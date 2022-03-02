US Justice Department launches ‘Task Force KleptoCapture’ to crack down on oligarchs and seize assets

Attorney General Merrick Garland has launched Task Force KleptoCapture, an interagency law enforcement task force dedicated to enforcing sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden announced the new measures in consort with US allies in Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.

Steps have been taken to isolate Russia from global markets and impose serious costs for the unprovoked war on its neighbour, by targeting “the crimes of Russian officials, government-aligned elites, and those who aid or conceal their unlawful conduct”.

“The Justice Department will use all of its authorities to seize the assets of individuals and entities who violate these sanctions,” said Mr Garland. “We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to investigate, arrest, and prosecute those whose criminal acts enable the Russian government to continue this unjust war. Let me be clear: if you violate our laws, we will hold you accountable.”

“To those bolstering the Russian regime through corruption and sanctions evasion: we will deprive you of safe haven and hold you accountable,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.

“Oligarchs be warned: we will use every tool to freeze and seize your criminal proceeds,” she added.

Task Force KleptoCapture will be run out of the office of the deputy attorney general and staffed with prosecutors, agents, analysts, and professional staff across the department who are experts in sanctions and export control enforcement, anti-corruption, asset forfeiture, anti-money laundering, tax enforcement, national security investigations, and foreign evidence collection.

More follows...