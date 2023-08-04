US jobs market holds steady despite rate rises

The US economy has held up better than expected despite higher borrowing costs

Employment in the US held steady last month, raising hopes that the economy will avoid a painful downturn.

Employers added 187,000 jobs, similar to June, while the jobless rate dipped to 3.5%, from 3.6% in the prior month, the Labor Department said.

The report was the latest sign of economic resilience in the US in the face of the battle to stabilise prices.

The US central bank has raised interest rates sharply to try to rein in price inflation.

Hiring has cooled since last year, but economists say it has remained strong enough to absorb new entrants into the job market.

The 187,000 jobs added in July was fewer than analysts had estimated. Manufacturing, transportation, tech and media firms shed jobs, while most other sectors expanded.