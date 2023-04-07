US job creation slows but unemployment stays low

Waitress

The jobs boom in the US slowed last month but the unemployment rate remained low, official figures show.

Employers added 236,000 jobs in March, close to expectations, as bars and restaurants led the hiring.

The number of new jobs created is below February but at 3.5%, the jobless rate remains near historic lows.

The data is being closely watched for signs of slowdown as the US central back raises borrowing costs to stabilise soaring prices.

The increase in wages also eased, with average hourly earnings rising by 4.2% over the year to March. This is below the 4.6% increase in February.

The US Federal Reserve has been lifting interest rates to cool the rate of price rises, or inflation.

However, the labour market has proven stubbornly resilient.

Employers have added more than 330,000 jobs monthly on average over the last six months - far more than economists say is necessary to keep up with population gains - and job openings have outstripped the workers available.

Analysts said other indicators suggested conditions may be starting to change, noting job declines in the construction, manufacturing and retail sectors.

"Overall, while the headline gain was a little stronger than we had expected, it's still the smallest monthly gain since December 2020," said Andrew Hunter, deputy chief US economist for Capital Economics.

A number of large companies including consultancy Accenture, entertainment giant Disney and fast food chain McDonalds have announced job cuts in recent weeks.