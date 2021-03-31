US judge orders detention of gun enthusiast arrested in Iowa

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
RYAN J. FOLEY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A judge Wednesday ordered the detention of a Colorado firearms enthusiast who raised alarm at an Iowa gun store last week when he said he was surprised people didn't suspect he was the Boulder mass shooter.

Adam Vannoy, 40, attempted to buy guns in Iowa after he was released on bond from a jail in Nebraska, where troopers had seized several firearms and marijuana from his vehicle during a March 14 traffic stop, U.S. Magistrate Stephen Jackson found.

A firearms dealer in Ankeny, Iowa refused to sell Vannoy an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and alerted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives after Vannoy said he was surprised friends hadn’t called to ask whether he was responsible for the shooting in which 10 people were killed at a Boulder grocery store.

After he was unable to secure a firearm, Vannoy purchased “kits that would enable him to assemble firearms,” the judge said in his ruling Wednesday. Video posted by Vannoy to his Instagram account showed that he spent nearly $3,000 buying firearms accessories at Brownells, a retailer in Grinnell, Iowa.

“This continued attempt to obtain weapons, coupled with the behavior described at the hearing, leads to the conclusion that the government has met its burden and detention is appropriate," Jackson wrote after a detention hearing earlier Wednesday.

The judge ordered federal authorities to transfer Vannoy to Nebraska, where he is charged in federal court with possessing a firearm as an unlawful drug user.

The Nebraska State Patrol initially arrested Vannoy on March 14 on Interstate 80 in Lancaster County, after a driver had called police to report he was driving recklessly at about 120 mph.

During a search of his packed truck, troopers seized a handgun from Vannoy’s jacket, a loaded AR-style semi-automatic rifle with an illegal silencer, four other firearms, ammunition, a bulletproof blanket and vest, two brown wigs and an Air Force costume. They also found marijuana.

Vannoy said his truck was packed with all of his belongings since he was abruptly leaving Colorado. Records show he told a Nebraska trooper during the stop that he was leaving Denver because his neighbors didn’t like him, he had a mental breakdown and quit his job. He told the trooper that he would use his time in jail to “think about getting even with people,” a remark the trooper viewed as threatening.

They jailed the Denver man on weapons and drug charges. He was released after posting $5,000 bond on March 17, even though he threatened to kill a guard, exposed his penis to guards and threw feces from his cell into a common area, according to a federal complaint unsealed Friday.

The case comes as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds faces pressure to veto a bill passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature that would eliminate the need to obtain permits to purchase handguns from private sellers or carry them in public. People would still have to pass background checks or present permits to purchase weapons at retailers, but critics say the unregulated private sales would allow more unqualified and dangerous people to obtain firearms.

Recommended Stories

  • Ready to travel abroad? Here’s where you can go — if you’re vaccinated against COVID

    Here’s what to know before you go.

  • EU commissioner holds migration talks with Greek officials

    The European Union’s home affairs commissioner was meeting Tuesday with Greece’s prime minister and foreign minister, a day after touring two of the eastern islands in the Aegean Sea most heavily affected by migration into Europe. The EU is currently working on a new migration pact to tackle the issue of asylum-seekers wanting to enter the bloc. Refugee rights groups have slammed the bloc's migration policies as inhumane.

  • McEnany blasts Biden admin for incentivizing 'inhumane' border crisis

    Former White House press secretary joins 'FOX News Primetime' to discuss the president's 'ill-advised' immigration policy

  • Palau president visits Taiwan despite Chinese pressure

    The president of the Pacific island nation of Palau was visiting Taiwan on Tuesday along with the U.S. ambassador to his country, a show of solidarity as China increases diplomatic, economic and military pressure on Taiwan. Palau President Surangel Whipps said during a meeting with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen that he and his delegation “feel like home when we are here." In her welcoming statement, Tsai noted Whipps was the first foreign leader to visit Taiwan since the beginning of the pandemic and said a travel bubble established between the two sides would be a “model for safe two-way travel that has been closely watched not just by our own people but also by the entire world.”

  • Japan, Indonesia sign arms transfer pact amid China concerns

    Japan and Indonesia signed a pact on Tuesday allowing the transfer of Japanese defense equipment and technology to Jakarta as the two countries strengthen their military ties in the face of China's increasingly assertive activity in the region. The agreement came during “two plus two” security talks among the foreign and defense ministers of the two countries, which share concerns about China's growing influence and territorial claims in the East and South China seas. “It has become difficult to take for granted the premises that have supported the peace and prosperity of the international community,” Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said in opening remarks at the talks.

  • No prison time for transgender ex-neo-Nazi in threat case

    A federal judge declined to impose prison time Wednesday on a former member of a neo-Nazi ring that threatened journalists, finding that the 21-year-old — who concealed his transgender identity from his co-conspirators — had already suffered enough in his young life. Taylor Parker-Dipeppe, of Spring Hill, Florida, was charged in early 2020 along with three other members of the Atomwaffen Division, a white supremacist group. Investigators said they left or attempted to leave Swastika-laden posters with messages like “You have been visited by your local Nazis” at the homes of journalists in Florida, Arizona and Washington state.

  • UNC, Duke and NC State universities earn top US News rankings for graduate programs

    Here’s how North Carolina universities stacked up in the new 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Graduate Schools rankings.

  • 'Fast & Furious' Actor Sung Kang to Star in New 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Series

    Disney+ has confirmed that Korean American “Fast & Furious” star Sung Kang will appear in “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” The Star Wars miniseries will feature a star-studded cast, including Kumail Nanjiani of “Eternals” and Indira Varma of “Game of Thrones.” The Disney+ announcement, which was published on the official Star Wars website on Monday, also revealed that filmmaker Deborah Chow, who directed two episodes of "The Mandalorian," will direct the upcoming series.

  • Defense expert talks Chauvin trial, says crowd reaction is evidence for prosecutors

    ABC’s Linsey Davis speaks with defense attorney and former police officer Daniel Herbert about Derek Chauvin’s defense and what “reasonable” police force could look like.

  • Black man's death moves Georgia to end citizen's arrest law

    Georgia lawmakers gave final passage Wednesday to a bill to repeal the state's citizen's arrest law, acting little more than a year after the fatal shooting of a Black man pursued by white men who said they suspected him of a crime. The state House voted 169-0 to approve Senate changes to House Bill 479, sending it to Gov. Brian Kemp for his expected signature. The legislation was one of the top legislative priorities this session in the aftermath of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

  • Biden's dog Major bites again at White House

    Major had been sent to Delaware for training after biting a White House employee earlier this month.

  • Mozambique: Why IS is so hard to defeat in Mozambique

    The jihadists appear to be aiming to create their own self-declared "caliphate".

  • 'We are going to tackle this problem (of extremism) head on': Adviser to secretary of Defense

    Opposing view: While the vast majority of men and women in uniform serve with honor, the problem of extremism is nothing new. And we will act quickly to resolve it.

  • Hospital employee swipes over $218,000 from cafeteria, Illinois police say

    The employee is accused of using the money for his personal “piggy bank,” officials say.

  • Iowa Dem Rita Hart Gives Up Contested House Race

    Democrat Rita Hart on Wednesday announced she would no longer contest the results of her race against Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, calling off a House investigation into the election that she had requested. Hart said in a statement Wednesday that she had asked the House Administration Committee to discontinue its investigation after discussions with people regarding the future of the probe. “Since Election Day, and throughout this entire process, my mission has been about ensuring the voices of Iowans who followed the law are not silenced,” she wrote. “I am saddened that some Iowans’ votes will not count through no fault of their own. The work of ensuring it does not happen again will continue beyond this campaign.” Running to represent the people of #IA02 in the U.S. House of Representatives has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I could not have done it without all of you. Read my statement from today here: pic.twitter.com/ustS72pWsq — Rita Hart (@RitaHartIA) March 31, 2021 A recount in November named Miller-Meeks the winner, by six votes out of 400,000 votes cast. Though Miller-Meeks is serving as the district’s representative, Hart had requested that the House overturn the result, alleging that 22 legally cast ballots were not counted during the initial November canvass and subsequent recount.

  • Treasure hunter gets prison time after digging in Yellowstone cemetery, officials say

    “This is the most significant investigation of damage to archaeological resources in Yellowstone National Park’s recent history.”

  • Author: Fauci is most powerful, dangerous bureaucrat in American history

    Author of bestselling book 'Faucian Bargain' joins 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' to discuss Biden's chief medical adviser's unprecedented pandemic powers

  • Professor put camera in teen’s room ‘to bond with her,’ Oklahoma documents say

    He faces several charges and has been placed on leave from the university.

  • Wake County high school student faces additional rape, kidnapping charges

    The former student at Middle Creek High School in Cary and Clayton High School was previously charged with the statutory rape of a 12-year-old.

  • U.S. Supreme Court weighs TransUnion bid to nix 'terrorist list' lawsuit

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday signaled it could narrow the scope of a class action lawsuit against TransUnion in which thousands of people sought damages after the credit reporting company flagged their names as matching those on a government list of suspected terrorists and drug traffickers. The justices heard arguments in TransUnion's appeal of a lower court ruling that upheld a jury verdict against the Chicago-based company in a class-action suit and ordered it to pay $40 million in damages. Credit reporting companies provide information on an individual's borrowing and bill-paying history to lenders and other businesses.