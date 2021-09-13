US judge tells Prince Andrew’s lawyers they’re making Epstein-linked abuse case ‘more complicated’ than it needs to be

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nathan Place
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

An American judge has told Prince Andrew’s lawyers they’re making his legal service in a sexual abuse lawsuit “more complicated” than necessary.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan made the comment at a Monday hearing by telephone, during which the Duke of York’s lawyers disputed that the royal had been validly served.

In the lawsuit, plaintiff Virginia Giuffre has accused Prince Andrew of abusing her when she was 17 at homes owned by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories