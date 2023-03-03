US Justice Dept to take on corporate policies for personal devices, messaging apps

Chris Prentice
By Chris Prentice

MIAMI (Reuters) - A top U.S. Justice Department official on Friday will announce details of the agency's plans to scrutinize companies' policies around employee use of personal devices and messaging apps when investigating potential misconduct.

Kenneth Polite, the head of the Justice Department's criminal division, will tell attendees at an industry conference how prosecutors will be examining policies for off-channel work comunications when evaluating a company's compliance programs, according to details of planned remarks shared with Reuters.

The new policy marks the latest sign of heightened government scrutiny over the use such platforms, including short-term messaging.

Since 2021, firms across Wall Street have been embroiled in investigations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a civil regulator, over whether employees' use of such channels for discussing deals and other work-related communications have broken record-keeping rules.

Those probes have led to hefty penalties for firms including JPMorgan Chase & Co , Barclays, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley. The agency has more recently opened similar probes into other firms including BlackRock Inc.

Polite will also discuss details of a new Justice Department policy aimed at getting companies to tie compensation and bonuses to compliance.

He and other officials have been rolling out a series of new policies aimed at tackling corporate crime and encouraging companies to be more proactive in reporting misconduct to the government.

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Photo Courtesy of DetcomDONETSK, Ukraine—The wrath of Russia’s army is on full display in Bakhmut, with the majority of surviving civilians having fled the ongoing bloodbath while Ukrainian soldiers fight to save the city. Now that Vladimir Putin’s forces are closing in, those who have been pulled out fear what is at stake for their fellow soldiers.One soldier, who goes by the name “Detcom,” spoke with The Daily Beast hours just after leav