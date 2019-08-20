The US just entered a great-power arms race in a big way — and Russia and China are panicking

U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michelle U. Blesam, 210th FA Bde PAO

The US's first test of a missile since withdrawing from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty has Russia and China on edge, as both rivals contend that the US is starting a new arms race that raises the possibility of armed conflict.

On Sunday, the US tested its first ground-launched cruise missile since the INF Treaty collapsed earlier this month.

Russia said the US had "set the course for fomenting military tensions," and China expressed concerns that the US would "trigger a new round of arms race."

Arms-control experts have said that a "new missile race" is underway, arguing that strategic rivals are likely to match US weapons developments "missile for missile."

An M270 multiple launch rocket system fires during a live fire exercise at Rocket Valley, South Korea, Sep. 15, 2017. More

The US military on Sunday conducted its first flight test of a conventional ground-launched cruise missile that would have been banned under the INF Treaty a little over two weeks ago.

The 1987 treaty was a Cold War-era agreement between Washington and Moscow that put restrictions on missile development, prohibiting either side from developing or fielding intermediate-range ground-launched missiles, systems with ranges of 500 to 5,500 kilometers. China — never a party to this pact — has been developing missiles in this range for decades.

Accusing Russia of violating the agreement through its work on the Novator 9M729, a missile that NATO refers to as SSC-8, the US said earlier this year that it would "move forward with developing our own military response," a position supported by NATO.

When the US formally withdrew from the treaty at the start of August, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper explained that the Department of Defense would "fully pursue the development of these ground-launched conventional missiles."

Sixteen days later, the US tested its first post-INF missile — alarming not only Moscow but Beijing.

On Aug. 18, at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, the Defense Department conducted a flight test of a conventionally configured ground-launched cruise missile at San Nicolas Island, Calif. More

DoD photo by Scott Howe

"We will not allow ourselves to get drawn into a costly arms race," Russia's deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, told Russian state media, according to The Guardian.

Urging the US to let go of a Cold War mentality, a spokesman for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Geng Shuang, said that the US test and future tests would ultimately "lead to escalated military confrontation" that would harm "international and regional security."