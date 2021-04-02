US judge tosses claims by Chinese-born professor over arrest

·1 min read

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lawyers for a Temple University professor said Friday they plan to appeal a federal court ruling that threw out most of his legal claims against the U.S. government and an FBI agent that had accused him of giving trade secrets to China, then dropped charges.

Nine of 10 counts in the lawsuit by physics professor Xi Xiaoxing were dismissed Thursday, and his lawyers said the final count regarding surveillance of Xi would be dealt with in a separate decision.

Xi, a naturalized U.S. citizen from China with expertise in thin film superconducting technology, was accused in 2015 of stealing sensitive technology involving his research. Charges were dropped when investigators realized the information shared did not amount to trade secrets.

Agents descended on his home in Penn Valley in the Philadelphia suburbs at dawn in May 2015, handcuffing him and his wife and young daughters. Xi and family members sued in 2017, alleging FBI agents knowingly made false statements regarding the matter.

He argued the FBI wrongly accused him of espionage because it did not understand the science behind his work in superconductivity.

A message seeking comment was left with a Justice Department lawyer handling the case.

U.S. District Judge Barclay Surrick said Xi's claims involved judgments and decisions about the investigation and prosecution that are matters of discretion, and that his constitutional rights were not violated.

“What happened to Xi and his family is very unfortunate,” Surrick wrote. “Nevertheless, it is the obligation of this court to simply apply the law as it presently exists to the facts.”

Recommended Stories

  • As China Bans Oscars Broadcast, ‘Do Not Split’ Proves the Power of Short Film — Watch

    A riveting documentary that puts viewers on the front lines of Hong Kong's fight for democracy has driven Beijing to censor the Academy Awards.

  • Oil companies defeat New York City appeal over global warming

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected New York City's effort to hold five major oil companies liable to help pay the costs of addressing harm caused by global warming. Ruling in favor of BP Plc, Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell Plc, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said the regulation of greenhouse gas emissions should be addressed under federal law and international treaties. It rejected the city's efforts to sue under state nuisance law for damages caused by the companies' "admittedly legal" production and sale of fossil fuels, and said the city's federal common law claims were displaced by the federal Clean Air Act.

  • Vaccines are the hottest new way to establish global influence

    The country of 7 million, which is experiencing its biggest coronavirus wave yet, is short on vaccines. It could get them from China, except that would sour the Latin America’s country’s relations with the US—and Taiwan. Paraguay is one of the few countries that have official relations with Taiwan instead of China, which will not deal with any government that recognizes the island nation it has claims on.

  • Biden lifts Trump sanctions on international court officials

    President Joe Biden on Friday lifted sanctions that Donald Trump had imposed on two top officials of the International Criminal Court, undoing one of the past administration's more aggressive moves targeting international institutions and officials. Biden in a statement stressed that the United States still strongly disagreed with some actions by the court, which is a standing body based at The Hague in the Netherlands charged with handling genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

  • 7-Year-Old Boy Facing Rape Charges in Upstate New York

    A 7-year-old boy from upstate New York has been arrested and charged with third-degree rape in connection with an incident that happened on Thanksgiving.

  • 'Real Housewives' star pleads not guilty to fraud charges

    A Utah woman with a star role in “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reality show pleaded not guilty Friday to charges accusing her of ripping off hundreds of people in a nationwide telemarketing scheme. A federal judge in New York City also imposed tighter bail conditions for Jennifer Shah during a virtual hearing after a prosecutor suggested she was still hiding illicit proceeds from the alleged fraud and is a flight risk. Shah will remain free under an order to post a $1 million bond secured by $250,000 in cash or property and co-signed by two other people.

  • Kirk Herbstreit fires back at Dan Orlovsky’s comments on Justin Fields

    There’s an unwritten rule among network colleagues to not call coworkers out publicly. (Some in the business would say that this also applies to employees at competing networks.) Recently, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit deviated from that convention regarding comments made by ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky about Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. It started when Orlovsky shared with [more]

  • WHO faces international criticism on COVID origin report

    Senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot on W.H.O facing criticism for having difficulty obtaining data in COVID origin report.

  • CDC says vaccinated Americans don’t need COVID-19 tests, quarantine to travel

    It is the first change in travel guidance from the CDC since Americans started getting vaccinated.

  • New Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had thumb surgery last month

    New Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had thumb surgery

  • Notre Dame's rector: "15 or 20 years" needed for restoration

    The rector of Notre Dame said Friday that the burned-out Paris cathedral and its esplanade could remain a building site for another “15 or 20 years.” Rector Patrick Chauvet spoke to The Associated Press following Good Friday ceremonies, including venerating the “Crown of Thorns” at Notre Dame’s temporary liturgical base, the nearby church of Saint-Germain l’Auxerrois. In the days following the April 15, 2019, blaze that engulfed Paris’ Gothic gem, French President Emmanuel Macron set a five-year restoration deadline for 2024, when Paris is to host the Summer Olympics.

  • How to encourage skeptical family members to get the COVID vaccine, according to a brain science expert

    Tread carefully and approach the conversation with a good-faith mindset, says professor of neuroscience and business Moran Cerf.

  • At age 92, sportswriter Ron Green reflects on life, newspapers and 60 straight Masters

    Ron Green Sr. covered the Masters golf tournament for a Charlotte newspaper every year from 1955-2014.

  • Officer killed, suspect dead after ramming car into barricade at US Capitol, cops say

    Authorities said the suspect was not someone previously known to either Capitol Police or the D.C. Police Department.

  • Defending Miami Open champ Ash Barty reaches final; Korda, Tsitsipas lose quarterfinals

    Sebastian Korda’s spectacular Miami Open run is over.

  • Idris Elba Brings a Regal Urban Cowboy to Life in Concrete Cowboy

    Elba plays a member of a community of riders in North Philadelphia whose stables lie in the crosshairs of developers

  • Old Tunnels and Rusting Bridges: America's Creaking Infrastructure

    Engineers say that when infrastructure works, most people do not even think about it. But they recognize it when they turn on a faucet and water does not come out, when they see levees eroding or when they inch through traffic, the driver’s awareness of the highway growing mile after creeping mile. President Joe Biden has announced an ambitious $2 trillion infrastructure plan that would pump huge sums of money into improving the nation’s bridges, roads, public transportation, railways, ports and airports. The plan faces opposition from Republicans and business groups, who point to the enormous cost and the higher corporate taxes that Biden has proposed to pay for it. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Still, leaders in both parties have long seen infrastructure as a possible unifying issue. Urban and rural communities, red and blue states, the coasts and the middle of the country: All are confronting weak and faltering infrastructure. “It’s a dire need,” said Greg DiLoreto, a former president of the American Society of Civil Engineers, which publishes an extensive report card on the subject every four years. The 2020 report gave the country a grade of C-minus, a slight improvement after two decades of Ds. Far more needs to be done, DiLoreto said: “It’s a terrible report card to take home to your folks.” Roadways and bridges are still in use decades after the end of their projected life spans. Sewer and water systems are aged and decaying. And a changing climate threatens to worsen old vulnerabilities and expose new ones. In the broad contours of the plan released by the Biden administration, specific proposals and figures are given for some of these infrastructure needs. The plan, for instance, proposes an extra $115 billion to modernize bridges, highways and roads that are in “most critical need of repair.” But other projects, such as levee systems, are not explicitly mentioned, and it is unclear how they might factor into the proposal. We took a look at seven examples of urgent infrastructure vulnerabilities across the country, ranging from specific projects to broader problems. — Deteriorating Rail Tunnels Under The Hudson River Connecting New York City to New Jersey The 111-year-old tunnels used by commuter trains and Amtrak have deteriorated rapidly since Hurricane Sandy flooded them with salt water in 2012. Officials in New York and New Jersey have beseeched federal officials for years to help build new tunnels, arguing that the failure of one could have a devastating economic impact far beyond the region. The Trump administration resisted their appeals. Riders have been plagued by delays and cancellations, with similar problems affecting railways along the Northeast Corridor. Passenger railways across the country have struggled with a lack of federal funding, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers report card, creating a repair backlog of $45.2 billion. The Biden administration says its plan would replace buses and rail cars and expand transit and rail into new communities; it is unclear how the Hudson River tunnels might be involved. — The Creaky Brent Spence Bridge Crossing the Ohio River between Cincinnati, Ohio, and Covington, Kentucky President Barack Obama stood at the base of this bridge in 2011, describing legislation that would help improve it. In 2016, President Donald Trump also made assurances to replace the structure. Yet the bridge has remained a source of frustration. Rusty and creaky, it has been listed as “functionally obsolete” in the federal bridge inventory since the 1990s, and it has a history of bottlenecks and crashes. There is a $2.5 billion plan to fix the bridge and build a new one alongside it, but in Covington, Kentucky, some have expressed worries about the proposal. The mayor told The Cincinnati Enquirer that it was an “existential threat,” citing the size of the proposed bridge (some traffic would still cross over the old one, as well). Biden’s plan vows to fix the nation’s 10 most economically significant bridges but has not specified which ones those are. “If there is any project eligible, this would be it,” Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the minority leader, told local reporters at a news conference Wednesday. “Hopefully somewhere in the bowels of this multitrillion bill, there’s a solution.” — Crumbling Schools Vulnerable to Earthquakes Puerto Rico While children around the world have been going to school remotely since the coronavirus pandemic struck last year, many students in Puerto Rico had been out of class months earlier. That was because a school in southern Puerto Rico had crashed to pieces after a serious earthquake Jan. 7. The collapse brought attention to the more than 600 schools on the island that shared a “short column” architectural design, which makes them vulnerable to tremors. Teachers and parents were wary of reopening, and the schools with that design risk remain closed. Children who had gone to them are still learning remotely. In addition, nearly 60 schools were closed after inspections following the earthquakes showed structural deficiencies. About 25 had “persistent” problems that predated the earthquake and its aftershocks, Puerto Rico’s education secretary told The New York Times last year. Government officials recently acknowledged that in the year the schools were closed for the pandemic, no repairs had been made on any of the hundreds of vulnerable schools. — Hundreds of Rural Bridges, All Closed Across the country Major bridges that carry tens of thousands of cars and 18-wheelers are not the only ones showing their age. So are smaller bridges in rural areas, which have much less traffic but are no less vital to a community’s ability to function. (In Mississippi alone, officials list 355 bridges that have been closed because of their age or dilapidation.) Under the president’s infrastructure plan, 10,000 of these bridges would be fixed. Of the nation’s bridges, 71% are rural. They make up 79% of the bridges rated as poor or structurally unsound, according to Trip, a transportation research nonprofit group. Advocates for rural communities say the problems with bridges are indicative of a wider lack of connectivity — by roadways and through broadband internet. (The president’s plan also says it will deliver access to reliable high-speed internet to the 35% of residents of rural communities without it.) Rural roads and bridges have a $211 billion backlog in improvements. Some of these projects, such as adding guardrails and widening lanes, could make it safer to drive on rural, noninterstate roads, which account for a disproportionately high number of the country’s traffic deaths. — Water Crisis in Mississippi Jackson, Mississippi Many vulnerabilities in infrastructure were exposed when a powerful winter storm swept through Texas and into the Southeast in February. One of them was the water system in Jackson, the state capital, where residents went weeks with a boil notice in place. The water crisis inflamed enduring tensions in Jackson, ones that grip many communities where white residents have fled and tax bases have evaporated. The city has old and broken pipes. It does not have the funding to repair them. City officials estimated that modernizing Jackson’s water infrastructure could cost $2 billion. The storm also caused power failures for millions of people across Texas, which has prompted lawmakers there to weigh an overhaul of the state’s electric infrastructure. At least 111 people died as a result of the storm, according to state officials, and it also caused widespread property damage and left some residents to face huge electric bills. Under Biden’s plan, lead pipes and service lines would be eliminated, and more transmission lines for electricity would be installed. — Dams Increasingly Battered by Climate Change Michigan and many other states When Michigan state officials investigated what had led to the collapse of the Edenville and Sanford dams last year, which caused thousands to evacuate and inundated hundreds of homes and businesses, the conclusions were stark: A historic flooding event had caught up with years of underfunding and neglect. The country has roughly 91,000 dams, a majority of which are more than 50 years old, and many are an exceptional rainfall away from potential disaster. As dams have aged, the weather has grown more severe, rendering old building standards outdated and creating conditions that few considered when many of the dams were built. Residential development has also steadily spread into once rural areas that lie downstream from the weakening infrastructure. According to the Association of State Dam Safety Officials, about 15,600 dams in the country would most likely cause death and extensive property damage if they failed. Of those, more than 2,330 are considered deficient, the group said. While the Biden plan mentions “dam safety,” it gives no details. — Levees That Can No Longer Consistently Hold Across the country The country has tens of thousands of miles of levees, which safeguard millions of people and trillions of dollars’ worth of property. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers operates a small fraction of the nation’s levees, while the rest are maintained by a patchwork of levee districts, local governments and private owners. But floodwaters care little about who is in charge of maintenance, as the catastrophic 2019 floods in the Midwest showed. When record-breaking rains fell, levees were breached or overtopped across the region, drenching farmland, inundating homes and causing billions of dollars in damage. The rainfall is not likely to let up soon, given new weather patterns driven by climate change. And some of the officials whose towns and cities were most affected by the 2019 floods are adamant: Simply refurbishing levees is not going to work anymore. “Levees aren’t going to do it,” said Colin Wellenkamp, executive director of Mississippi River Cities & Towns Initiative, an association of 100 mayors along the Mississippi River. His group presented a plan to the White House last month detailing a “systemic solution” to flooding. It includes replacing wetlands, reconnecting backwaters to the main river and opening up areas for natural flooding. A plan that simply replaces infrastructure, rather than rethinking what it encompasses, will be ineffective and ultimately unaffordable, Wellenkamp said. He is not sure whether his group’s proposals have been folded into the Biden plan. But he sees little choice. “This is a losing game unless we incorporate other, larger solutions,” he said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Over 100 million people in the US have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

    According to the CDC's vaccination tracker, the 100 million doses count for about 30% of the US population.

  • Tucker Carlson: How culture's view of 'toxic masculinity' hurts men

    'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host discusses anti-Asian attacks and America's relationship with China on 'The Ingraham Angle'

  • Sixers end trip without Embiid by beating Cavs 114-94

    Before the Sixers went on the road without him, Joel Embiid asked his teammates to keep winning and stay on top of the Eastern Conference. Shake Milton scored 27 points, Dwight Howard had 18 points and 15 rebounds, and Philadelphia finished a six-game road trip without their injured MVP candidate center by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-94 on Thursday night. The Sixers, who were beaten twice by the Cavs earlier this season, went 4-2 on their trip as they wait for Embiid to get back from a knee injury.