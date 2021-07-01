US jobless claims fall to 364,000, a new pandemic low

A hiring sign is displayed at Firestone Complete Auto Care store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said that the state may join the list of others that may consider offering incentives for people to return to work.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
PAUL WISEMAN
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid fell again last week to the lowest level since the pandemic struck last year, further evidence that the job market and the broader economy are rebounding rapidly from the coronavirus recession.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims dropped by 51,000 to 364,000. Applications for unemployment benefits have fallen more or less steadily since the year began. The rollout of vaccines has sharply reduced new COVID-19 cases, giving consumers the confidence to shop, travel, eat out and attend public events as the economy recovers.

Last week's drop in jobless claims was steeper than economists had expected. Applications for unemployment benefits have now fallen in 10 of the past 12 weeks.

"As life normalizes and the service sector continues to gain momentum, we expect initial jobless claims to remain in a downtrend,'' said Joshua Shapiro, chief U.S. economist at the consulting firm Maria Fiorini Ramirez.

All that pent-up spending has generated such demand for workers, notably at restaurants and tourism businesses, that many employers have been struggling to fill jobs just as the number of posted openings has reached a record high. But many economists expect hiring to catch up with demand in the coming months, especially as federal unemployment aid programs end and more people pursue jobs.

On Friday, according to the data provider FactSet, the government is expected to report that employers added 675,000 jobs in June. That would be a substantial number but still not at a pace that would allow the economy to quickly regain its pre-pandemic level of employment. The job market remains nearly 7 million jobs short of that level.

Some businesses have complained that expanded federal aid to the unemployed — especially a $300-a-week supplemental benefit, intended to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic — has discouraged some people from looking for a job.

But other factors, too, are believed to have contributed to the shortage of people seeking work again: Difficulty arranging or affording child care, lingering fears of COVID-19, early retirements by older workers, a slowdown in immigration and a decision by some people to seek new careers rather than return to their old jobs.

Responding to the criticism about the duration of expanded jobless benefits, dozens of states began dropping the expanded federal aid starting last month: Roughly half the states will end the $300 payments. Most of those will also cut off unemployment assistance to the self-employed, gig workers and people who have been out of work for more than six months. Nationally, the $300-a-week federal benefit will end Sept. 6.

The data firm Homebase reported that employment has actually grown more slowly in the states that had dropped the federal benefits than in those that kept it.

The job market’s improvement comes against the backdrop of a fast-rebounding economy. Growth for the just-ended April-June quarter is believed to have reached an annual pace of roughly 10%. And according to an index produced by the Conference Board, a private research group, consumer confidence nearly regained its pre-pandemic level in May.

With consumers feeling more confident about spending, the rate of jobless claims, which generally reflects the pace of layoffs, has dwindled over the past several months. The weekly figure had topped 900,000 back in January, when the economy was still struggling to emerge from the recession and employers were retrenching.

Despite the significant improvement since then, claims remain high by historic standards. Before the pandemic flattened the economy in March 2020, the weekly figure typically numbered around 220,000.

All told, 3.47 million people were receiving traditional state unemployment benefits in the week of June 19, up from 3.41 million a week earlier. If you include the federal benefits, 14.7 million were receiving some type of unemployment assistance during the week of June 12, down from 32.1 million a year earlier.

____

AP Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Debate Over Impact of Enhanced Jobless Benefits Won’t End in June

    Friday's jobs report won't reflect states that opted out of $300-a-week in extra federal benefits, and the program is just one issue among several affecting labor supply

  • Global stock markets rise as US jobs claims fall

    The number of Americans applying for unemployment support fell last week by more than projected, with initial claims in regular state programs decreasing by 51,000 to 364,000 in the week ending 26 June.

  • U.S. labor market recovery gaining steam; worker shortages an obstacle

    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, while layoffs plunged to a 21-year low in June, suggesting the labor market recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was gaining traction. But a shortage of willing workers is hampering hiring, with other data on Thursday showing a measure of employment at factories contracting in June for the first time in seven months. Manufacturers said they were experiencing "difficulty in hiring and retaining direct labor," the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said in its survey of national factory activity, noting that these challenges "across the entire value chain continue to be the major obstacles to increasing growth."

  • Florida is ending federal unemployment benefits. Will it solve the worker shortage?

    Since he was laid off from his job as the general manager of a Sweet Tomatoes restaurant in Kendall at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Jeff Robertson, 41, has been getting by on unemployment benefits and food stamps. He once had a steady job that he enjoyed and earned him over $60,000 a year, but now he says he’s teetering on the brink of poverty.

  • U.S. unemployment claims sink to pandemic low of 364,000 as extra benefits start to get phased out

    New applications for unemployment benefits sank by 51,0000 last week to a new pandemic low of 364,000, underscoring a rapid recovery in the U.S. economy and more aggressive efforts by companies to hire workers.

  • Why Amusement Parks Can’t Hire Enough Employees

    Summer is peak season for these attractions. But after COVID-19, they are scrambling for staffers.View Entire Post ›

  • U.S. State Jobless Claims Post Larger-Than-Expected Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week by more than projected, reaching a fresh pandemic low and suggesting that dismissals are abating as the economy reopens and labor demand rises.Initial claims in regular state programs decreased by 51,000 to 364,000 in the week ended June 26, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey

  • New jobless claims at 364,000, less than predicted

    The number of new applications for unemployment benefits fell 51,000 last week to 364,000, the Labor Department reported on Thursday.

  • The 50 best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime: 'Bosch,' 'The Boys' and more

    From "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" to "Jack Ryan" to "Psych," we offer 50 great TV shows to choose from if you can't decide what to watch on Amazon Prime.

  • Workers are overcoming COVID fears

    Data: U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey; Chart: Axios VisualsCOVID-19 fears are receding in the U.S., and this trend will have more and more Americans returning to work.Why it matters: A slew of factors have kept Americans on the sidelines despite robust demand for workers, leading to labor shortages and inflation in some categories.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: Since June 2020, the Census’ Household Pulse Sur

  • After COVID-19, 'black fungus' robs some in India of their eyesight

    Saheb Rao Shinde's family thought the worst was over when the 65-year-old recovered from COVID-19 last month at his home in western India. After a catastrophic second wave of COVID-19 in India since April which has seen its overall death toll climb to almost 400,000, thousands who contracted the virus also suffered from a rare fungal disease called mucormycosis, or "black fungus". The South Asian country -- which has more than 30.4 million confirmed COVID-19 infections, second only to the United States -- has so far reported more than 40,845 cases of mucormycosis.

  • Could boosted unemployment benefits be reinstated?

    This is the first week boosted unemployment benefits aren't offered in Texas. If you or someone you know needs to get hired, you'll want to join this job fair.

  • Treasury yields rise ahead of U.S. weekly jobless claims

    Treasury yields rise to start the new month, third quarter and second half in a year. Long-dated debt is coming off a quarter that saw the sharpest rate declines since the first quarter of 2020.

  • New Stimulus Checks Could Start Hitting Your Account Automatically

    Lawmakers continue to urge the White House to approve a fourth stimulus check for Americans who are struggling financially, with some proposing that future relief be tied to economic conditions,...

  • This is the No. 1 reason unemployed Americans aren’t looking for work

    Amid a record number of job openings, Americans are taking their time looking for work, with only about 10% of job seekers actively searching for a new gig. The survey included both unemployed people and people who have a job. Meanwhile, as businesses say they can’t find enough workers, Republican governors in several states have cut the enhanced unemployment benefits that went into effect when the U.S. was first in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Historians rank Trump ahead of only 3 other presidents

    Historians rank Trump ahead of only 3 other presidents

  • CNN Reporter Booed After Asking Trump About Apology For Capitol Riot

    Jim Acosta asked the question during an event in Weslaco, Texas, featuring Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and the former president.

  • China's Xi pledges 'reunification' with Taiwan, gets stern rebuke

    BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged on Thursday to complete "reunification" with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to "smash" any attempts at formal independence, drawing a stern rebuke from Taipei, which lambasted the Communist Party as a dictatorship. China, which considers democratically-ruled Taiwan its own territory, has stepped up efforts under Xi to assert its sovereignty claims, including regular flights by fighter jets and bombers close to the island. "Solving the Taiwan question and realising the complete reunification of the motherland are the unswerving historical tasks of the Chinese Communist Party and the common aspiration of all Chinese people," Xi said in a speech on the 100th birthday of the ruling Communist Party.

  • Few unemployed people are actively looking for jobs

    There are around 10 million unemployed Americans and over 9 million open positions. But most people aren't urgently seeking out those jobs.The big picture: For the first time in decades, workers have the power to be choosy.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Only about 10% of job seekers say they're actively and urgently looking for work, according to a new survey from the jobs site Indeed. Around 45% are passively looking for jobs, and anot

  • Historians rank Trump among worst presidents in US history, new C-SPAN survey shows

    William Henry Harrison, who died 32 days into his presidency and had the shortest tenure of any commander in chief, ranked just above Trump.