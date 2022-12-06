US judge dismisses case against Saudi crown prince over Khashoggi killing

15
Stephanie Kirchgaessner in Washington
·1 min read

A US judge has dismissed a case against Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman for orchestrating the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying the crown prince was entitled to sovereign immunity despite “credible allegations” that he was involved in the murder.

Related: Mohammed bin Salman accused of attempt to ‘manipulate’ US court system

Judge John Bates, a US district court judge with a long history of presiding over cases involving national security, acknowledged “uneasiness” in making the decision, but said that his hands were in effect tied by the Biden administration’s recent recommendation that Prince Mohammed be given immunity.

The decision to dismiss the charges, which were brought by Khashoggi’s fiancee Hatice Cengiz, and Dawn, a pro-democracy group founded by the murdered journalist, likely marks the end of efforts to hold the future Saudi king accountable for the 2018 murder.

More details soon …

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. military says no 'hard data' showing vaccine mandate hurts recruiting

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. military has no data to back up claims by top Republicans in Congress that the Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate is hurting recruiting, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday. "I've not seen any hard data that directly links the COVID mandate to an affect on our recruiting," Austin told a news conference. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, who is vying to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, and other Republicans are pushing the Biden administration to lift the American military's mandate requiring troops to be vaccinated against COVID, arguing it hurts recruiting.

  • The stock market may retest this year's lows and returns will be nearly flat in 2023, Goldman Sachs chief equities strategist says

    Next year, the S&P 500 could see nearly flat returns, Goldman's David Kostin said, estimating that it could end 2023 at 3,750 to 4,000.

  • Israel Adesanya metal knuckles case to be dismissed pending further compliance

    Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya appears to be off the hook after a recent arrest – as long as he behaves.

  • Special Report-In France, minority communities decry a surge in police fines

    EPINAY-SOUS-SENART, France (Reuters) - Mohamed Assam went to buy groceries at a supermarket close to his home near Paris one April afternoon in 2020. By the time he returned, he had incurred more than 900 euros in fines for nine different infractions without once, he said, coming into contact with a police officer. The 27-year-old from the Paris suburb of Epinay-sous-Senart said he learned of the fines about a week later, when he received notifications in the post. His alleged offences, which he is contesting, include violating COVID-19 lockdown rules and lacking correct headlights on his quad bike, according to the notices he received from an interior ministry agency reviewed by Reuters.

  • Navy seizes more than 50 tons of ammo, illegal weapons in Gulf of Oman

    The vessel originated in Iran, which continues funneling lethal aid to Yemen.

  • China's Xi to arrive in Riyadh on Wednesday to meet Saudi and Arab leaders

    RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia aims to increase trade with Beijing and discuss regional security when China's president visits Riyadh this week, with the kingdom seeking to expand superpower ties beyond the increasingly fractious alliance with the United States. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to mark Xi Jinping's arrival on Wednesday with a lavish welcome that diplomats in the region have said may contrast starkly with the muted reception offered to U.S. President Joe Biden in July. That reflects what Saudi state news agency SPA described as the "strategic partnership" that is emerging between China and Saudi Arabia, its main oil supplier, after years of growing ties.

  • How to Care for Amaryllis Plants This Christmas and Beyond

    Amaryllis are a popular holiday plant that can easily re-grow throughout the year. All you need are these amaryllis care tips and tricks.

  • World soccer star Samuel Eto'o issued a groveling apology after 'violent altercation' with a man at World Cup

    Cameroon soccer president and former striker Samuel Eto'o attacked a fan outside a World Cup match, and then apologized in an open letter.

  • Tax credits for EU electric vehicles dominate U.S. trade talks

    COLLEGE PARK, Md. (Reuters) -The United States and the European Union on Monday cited progress addressing EU concerns about a U.S. climate law that would cut off the bloc's electric vehicles from U.S. tax credits, but failed to resolve the matter. "We acknowledge the EU's concerns and underline our commitment to address them constructively," the statement said, taking note of progress made by a task force set up to address the dispute. EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis on Monday called the $430 billion U.S. Inflation Reduction Act discriminatory and urged steps be taken before year's end to modify the law.

  • North Carolina busts two illegal migrants with 40 pounds of drugs: police

    North Carolina police busted two illegal immigrants for drug trafficking on Nov. 29, after they were found with 40 pounds of high-grade marijuana.

  • Ducey endorses an Election Day plan that could help tally votes faster, but at a cost

    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey embraced a process that would allow voters to personally feed their ballot into a tabulation machine on Election Day.

  • Satellite images show new Russian military facility in Mariupol

    Newly released satellite imagery shows a new Russian military compound in Mariupol, Ukraine, according to Maxar Technologies.

  • EU drafts new proposal for Kosovo-Serbia ties - senior EU diplomat

    TIRANA (Reuters) -The European Union has drafted a new proposal for normalisation of ties between Kosovo and Serbia with a clear timeline of actions, according to a senior EU diplomat, speaking on the sidelines of the EU-Western Balkans summit on Tuesday. "There are a lot of things that make it a big step forward with respect to the current situation.... It's not full recognition ...but it is a full normalisation of relations," the diplomat said. Belgrade and Pristina committed in 2013 to an EU-sponsored dialogue to resolve outstanding issues, but little progress has been made.

  • NYPD presser on deadly shooting spree

    The NYPD is trying to track down a man accused in three shootings, two of them fatal.

  • World Cup 2022: Morocco’s heroic win over Spain gets royal approval with call from the King

    Morocco's history-making win is given the royal seal of approval with a call from their King after Achraf Hakimi’s penalty proves him the coolest man in the stadium.

  • Supreme Court to decide whether police are also victims when they shoot someone

    The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday to consider whether to shield the identities of police officers who kill some civilians.

  • McConnell Balks as Democrats Eye Defense Bill for Energy-Permitting Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Several Senate Republicans are resisting Democrats’ efforts to push forward with a plan to put Senator Joe Manchin’s plan to fast-track energy projects in must-pass defense legislation. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineMiami’s Crypto

  • Seth Meyers Exposes Elon Musk’s Embarrassing Hunter Biden ‘Dud’

    NBCThis past week, Donald Trump casually called for the “termination” of the U.S. Constitution so he could be reinstated as president, all because of what Seth Meyers described as a “big dud” put out by Elon Musk. The “Twitter Files,” as it was called, was “supposed to be some kind of Hunter Biden smoking gun,” the Late Night host said, “but in reality was just a bunch of internal Twitter emails about content moderation.”After recapping the underwhelming details of the story, which was live-twee

  • Charlamagne Slams Kanye West: 'He Is Definitely A Clown'

    Charlamagne Tha God blasted Kanye West when he addressed the rapper’s latest controversial comments.

  • California Wants to Fine Oil Companies For Gasoline Price Gouging

    Gas prices are down across the country, even here in California. But they’re still higher in the Golden State than just about anywhere else in the country. As of this writing, according to AAA the national average gas price is $3.38 per gallon; in California it’s $1.33 higher at $4.71. The price difference has been hitting California drivers hard enough that the state sent out billions in gas tax stimulus checks to help low-income residents. But oil companies are still raking in the green. Now,