the areas of greatest concern for the Holy See. In his remarks, Francis linked the Vatican’s opposition to abortion to its opposition to the death penalty, saying both are a violation of the fundamental right to life.

  • Germany says it wants to increase pressure on Iran after latest executions

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday condemned Iran for using the death penalty against demonstrators, and his spokesperson said Berlin wanted to crank up pressure on the Iranian authorities with new international measures. Iran hanged two men on Saturday for allegedly killing a member of the security forces during nationwide protests that followed the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16, drawing condemnation from the European Union, the United States and other Western nations. "With the executions, the Iranian regime is employing the death penalty as a means of repression," Scholz wrote on Twitter.

  • Tata-Run iPhone Plant Would be a Boon for India, Executive Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Tata Group succeeding with its bid to take over an iPhone assembly plant in southern India would give a boost to the country’s ambitions to become an electronics manufacturing hub, a top executive at the conglomerate’s software services arm said.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutMicrosoft Considers $10

  • Advocates fear new COVID testing requirements for Chinese travelers will stoke anti-Asian hate

    Asian community advocates have expressed concern about the renewed COVID-19 testing requirement in the U.S. for travelers arriving from China. The requirement, which went into effect on Thursday, states that all passengers two years old and above from China, Hong Kong and Macao must provide negative COVID-19 test results before boarding their flights. Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Italy have announced similar testing requirements for passengers originating from China.

  • Russians resume heavy assault on Soledar, fierce battles ongoing

    After an unsuccessful attempt to capture Soledar in Donetsk Oblast, the Russians regrouped, changed tactics and launched a new powerful assault. Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Telegram Quote: "After their unsuccessful attempt to capture Soledar and a consequent retreat, the enemy regrouped, replenished losses, deployed additional assault units, changed tactics and launched a powerful assault.