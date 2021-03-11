US jobless claims fall to 712,000 as pace of layoffs eases

A JetBlue flight arrives at Salt Lake City International Airport, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Salt Lake City. U.S. airlines are adding jobs as industry employment extends a rebound from a low in October, when tens of thousands of airline workers were briefly laid off after federal payroll aid expired. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
PAUL WISEMAN
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 712,000, the lowest total since early November, evidence that fewer employers are cutting jobs amid a decline in confirmed coronavirus cases and signs of an improving economy.

The Labor Department said Thursday that applications for unemployment aid dropped by 42,000 from 754,000 the week before. Though the job market has been slowly strengthening, many businesses remain under pressure, and 9.6 million jobs remain lost to the pandemic that flattened the economy 12 months ago.

In February, U.S. employers added a robust 379,000 jobs, the most since October, reflecting an economy in which consumers are spending more and states and cities are easing business restrictions. Thursday's figure, though the lowest weekly figure in four months, showed that weekly applications for jobless benefits still remain high by historical standards: Before the viral outbreak, they had never topped 700,000, even during the Great Recession.

All told, 4.1 million Americans are receiving traditional state unemployment benefits. Counting supplemental federal unemployment programs that were established to soften the economic damage from the virus, an estimated 20.1 million people are collecting some form of jobless aid.

The continuing job cuts reflect the extent to which the pandemic disrupted normal economic activity and kept consumers hunkered down at home rather than out traveling, shopping, dining out and attending entertainment venues. Cities and states restricted the hours and capacity of restaurants, bars and other businesses. Even where restrictions didn't exist, many Americans for months chose to stay home to avoid the risk of infection.

Now, though, as vaccinations are increasingly administered around the country, business limitations are gradually eased and consumers grow more comfortable engaging face to face with others, optimism about the economy is rising. Last month, consumers bounced back from months of retrenchment to step up their spending by 2.4% — the sharpest increase in seven months and a sign that the economy may be poised to sustain a recovery.

In the meantime, the number of confirmed new COVID-19 cases has dropped to an average of around 50,000 a day from nearly 250,000 in early January.

A brightening outlook for the economy was reinforced Wednesday, when Congress gave final approval to a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that will provide $1,400 payments to most adults and extend $300 weekly unemployment benefits into early September. The legislation will also provide money for viral vaccines and treatments, school re-openings, state and local governments and ailing industries ranging from airlines to concert halls.

Many economists suggest that the combination of substantial federal aid, a rising pace of vaccinations, continually low borrowing rates and the increased willingness of consumers to spend will unleash a robust economic recovery later this year. Still, defeating the coronavirus remains vital to achieving a full recovery of the economy and the job market.

“These are welcome policies, but they are still temporary relief," said AnnElizabeth Konkel, economist at the Indeed Hiring Lab. “To fully heal the labor market, the public health situation must be under control. Coronavirus started this mess and continues to cause massive economic damage on a daily basis.''

Recommended Stories

  • Odey Calls Sexual Assault Allegations a ‘Horrible Slur’

    (Bloomberg) -- Crispin Odey told a London court that allegations he assaulted a young banker more than 20 years ago at his home were a “horrible slur.”The 62-year-old hedge fund chief was testifying at a trial where he’s charged with one count of indecent assault. He said he invited the woman, who was in her 20s at the time, to his home because he thought it would be an “entertaining and interesting” evening.Judge Nicholas Rimmer, who is hearing the case without a jury, said he was likely to give his verdict later Thursday afternoon.During her testimony last month, the woman said that Odey was a “scramble of hands” after they returned to his home and described the evening as a “groping event.”Odey said that when the woman “suddenly” asked him why he was being so nice to her and where the evening might end, he told her it might end up in bed. But he insisted he never lunged at her.“She immediately became very angry,” Odey said at the trial, which resumed after a break of several weeks. “I’d totally misunderstood her question.”Wrapping up the case, prosecutors said Odey abused his position of power and influence in London’s financial district to take advantage of a young woman who viewed him as an important client. The hedge fund manager’s lawyer accused the woman of having a “fertile imagination.”During his evidence, Odey admitted that his intentions weren’t altogether honorable even as he denied the assault.“I tried my luck and I gave an answer which was basically the wrong answer,” he said. “I’m embarrassed to say that if she’d gone along with it, I’d have gone further.”Odey said the evening in the summer of 1998 “ended very abruptly.”“I didn’t have much of a memory of how it started,” he said.(Updates with timing on judge’s verdict in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Girl lied about teacher who was later beheaded, lawyer says

    A 13-year-old schoolgirl confessed that she lied about a French teacher who was beheaded after showing his class cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad, according to her lawyer.

  • Why Apple's Stock Sell-Off Is A Golden Buying Opportunity

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares may have taken a beating in the recent tech sell-off, but an analyst at Wedbush analyst said his conviction in the stock has only increased. The Apple Analyst: Daniel Ives has an Outperform rating and $175 price target for Apple shares, with the bull case price target at $225. Wedbush added the stock to its "Best Ideas" list. The Apple Thesis: After a stellar December quarter, when Apple managed to crush iPhone estimates, some cuts in the iPhone forecasts for fiscal year 2021 were discounted by the market, Ives said in a note. This is reflected in the stock's sell-off over the last month, the analyst said. Related Link: Apple Plans To Invest .19B In German Chip Design Unit Wedbush's Asia checks are markedly bullish, suggesting over 230 million units for 2021, he said. The initial build forecast for the iPhone 13 indicates the supercycle will continue into fiscal year 2022, Ives said. "Geographically speaking, demand in China looks strong coming out of the Chinese New Year and remains a linchpin to our Apple bull thesis." The analyst also sees continued uptick in ASPs due to a higher mix of the iPhone Pro and Pro Max, with the Mini being significantly scaled down around production/demand globally. With a -trillion valuation in sight for Cupertino, the recent sell-off in share creates a golden buying opportunity, according to Wedbush. AAPL Price Action: Apple shares lost 0.91% in Wednesday's session, closing at $119.98. Photo courtesy of Apple. Latest Ratings for AAPL DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021WedbushMaintainsOutperform Feb 2021RBC CapitalAssumesOutperform Jan 2021DA DavidsonMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple Plans To Invest .19B In German Chip Design UnitIPhone Demand Drives Q1 Growth For Apple Supplier Foxconn© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Meghan and Harry news - live: Prince William says royal family ‘not racist’ after Oprah interview claims

    Buckingham Palace facing crisis after racism claims made in interview

  • Prince William says the royals are 'not a racist family' following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview

    Prince William is the first member of the royal family to comment on the accusations of racism within the monarchy since the tell-all Oprah interview.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • It took time but there was never going to be a Dallas Cowboys future sans Dak Prescott

    Jerry Jones called it the Dak Prescott contract a watershed moment for the Cowboys in their to win the Super Bowl again for the first time since 1995.

  • China could invade Taiwan by 2027, top US admiral warns

    China could invade Taiwan within the next six years as Beijing rapidly steps up its military challenge to American forces in the Indo-Pacific, a top US commander warned on Tuesday. "I worry that they're (China) accelerating their ambitions to supplant the United States and our leadership role in the rules-based international order... by 2050," Admiral Philip Davidson, head of Indo-Pacific command, told a US Senate committee. "Taiwan is clearly one of their ambitions before that. And I think the threat is manifest during this decade, in fact, in the next six years," he said. The Chinese Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as its own even though it has never ruled there, has repeatedly threatened to invade its territory, and in recent months has intensified its aggressive military activity around the island. The democracy of 23 million lies at a critical mid-point of the strategic so-called “first island chain,” which is integral to both Chinese and US military doctrine.

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.

  • Prince William hits back on Harry and Meghan: We are very much not a racist family

    The Duke of Cambridge has spoken out on the Harry and Meghan Oprah interview and insisted: “We are very much not a racist family.” Prince William revealed he had not yet spoken to his brother, the Duke of Sussex, since the interview, but did intend to. On a visit to a school in east London on Thursday, he was asked: “Have you spoken to your brother since the interview?” He replied: “No I haven’t spoken to him yet but I will do.” He was then asked: “And can you just let me know, is the Royal family a racist family Sir?” The Duke replied: “We are very much not a racist family.” The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in public for the first time since the Sussexes’ made a series of explosive allegations about the Royal family during a two-hour television interview. They visited School21 in Stratford, east London, to mark children’s return to classes and the rollout to secondary schools of a mental health project for pupils which Kate launched in primary schools in 2018. The most damaging claim in the Sussexes’ interview came as Meghan, 39, alleged that when she was pregnant with her son, Archie, “concerns” had been raised with Prince Harry by a member of the family about the colour of their then-unborn son’s skin.

  • Pfizer/BioNTech say COVID-19 vaccine likely to prevent asymptomatic infection

    Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Wednesday that real-world data from Israel suggests that their COVID-19 vaccine is 94% effective in preventing asymptomatic infections, meaning the vaccine could significantly reduce transmission. There was only a limited number of infections in Israel caused by the so-called South African variant - known as B.1.351 - so they were not able to evaluate vaccine effectiveness against this variant. Israel is leading the world in its vaccination roll out, due in part to an agreement to share data with Pfizer and BioNTech.

  • A 35-year-old Capitol riot suspect is a Marine Corps veteran who served in the presidential helicopter squadron

    John Daniel Andries' service on the Marine One squadron covered the presidencies of George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

  • 'We're not racist', says Prince William after Meghan and Harry interview

    Prince William said on Thursday that Britain's royals were not racist after Meghan, wife of his younger brother Harry, said one unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their son Archie's skin might be. Meghan, 39, made the allegation during an explosive tell-all interview that she and Harry, 36, gave to Oprah Winfrey and which was aired on Sunday, plunging the British monarchy into its biggest crisis since the 1997 death of Princess Diana, William and Harry's mother. On a visit to a school in east London, William said he had not talked to Harry since the interview was broadcast just over three days ago.

  • All living ex-presidents but 1 get vaccinated in new COVID-19 PSA

    Former President Donald Trump wants you to remember that the COVID-19 vaccines were developed while he was in office. But for whatever reasons, he did not join every other member of the most exclusive club he belongs to — ex-presidents — for the Ad Council's new COVID-19 vaccination public service announcement. In the minute-long ad, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter all talk about what they are looking forward to doing when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control — and urge people to get vaccinated as soon as they are able, to bring us all to that end point. "It's up to you," Carter says. The ad shows photos of all four living ex-presidents and their wives getting inoculated. Trump and former first lady Melania Trump did quietly get vaccinated before leaving the White House, Trump's office said March 1, but there are no public photos of the inoculation. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyGood job, Biden. Now comes the hard part.Senate Republicans call Biden's hugely popular COVID-19 rescue bill a Democratic 'wish list'

  • An Italian-Jewish US lawmaker said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene could 'get lost' after she referred to him as 'Rep. Mussolini'

    Greene was criticizing Rep. David Cicilline's call to change House rules to prevent Greene from delaying votes on bills she doesn't like.

  • Stacey Dash apologizes for political past: ‘I made a lot of mistakes’

    Actress and former Fox News pundit Stacey Dash is falling on her sword by denouncing Donald Trump and distancing herself from the conservative network. During an interview with DailyMailTV on Wednesday, Dash claimed the right-wing focused outlet casted her as an “angry Black woman.” Dash claimed that anger led to her mistakes.

  • New details emerge of Trump's call to Georgia's chief elections investigator

    In late December, former President Donald Trump called Frances Watson, the chief investigator in the Georgia Secretary of State's office, and during their six-minute phone call, he encouraged her to look for fraud in mail-in ballots that were being audited, The Wall Street Journal reports. The phone call was first reported by The Washington Post in January, but was not released until now. Trump told Watson multiple times that he won the state, and "something bad happened," the Journal reports. He told Watson that she had the most important job in the country, and "when the right answer comes out, you'll be praised." Trump also said ballots were "dropped," but did not explain what he meant, and Watson did not press him further, the Journal says. There were two statewide recounts in Georgia, with both finding the same thing: President Biden won the state by about 12,000 votes, and Trump lost. At the time of the call to Watson, a forensic audit was underway of 15,000 mail-in ballots from Cobb County; it was later announced that no evidence of fraud was found. Trump told Watson he was calling at the request of his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and she said she was "honored" to be speaking to him and was "only interested in the truth and finding the information that is based on the facts." Trump picked up the phone again in early January to urge Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to "find" enough votes to overturn Biden's win in the state. This prompted a criminal investigation into attempts to influence the 2020 presidential election, now underway by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. In a statement to the Journal, Raffensperger's spokesman said Trump's call with Watson is "just one more example" of how his office promised to "follow the law, count every legal vote, and investigate any allegations of fraud." More stories from theweek.comAll living ex-presidents but 1 get vaccinated in new COVID-19 PSAThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyGood job, Biden. Now comes the hard part.

  • Jets beat North-leading Leafs 4-3 in opener of 3-game set

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves, leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 win over the North Division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series. Neal Pionk finished with three assists and Nikolaj Ehlers had two for the Jets, who trail the Maple Leafs by five points in the standings with two games in hand.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene delays COVID stimulus vote, annoys Republicans

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's vote to adjourn proceedings Wednesday drew criticism on both sides of the aisle after she delayed the House's vote on the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. Why it matters: President Biden's relief bill passed along party lines after Greene protested the bill by using a procedural tactic to slow down the vote. Her procedural quagmires are adding to the conflict among Republicans in Congress.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Forty Republicans sided with Democrats by voting against her motion to adjourn. The number of Republican members opposing Greene's stall tactics have increased since February, and doubled in size since last week when the Georgia representative made a motion to adjourn.What they're saying: "I'm tired of all the games and I just want to move along with the business of the government," Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) told Axios."Dilatory tactics work like salt, lightly sprinkled brings flavor, too much will ruin the meal," said Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) “The GOP leadership has a strategy to retake the House in 2022 and the frequent calls for adjournment are not the plan," Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) said in a statement.Most Republicans sided with Greene, though, and some defended her."Anything to slow down the Democrats from destroying our country, I'm all for it," Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) told Axios before walking into the House chamber.“We only have so many levers in the minority,” Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) told reporters.After the COVID bill passed, Greene thanked the 149 Republicans who voted with her and referred to the dissenters as the "40 white flags of the Surrender Caucus" in a statement on Twitter.Not a single Democrat voted in favor of Greene's motion, and some expressed annoyance with the procedural vote that delayed the House's debate on the COVID amendment by 30 minutes."Part of our job is coming in here to do voting. When you come to Congress you soon realize the most precious thing you have is time. These procedural votes just done to mess with the system, I think, waste a lot of time and energy," Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) told Axios."Yes," said Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) when asked if she's mad about the procedural vote. "Because we're fighting for their constituents and they're not."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • A Vietnam veteran says he lived inside Philadelphia's old sports stadium for years while the Eagles and Phillies held games

    Tom Garvey says he lived in an empty 60-foot-by-30-foot concession stand at Veterans Stadium from 1978 to 1981.