US Justice Department opens Civil Rights investigation into Lexington MS Police Department

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division announces at a news conference, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Jackson, Miss., that it has opened an investigation into the City of Lexington, Miss., and the Lexington Police Department, focusing on the police department's use of force and its stops, searches and arrests. U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee, for the Southern District of Mississippi, right, listens.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday that it has opened a civil rights investigation into the city of Lexington and the Lexington Police Department.

According to officials, the investigation is to determine whether the city of Lexington and its police department engaged in “a pattern or practice of conduct that violates the Constitution and federal law.”

The investigation will assess whether the police department’s use of force and its stops, searches and arrests were reasonable and non-discriminatory.

Additionally, the investigation will examine the policies, systems of accountability, training and supervision, collection practices for fines and fees of the city's police department.

Civil rights lawyer arrested by LPD: Mississippi civil rights lawyer arrested filming traffic stop, attorney says

Assistant U.S. Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said the justice department is committed to protecting the constitutional rights of all Americans.

“No city, no town and no law enforcement agency is too big or too small to evade our enforcement of the constitutional rights every American enjoys," Clarke said during the U.S. Department of Justice Wednesday press conference. "Small and mid-sized police departments cannot and must not be allowed to violate people’s civil rights with impunity.”

Clarke said no single matter promoted the investigation but said there were "significant justifications" to open the case against Lexington Police Department.

According to officials, an example of justification for such an investigation includes allegations that officers used illegal roadblocks targeted at Black drivers and retaliated against people exercising their right to question police action or record police activity.

In 2022, a federal lawsuit was filed alleging the misconduct and targeting of Black residents by the Lexington Police Department. Jill Collen Jefferson, the president of JULIAN, a civil rights nonprofit organization, was leading the lawsuit.

More about LPD receiving lawsuit: Mississippi police department sued after chief fired over racist, homophobic rant

Jefferson said in a telephone interview that she is looking forward to seeing the DOJ's findings in the investigation. She thanked Clarke and the civil rights division for listening to the Lexington community, who she believes possess "courage and bravery" to speak out.

"People lost their jobs over this, people were jailed for no reason and people were beaten. This has been a crisis," Jefferson said.

Jefferson said she wants to remind Lexington residents that they are being heard, and she will continue to fight alongside them.

In a press release issued after Wednesday's press conference, the justice department said it will continue to conduct outreach to community groups and members of the public to learn about their experiences with LPD as part of the investigation.

“Police officers are trusted with the important duty to keep our communities safe. When police officers fail to respect constitutional rights, they violate that trust,” U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee for the Southern District of Mississippi said in the news release. “Our office is committed to ensuring that everyone in Mississippi is treated fairly and lawfully by the police.”

The Justice Department said Lexington officials have pledged their cooperation with the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: US Justice Dept. investigates Lexington MS Police Dept.