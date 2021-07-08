US jobless claims tick up to 373,000 from a pandemic low

A shopper enters a retail store as a hiring sign shows in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Thursday, June 24, 2021. America’s employers added 850,000 jobs in June, well above the average of the previous three months and a sign that companies may be having an easier time finding enough workers to fill open jobs. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
PAUL WISEMAN
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week even while the economy and the job market appear to be rebounding from the coronavirus recession with sustained energy.

Thursday's report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims increased by 2,000 from the previous week to 373,000. Weekly applications, which generally track the pace of layoffs, have fallen steadily this year from more than 900,000 at the start of the year.

The rollout of vaccinations is driving a potent economic recovery as businesses reopen, employers struggle to fill jobs and consumers emerge from months of lockdown to travel, shop and spend at restaurants, bars, retailers and entertainment venues.

In the first three months of the year, the government has estimated that the economy expanded at a brisk 6.4% annual rate. In the April-June quarter, the annual rate is thought to have reached a sizzling 10%. And for all of 2021, the Congressional Budget Office has projected that growth will amount to 6.7%. That would be the fastest calendar-year expansion since 1984.

The economy is recovering so quickly that many companies can't find workers fast enough to meet their increased customer demand. On Wednesday, the government said that U.S. employers posted 9.21 million jobs in May, the most since record-keeping began in 2000.

And in June, employers added a strong 850,000 jobs, and hourly pay rose a solid 3.6% compared with a year ago — faster than the pre-pandemic annual pace and a sign that companies are being compelled to pay more to attract and keep workers.

Still, the nation remains 6.8 million jobs short of the level it had in February 2021, just before the coronavirus pandemic tore through the economy and eliminated tens of millions of jobs. And weekly applications for unemployment benefits, though down sharply from earlier peaks, are still comparatively high: Before the pandemic, they were typically coming in at only around 220,000 a week.

The total number of Americans receiving jobless aid, including supplemental federal checks that were intended to provide relief during the pandemic recession, amounted to 14.2 million people during the week of June 19, down from 33.2 million a year earlier.

Many states, though, have dropped the federal aid, responding to complaints that the generous benefits were discouraging some of the unemployed from seeking work: A total of 26 states plan to end the $300-a-week federal benefit before it ends nationally on Sept. 6. Most of those states will also cut off federal assistance to the self-employed, gig workers and people who have been out of work for more than six months.

Still, many factors other than the enhanced federal jobless benefits are thought to have contributed to the shortage of people seeking work again: Difficulty arranging or affording child care, lingering fears of COVID-19, early retirements by older workers, a slowdown in immigration and a decision by some people to seek new careers rather than return to their old jobs.

___

AP Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Initial Jobless Claims Edge Up But Hold Near Pandemic Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance edged up last week, though remained near a pandemic low, as the labor market grinds its way toward a full recovery.Initial claims in regular state programs increased by 2,000 to 373,000 in the week ended July 3, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 350,000 new applications.Even with the latest increase, new weekly filings for jobless benefits have more than halve

  • The U.S. Spends Less Than Nearly Every Country on Unemployment. That's Why People Can't Get Jobs.

    Last month, an Indiana state court judge, citing possible “irreparable harm” to the unemployed, ruled Indiana must continue participation in the federal unemployment benefits program. Since a weaker than expected jobs report in April, there has been a steady drumbeat of calls to eliminate the current federal supplement of $300 a week, as well as other federal unemployment extensions, based on the presumption that these benefits dampen the unemployed’s desire to return to work. In fact, there appears to have been less job search activity in the states that have ended their use of federal unemployment benefits early.

  • Fighter jets scramble, interrupt leaders in Lithuania

    A news conference at a NATO air base in Lithuania featuring Lithuania's president and Spain's prime minister got abruptly cut off Thursday when the pair of Spanish fighter jets serving as the leaders' backdrop were scrambled to monitor a situation in the Baltic skies. The Spanish government said an unidentified plane prompted the alert and briefly interrupted remarks by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. Nauseda and Sánchez were speaking with two Eurofighter Typhoons behind them at the base in the town of Siauliai when security officials suddenly interrupted the leaders as crews scrambled to get on the fighter jets, live footage from the press conference showed.

  • Want to see a snapshot of the U.S. economy? Look at patio furniture

    People used to go to Valley View Farms to buy five tomato plants and end up with $5,000 in patio furniture. This year is different. After a record burst of sales in March, the showroom floor is almost empty of outdoor chairs, tables and chaises for people to buy.

  • Melania Trump Spotted in New York for First Time Since Leaving the White House: 'She Never Liked Press Scrutiny'

    Sources tell PEOPLE that Melania and her 15-year-old son, Barron, will spend the summer in both Manhattan and in Bedminster, New Jersey

  • Damning Trump Supercut Uses His Own Words To Show Why He’s In Big Legal Trouble

    MeidasTouch finds old Trump comments that could come back to haunt him in court.

  • Africa’s last kingdom is using modern methods to silence dissent

    With the internet shut down and under the cover of darkness, government forces went after protestors in Africa’s last absolute kingdom of Eswatini.

  • 'We know you love the guy': Fox host mocks colleagues on air for fawning over Trump

    Fox News host Gillian Turner deflated her fellow hosts after they argued Trump's lawsuit against Twitter and Facebook was a selfless act.

  • Kansas outperforms grim budget expectations, has highest ending balance on record

    A fiscal forecast at the height of COVID-19 shutdowns in April 2020 projected a $653 million budget shortfall.

  • Michelle Obama Sharing This Photo With Nancy Reagan Reminds Us of a Different Age in Politics

    Yesterday would have been former First Lady Nancy Reagan’s 100th birthday, and fellow former First Lady Michelle Obama marked the occasion with a sweet photo from a lunch they’d shared back in 2013, when the Obamas were first settling in to the White House and Michelle called on a predecessor to help her find her […]

  • 'He's f---ed up everything': Trump exploded at his campaign manager over low turnout at a rally, a new book says

    "How can you be so stupid? Answer me!" Trump told Brad Parscale, then his 2020 campaign manager, a forthcoming book says.

  • U.K. Probes Chinese Takeover of Country’s Biggest Chip Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s national security advisor will examine the takeover of the country’s biggest semiconductor plant by a Chinese-owned company after lawmakers said it could threaten the country’s high-tech future.Nexperia NV acquired Welsh-based Newport Wafer Fab, which makes semiconductors mainly for the car industry, on Monday.“We are looking into it. I have asked the National Security Adviser to review,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament on Tuesday.The U.K.’s Enterprise Act g

  • Haitian first lady in critical condition after husband's assassination, will be flown to Miami: diplomat

    Haitian first lady Martine Moïse will be taken to a hospital in Miami for treatment, Haiti's ambassador to the United States told reporters Wednesday.

  • More workers sue states canceling unemployment benefits — some are successful

    A lawsuit in Ohio is the latest in the growing movement against some of the 26 states that opted out of the federal unemployment programs earlier than the federal expiration.

  • 'Stupid On So Many Levels': Trump's Social Media Lawsuits Raked Over The Coals

    "I've skimmed former guy’s complaint against Facebook and it’s every bit as stupid as you’d think it is," tweeted attorney George Conway.

  • Donald Trump Reportedly Asked These Incredibly Suspicious Questions About Ghislaine Maxwell

    Donald Trump is certainly good for the publishing industry as another book about the former president has hit bookstores. Michael Wolff’s latest publication, Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency, tackles a topic many people would like answers to — his connection to Jeffery Epstein. Now Trump isn’t the only high-profile figure who has […]

  • Analysis-N.Korea reshuffle signals military policy not top priority now, analysts say

    New photos confirm North Korea has demoted a military leader in a reshuffle that left the ruling party's top body dominated by civilians, possibly signalling leader Kim Jong Un's focus on the economy and frustration with bureaucratic failures, analysts said. Last week, North Korea announced the latest in a series of leadership changes that may be the most significant reshuffle of top officials in years. Photographs published in state media on Thursday of Kim visiting his family mausoleum appear to confirm that Ri Pyong Chol, a top adviser who plays a leading role in North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear programmes, has at least lost his position on the politburo Presidium.

  • Donald Trump Reportedly Praised Hitler During Trip Honoring U.S. Troops, New Book Claims

    Hitler "did a lot of good things," Trump told then-White House chief of staff John Kelly, per Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender.

  • India's Modi drops 12 Cabinet ministers in massive reshuffle

    In a massive Cabinet revamp, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi dropped 12 senior Cabinet ministers on Wednesday and inducted a younger team aimed at refurbishing his government’s image after widespread criticism of its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, whose response to the epidemic came under close examination, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Law and Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar were among those who resigned hours ahead of the reshuffle. Prasad was involved in a bitter row with Twitter over India’s new internet regulations, which digital activists say could curtail online speech and privacy.

  • Melania Trump May Be Hoping to Make a Semi-Permanent Return to NYC

    It’s been a while since we’ve seen Melania Trump out in the wild, but she’s been spotted in public and running around New York City once again. Since leaving the White House in January, the former first lady has kept a very low profile in Palm Beach, Florida, where they’ve been residing at Mar-a-Lago. She’s […]